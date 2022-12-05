Read full article on original website
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
IGN
Assassins Creed: Valhalla Final DLC Features a Surprising Connection With the Upcoming AC Title, Mirage
Assassin's Creed Valhalla recently released the game's final DLC titled "The Last Chapter," which arrived alongside the game's release on Steam. The update features a fitting end to Eivor's saga following two years of post-launch content from the developers at Ubisoft Montreal. With no more new content to try out...
Borderlands 3 has been rated for Switch again, despite 2K saying it wasn't coming to the console
This is the second time the sequel has been rated for Switch
wegotthiscovered.com
McDonald’s is responsible for revealing another new ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ character
We’re only four months away from the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie and leaks of McDonald‘s Happy Meal toys based on the upcoming Nintendo movie. Twitter user @kikaim shared a Japanese McDonald’s flyer which featured the upcoming toys to be sold in the fast food joint. The toys include iconic Mario characters such as Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Bowser. But the flyer also included another character who has not yet been revealed in any of the trailers.
The Super Mario Bros Movie Includes A Game We Didn't Expect
After the first trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" came out, the hype for the upcoming Nintendo and Illumination collaboration really started to build. Before that, fans analyzed the first movie poster that came out for anything it might reveal about "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," but there wasn't much to gleam — though some adults did notice that Mario's posterior wasn't quite as pronounced as it is in the games. The first trailer was released on October 6, 2022, and longtime players noticed small details hidden in the background of its movie snippets, but these were largely in the form of references to "Mario" games from the main series.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
game-news24.com
First Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG cards showcase Terastallization, other new mechanics, and more
Although the initial surge of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans started to fade after the official release, the first collection of Scarlet and Violet card is being released officially. This includes our first thorough look at the different versions of a different card, marking the return of that mechanic after the 2003 Ruby and Sapphire series.
game-news24.com
If Merger is successful, Microsoft will bring Call of Duty to Nintendo
Phil Spencer announced on Twitter that Call of Duty can be made available by Nintendo. It won’t happen until the $68 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King is successful. Spencer confirmed that Microsoft would angst a ten-year deal, bringing Call of Duty to platforms like the Nintendo Switch, but that only made up much more information than that confirmed.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet technical woes have left me worried about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Can the aging Switch really offer a blockbuster sequel?
game-news24.com
It was written for the name Arise – Beyond the Dawn of the Red River Company. The tape label belongs to Bandai Namco
Bandai NamcosTalesfranchise screamed and kicked back to life a while ago. The Action RPG has been successful in its many important and commercial success in history. Though, it seems that Bandai Namco isn’t exactly ready to move on from it yet. The Japanese company filed trademarks for The Arise/Arise:...
IGN
Diablo 4 Designers Tip Endgame Content, Cross-Play as Proudest Achievements as Game Nears Completion
Diablo 4 impressed the Hell out of me (pun intended). After I spent roughly 12 hours romping through Act 1 and reaching level 25 before I couldn't progress any further, Blizzard's latest dungeon-crawling action-RPG sequel had its hooks firmly into me. After I had to put it down, I spoke with lead designers Zaven Harouotunian and Angela Del Priore about their approach to the design of a franchise that is now over 25 years old. With the finish line of the project now in sight, I asked each of them about the contributions to the game that they're most proud of.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Releases A2 Trailer, Poster
As the new year comes closer, all eyes are on Nier: Automata and its big anime debut. After winning over gamers, the franchise is ready to tackle the small screen with help from A-1 Pictures. So if you need another look at Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, you can check out its latest poster-trailer combo right now!
game-news24.com
Entergram announces an illustrated novel with the title “Suprama Relation” for PS4, Switch and PC
Entergram will release the explore-style scroll adventure game Sudama Relation for PlayStation 4 and PC. It is going to be launched on March 23.2023 in Japan for 5 yen, so listings at retailers such as Amazon and Biccamera reveal. There’s also a limited edition for 10 970 yen, which includes...
game-news24.com
DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023 Details Restored
The video game publisher and developer Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. announced today that DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour will resume in 2023, this time, both online and online, in Las Vegas, on Tuesday March 4, from 4th to 5th. After two online events, the fan-focused event organized by Bandai...
game-news24.com
Are you an owner of a car? What can you expect from the new CS:GO map at the World Finals?
In advance of the year that year, Anubis will make its competitive debut at the World Final 2022. This is the first new CS:GO map that has been added to rotation since the ancient quarter in May 2021. What should we expect when the map is replacing Dust II in...
game-news24.com
Did anybody think that Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer was happening? Because it isn’t true!
Let me listen if you hear that one: CD Projekt Red is very sorry but don’t bother to try multiplayer for Cyberpunk 2077. I said that this is a story we’ve all heard. The company initially planned to run multiplayer for 2021, but then, along from as long ago as 2013, it became clear that multiplayer would be an individual product when it released. Yet by spring of 2021, it became clear that multiplayer would never be realistically going to happen. CDPR said that its new systematic and agile approach to game development would mean that instead of focusing on one large online experience or one large game, it was working on the technological capabilities that would bring all of its titles online in the future without a great technological debt. We were so confident that multiplayer was toast so that we stopped being told it no matter what the genre really means.
IGN
Elden Ring Receives Free Colosseum PvP Battlefield Update on Dec 7; Director Hidetaka Miyazaki talks about the Success
Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has just announced the release of a new free Player Vs Player (PvP) update on December 7. The Colosseum update will add a new PvP battlefield, where players can take part in multiplayer duels against other members of the Elden Ring community. FromSoftware made the announcement...
game-news24.com
Riot Games joins Forces with Amazon, to host VALORANT Community event RE//LOAD
VALORANT had a huge year in 2022, and the Amazon and Riot Games want to celebrate their amazing community! Riot Games hosts an exclusive live event at the end of the year in celebration of the players, the enlightened stars and the talented designers. RE/LOAD will be an in-person and virtual event experience which will be presented by Crown Channel in partnership with Riot Games on Friday, December 16th from 10 to 3 o’clock. PDT hosted by Myth and Jacki Jing.
game-news24.com
Pakistan cricket copies VALORANT Chamber Reveal video completely emittedly
Riot Games creates spectacular animations across its video games, including the FPS title VALORANT. The developer never disappoints with its videos from season to season. Now seems like the dev got a new fan at the Pakistani Cricket Board. The PCB is Pakistan’s governing body for cricket. The PCB released...
game-news24.com
Riot Games Project L demonstrates Illaois might, tag system in a new game preview
Riot Games reintroduced Project L, its upcoming fighting game set in Runeterra. The work is done well, and the Riot couldn’t let 2022 finish up. This updated storybooks have advanced tools for game development and the GIS tag system. Tom Cannon, executive producer, takes over the first video on our first video. This league of Legends champion is just as heavy-hitting at Project L, even if she’s only about 30 % complete according to Cannon. The big body brawler uses tentacle attacks to stop and defeat the enemy. Perhaps those tentacles will help Illaoi take to the top of the best fighting game grapplers someday.
