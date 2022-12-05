From 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' to 'Dead to Me': 10 Essential Christina Applegate Performances

In the entire history of film, the moving image has never been clearer! Forget HD, movies are being shot in 8K, IMAX, and more! Every time there is an advancement in image technology, it seems as though we've reached the pinnacle of what is capable in potential resolution, only to top ourselves shortly after. But how good of a thing is this really? For documentary filmmaking, this is wonderful. Having the chance to capture the world around us in a clarity that places audiences at the bases of volcanoes or in outer space is a dream. But what about blockbuster filmmaking? Well, I guess it depends on the type of movie that you're making. Modern audiences seem trained to expect the crystal clear digital images found both in big budget tent pole features and surprise indie hits, but these very audiences are also starting to prove otherwise. This fall, an independent horror sensation rolled into theaters and rocked the Halloween season harder than any other - Terrifier 2, directed by Damien Leone. It's a movie that had a $250,000 budget, yet went on to gross $11.5 million dollars at the box office. More than anything, Terrifier 2 proves that no matter what budget a movie has, if big scares are promised, people will show up in droves.

