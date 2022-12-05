From 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' to 'Dead to Me': 10 Essential Christina Applegate Performances

Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
'Moving On': Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin-Led Revenge Comedy Gets Release Date
The upcoming film Moving On is the latest project from Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, the writer and director of 2002's About a Boy. The film is described as an "original comedy of humor and heart" and once again sees Weitz both holding the pen and standing behind the camera with an all-star cast that features Academy Award Winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, and Richard Roundtree. Now, news of the project has just been released by Roadside Attractions, confirming that the film will be released theatrically on March 17, 2023.
Jennifer Lawrence's ‘No Hard Feelings’ Swaps Release Date With ‘The Flash’
2023 is fast approaching, which means the new year’s movie schedule is quickly taking shape and ever evolving. Like 2022, 2023 looks to be another crowded year for films. Particularly the summer movie season, which sees five major blockbusters being released in June alone. Because of that, we should expect a lot of release dates to shift as we grow closer to the summer. The first example of this is the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings, as the film has just moved back a week from June 16, 2023 to June 23, 2023. This is in response to The Flash recently moving up a week to No Hard Feelings' original date.
National Board of Review Names ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Best Film
The National Board of Review has named Top Gun: Maverick as its best film of 2022. The Tom Cruise-starring sequel also won outstanding achievement in cinematography.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 9 Best E-Readers and Tablets For Reading Books, From Budget-Friendly to Screens for Power BookwormsFox's 'Monarch' Canceled After Single SeasonSteve Martin Torments Martin Short in 'Saturday Night Live' Promo The Banshees of Inisherin won a leading three awards, including best actor (Colin Farrell), best supporting actor (Brendan Gleeson) and best original screenplay for Martin McDonagh. Steven Spielberg won best director for The Fabelmans, with the film’s Gabriel LaBelle winning breakthrough performance alongside Till...
'Monarch' Cancelled After One Season on Fox
The musical drama series Monarch has been cancelled after its first season. Amongst other series, Fox has not renewed the series for a second season, bringing an end to the Roman’s country music dynasty. Despite being Fox’s first wholly-owned scripted series, which it ordered back in May 2021, the...
'Avatar' Coming to Broadcast Television for the First Time Ahead of 'The Way of Water's Release
As fans prepare to return to Pandora for the long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water, ABC is offering a unique opportunity to revisit the original film. Although it has been available for fans to watch through streaming thanks to Disney+, DVD, cable, and other means for years now, the original Avatar will appear on broadcast television for the first time ever through the Disney-owned network. It's set to air on ABC on Sunday, December 11 from 7 p.m. ET/PT, just five days before James Cameron's sequel makes its debut in theaters. It'll also air on Freeform on December 15 and December 18 and on FX on December 26.
Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Alfre Woodard, and More Join ‘The Book of Clarence’
A staggering number of new cast members have been confirmed to join Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence, a follow-up to writer, director, composer and producer, Jeymes Samuel’s success on his 2021 BAFTA-winning feature debut, The Harder They Fall. Academy Award nominee, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Golden Globe Award...
What Makes 'Psych: The Musical' the Ideal Musical Episode
Not many TV comedies are as hilariously creative as USA’s Psych. With eight seasons and three movies under its belt, there’s no denying that. Back before Psych’s popularity, the series had less freedom; however, Season 7 saw an influx of episodes that fully embraced the weirdness that Psych does best. Ever since the show’s second season, series creator Steve Franks had an idea for his dream episode. Five seasons later, he was finally able to make it.
'Spirited': Every Musical Number, Ranked
Buddy the Elf meets Wade Wilson in Spirited, the latest take on A Christmas Carol starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds as the hilarious, musical power duo nobody knew the world needed. This heartwarming Apple TV+ Christmas film puts a spin on the classic Charles Dickens story when Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present longs for another chance at life as he attempts to redeem Reynolds' Scrooge-like Clint.
How to Watch 'Empire of Light': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Sam Mendes has cemented himself as one of the most versatile filmmakers working in the industry today, making a vast number of films that have remained relevant in the industry to this day. With a resume featuring military commentaries like Jarhead (2005), crowd-pleasing action blockbusters like Skyfall (2012), and Oscar-winning spectacles like 1917 (2019), he's easily become an industry favorite, even joining the very exclusive club of Best Director winners for his work on American Beauty (1999). With an impressive collection of movies like that, Mendes could easily make any movie he wants, and it's about time he made a movie about movies with Empire of Light (2022).
Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower' TV Series In the Works From Mike Flanagan
Days after it was reported that filmmaker Mike Flanagan was taking his services from Netflix to Prime Video, he revealed in an interview with Deadline that he’s putting together an epic television adaptation of Stephen King’s magnum opus, The Dark Tower. But here’s the catch: the series won’t necessarily end up on Prime Video. Flanagan is going to shop it around town, leaving the door open for others besides his new streaming home to partner up on the project.
Austin Butler's 'The Bikeriders' Wraps Filming
Filming on the Jeff Nichols-directed The Bikeriders has officially wrapped up. Utility stunts persona Ted Williams posted to his social media account to announce the end of filming on Elvis star Austin Butler’s latest movie. Posting to his Instagram account, Williams announced the end of filming on The Bikeriders....
