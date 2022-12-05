ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Rescue Mission has one more week to collect donations

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Rescue Mission needs your help, there is only one week left to collect 600 teen gifts that will be distributed at banquets next week. Consider donating any of the following gifts so that teens can experience the Christmas they deserve:. - Gift cards or...
BOISE, ID
Nampa's only family shelter could close in a matter of months

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Canyon County's only family shelter may have to shut its doors in a matter of months. "There’s hundreds of us that come here. If it wasn’t for this place, what would we do? What would we do?" said Tuney Wallace. More than 1,200...
NAMPA, ID
Boise City Council approves $500k to investigate retired BPD Captain

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise City Council has unanimously approved a $500,000 contract to hire D.C. law firm Steptoe and Johnson to investigate whether retired Boise Police Captain Matt Bryngelson's views affected the Boise Police Department or the city. Bryngelson was found participating in a white nationalist conference as...
BOISE, ID
Report: Former BPD captains file human rights complaints

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — BoiseDev reports two former Boise Police captains have filed complaints against the City of Boise with the Idaho Human Rights Commission. According to BoiseDev, the two former captains are Matt Bryngelson and Tom Fleming. CBS2 filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the city...
BOISE, ID
Inmate walks away from Community reentry Center

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for an east Boise Community reentry Center resident who walked away while on an errand in the community. Holly J. Roberson, IDOC #137564, was last seen at the Department of Motor Vehicles office in the 400 block of...
BOISE, ID
Caldwell Police warn about scam

Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) - A warning from Caldwell Police. The department says it received a few calls letting them know that someone is fundraising on their behalf. Caldwell PD says they are not currently fundraising. If you receive a call from someone who claims to be from the Caldwell Police...
CALDWELL, ID
Meridian Downtown businesses are staying open Thursday night

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Downtown is staying open for a night of holiday shopping. Many businesses will be open Thursday night. Come down and walk around, vote for your favorite decorated business and shop locally. Carolers will also be wandering around downtown singing Christmas Carols. Parking:. - All...
MERIDIAN, ID
Traffic Alert: All lanes open on 12th Ave Rd in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: All lanes of travel on 12th Ave Rd at Hawaii Ave are back open. The original story is below. The Nampa Police Department is reporting a 3-vehicle injury crash blocking all northbound lanes of 12th Ave Rd near Hawaii Ave. Northbound traffic is being...
NAMPA, ID
Calm weather today before weekend winter storms begin

BOISE, Idaho — Partly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day today in Boise with a high of 35 degrees. We can call this the calm before the storms with winter weather headed our way this weekend. A winter weather advisory will begin at 5 p.m. today...
BOISE, ID
Trial Date Set: Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A trial date has been set for the murder trial of both Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell. The trial date is set for April 3, 2023, in Ada County. The co-defendants are accused of conspiring and killing JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell in 2019.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Caldwell PD SWAT Team makes arrest at suspected drug “stash house”

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Early this morning, the Caldwell Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team served a search warrant at a suspected drug “stash house,” on 5000 Ormsby Avenue. This warrant service was the culmination of a year-long investigation conducted by investigators assigned to...
CALDWELL, ID
Dr. Yeakley of Saltzer Health says illnesses this year are different

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Dr. Rourke Yeakley at Saltzer Health Intermountain Healthcare says illnesses and viruses are different this year. "It's the first year everyone is back together with little or no COVID precautions," says Dr. Yeakley. "We're seeing less seasonality of the illnesses and viruses." Dr. Yeakley says the viruses are evolving.
BOISE, ID

