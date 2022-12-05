"Do ya really wanna, do ya really wanna taste it?" The first time Norwegian hair metal band Wig Wam's opening lyrics to their song "Do Ya Wanna Taste It" exploded out from the TV screen during Peacemaker's opening credits sequence, it felt like a fever dream come to life. John Cena's R-rated DC superhero was dressed in his full comic book costume, complete with a shiny silver face mask/helmet combo, standing under a spotlight and performing stiff, robotic dance moves, all with a deadpan expression. A few seconds later, he was joined by more cast members as neon blue and pink lights suddenly turned on, illuminating the chrome warehouse-like set, and for the next minute, the entire cast full of superheroes, supervillains, and civilians alike all joined in on the frenetic dance — and their serious facial expressions never cracked. It was the most random, cheesy, and yet totally perfect opening credits sequence for the HBO Max comic book show that managed to capture the extremely unique tone of the series, and for all eight episodes, that dance made it impossible to hit the "skip intro" button.

2 DAYS AGO