'Wednesday' Should Let Gwendoline Christie Live
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday.Hyde monster attacks. Normies sabotaging a school dance with (ugh, boring) red paint. A pilgrim statue lit up in glorious flames. Principal Larissa Weems has to deal with all of this, and she does it with poise and elegance. In the role, Gwendoline Christie is clearly having the time of her life. As Weems, she holds the responsibility of being in charge of Nevermore Academy and does so seriously — although Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) would stand up to say otherwise. Gwendoline Christie has gone on to explain what the role meant and her time on Wednesday sounds like a gothic dream come true for the actor. But the finale brings an end to this magnificent character. If it’s truly a goodbye, what a pity it would be. From what the early inspirations were, it's no wonder how we got the woman who brims of high style, where even an argument has her express frustrations in regal fury.
First 'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Image Shows Gabrielle Union & Octavia Spencer Advocating for Missing Women
The NAACP Image Award-winning drama Truth Be Told is returning for Season 3 next year and Apple has released the first image showing Poppy Scoville (Octavia Spencer) back on the case. This time around, the Academy Award winner will be joined by another talented actress in Gabrielle Union who plays an unorthodox principal helping Poppy in her latest pursuit for justice. The first look shows the two attending an event all about keeping the names of the oft-overlooked missing young Black women in the public consciousness.
The 'Terrifier' Series Proves the Grindhouse Is Still Alive and Profitable
In the entire history of film, the moving image has never been clearer! Forget HD, movies are being shot in 8K, IMAX, and more! Every time there is an advancement in image technology, it seems as though we've reached the pinnacle of what is capable in potential resolution, only to top ourselves shortly after. But how good of a thing is this really? For documentary filmmaking, this is wonderful. Having the chance to capture the world around us in a clarity that places audiences at the bases of volcanoes or in outer space is a dream. But what about blockbuster filmmaking? Well, I guess it depends on the type of movie that you're making. Modern audiences seem trained to expect the crystal clear digital images found both in big budget tent pole features and surprise indie hits, but these very audiences are also starting to prove otherwise. This fall, an independent horror sensation rolled into theaters and rocked the Halloween season harder than any other - Terrifier 2, directed by Damien Leone. It's a movie that had a $250,000 budget, yet went on to gross $11.5 million dollars at the box office. More than anything, Terrifier 2 proves that no matter what budget a movie has, if big scares are promised, people will show up in droves.
'Servant' Season 4 Trailer Shows Leanne Grayson as an Unstoppable Force of Nature
M. Night Shyamalan is an acclaimed filmmaker and producer, best known for his work in the supernatural genre. With highly lauded films such as the 1999's The Sixth Sense and the 2016's Split, it is not surprising at this point if another Shymalan-directed and produced piece turns out to be successful at giving the audiences the chills and thrills. Servant Season 4 has a new trailer that shows Uncle George returning to tell more about Leanne Grayson and the "death and destruction" she brought to the Turner family. To no one's surprise, the trailer promises a more terrifying and eerie conclusion to the series.
Robert De Niro & Al Pacino Delivered an Acting Masterclass in 'Heat's Diner Scene
Whether you want to call it an adage, an old saying, or an axiom, the phrase, "iron sharpens iron" has never been more true than it was in Michal Mann's 1995 crime thriller Heat. In particular, the diner scene featuring two of greatest actors in the last 50 years, Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. Getting these two titans of the silver screen to work together on the same project was a major coup for Mann, and the director delivered a six-minute scene that provided a forum for the two to go tete a tete in a moment that brought out the best in each. It is still a masterclass that should be used by any acting teacher worth their salt. Despite both appearing in The Godfather Part II in 1974, it was the first time that the Hollywood icons would share a scene together, and it delivered on every level because of the way Mann prepared for such an enormous clash of the titans.
Aldis Hodge Talks 'Leverage: Redemption' Season 2, Returning to the Series & Ideas for 'Black Adam's Hawkman
In Season 2 of the original Freevee series Leverage: Redemption, the Leverage team – made up of grifter Sophie Deveraux (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge), and full-blown newest additions corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle) and Hardison’s foster sister Breanna (Aleyse Shannon) – continues their quest to help individuals taken advantage of by bad guys, always teaching them a memorable lesson and having a bit of fun while they do so. As long as they’re working together, the team has never met a challenge they can’t get creative enough to find a way to overcome.
Jason Momoa's Future as Aquaman May End With the Sequel
The DCEU universe looks to have some shake-ups, especially with James Gunn and Peter Safran in the final stages of their multi-year plan for the DC Extended Universe. Several potential paths forward for the DCEU have been coming out. One such path reportedly not being taken is the release of Wonder Woman 3 not moving forward, and another path, reportedly, is the character of Aquaman going by the wayside after the release of Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.
Hugh Grant Reunites With Kate Winslet for 'The Palace'
A new royal decree has been issued: Hugh Grant returns to HBO for the limited series The Palace alongside Andrea Riseborough, Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts, according to Deadline. What role Grant will play is not clear, as his role and the others in the series are being kept under...
