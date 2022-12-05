Read full article on original website
EW.com
Susan Sarandon loses her crown as Fox cancels country music drama Monarch after 1 season
"Queen of Country Music" Dottie Roman is singing the blues. EW has confirmed Fox has canceled the Susan Sarandon-led musical drama Monarch after one season. Sarandon played Dottie Cantrell Roman, the fictional matriarch of Nashville's royal family who's got fringe on her jackets and skeletons in her closet. The series was originally slated to premiere in January but, due to COVID complications, bowed in September, airing its 11th and now final episode on Tuesday.
EW.com
Hunters season 2 teaser trailer reveals the actor playing Hitler
The hunters are coming together for one last mission. On Tuesday, Prime Video's alternate history drama Hunters dropped the teaser trailer for its forthcoming second and final season, which offers the first look at German actor Udo Kier as Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. While the dictator shaves in his South...
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
EW.com
Issa Rae's Sweet Life: Los Angeles reality series canceled at HBO Max after 2 seasons
Things just turned sour for Issa Rae's Sweet Life: Los Angeles reality series. Star Cheryl Des Vignes has confirmed the show's cancellation on her Instagram Story, writing, "Very sad end to an era, but not a [sic] end to any of us. Thanks, everyone, for all the love and support." Along with her message, she posted a screenshot of an article detailing the news.
EW.com
The Holiday director Nancy Meyers shoots down sequel rumors with Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet were previously rumored to return for a sequel, though Meyers has said that those reports aren't true. Fans of The Holiday are getting a lump of coal this Christmas season. Producer-writer-director Nancy Meyers, who helmed the 2006 rom-com starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law,...
EW.com
Mike Flanagan wants to make The Dark Tower TV series after leaving Netflix
Director Mike Flanagan has opened up about his plans to adapt Stephen King's The Dark Tower book series for TV. "If you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life," Flanagan told Deadline in a new interview. "We actually have those rights carved out of our Amazon deal, which doesn't mean that they can't or won't get behind it at some point — you don't know. But that's something we've been developing ourselves and are really passionate about finally getting it up on its feet at some point."
EW.com
Why Nickelodeon's 'Avatar' had to add 'The Last Airbender' to its title
Like the chicken and the egg, one often wonders what came first: Avatar or Avatar: The Last Airbender. Well, animator Giancarlo Volpe put at least one of those age-old mysteries to rest earlier this week. In a tweet Sunday, Volpe mentioned that James Cameron had the rights to Avatar as far back as 2004, five years before the film saw the computer-generated light of day.
Sam Heughan Gets ‘Wild’ in Miami—See the Photos
Sam Heughan has a way with animals. The Outlander star had a wild time on his recent getaway to Miami, sharing several photos from his trip to Instagram and emphasizing the friends he made along the way. The snaps revealed that Heughan developed a sweet bond with some wildlife animals...
EW.com
Drew Barrymore wanted to reunite with Adam Sandler for Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake
Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are due for another cinematic pairing, and the former has an idea we're already dying to see. Three words: Planes, Trains ... (okay, four) and Automobiles. In the latest Drewber segment (see above) on The Drew Barrymore Show, the host and occasional movie star takes...
Brits Rising Star award: British girlband Flo beat Nia Archives and Cat Burns
Flo have become the first group to win the Brits Rising Star award (formerly known as the Critics’ Choice award). The British girl group beat producer Nia Archives and songwriter Cat Burns to the prize. In a statement they described themselves as “shocked and grateful” at releasing their first music and winning a Brit award in the same year.
EW.com
Best of 2022 (Behind the Scenes): How Bob Fosse and Alan Tudyk influenced Peacemaker's dance intro
"Do ya really wanna, do ya really wanna taste it?" The first time Norwegian hair metal band Wig Wam's opening lyrics to their song "Do Ya Wanna Taste It" exploded out from the TV screen during Peacemaker's opening credits sequence, it felt like a fever dream come to life. John Cena's R-rated DC superhero was dressed in his full comic book costume, complete with a shiny silver face mask/helmet combo, standing under a spotlight and performing stiff, robotic dance moves, all with a deadpan expression. A few seconds later, he was joined by more cast members as neon blue and pink lights suddenly turned on, illuminating the chrome warehouse-like set, and for the next minute, the entire cast full of superheroes, supervillains, and civilians alike all joined in on the frenetic dance — and their serious facial expressions never cracked. It was the most random, cheesy, and yet totally perfect opening credits sequence for the HBO Max comic book show that managed to capture the extremely unique tone of the series, and for all eight episodes, that dance made it impossible to hit the "skip intro" button.
EW.com
NCIS recap: Too hot for teacher
This week on NCIS, Knight (Katrina Law) is shocked to learn that McGee (Sean Murray) is a best-selling crime novelist who likes to think of himself as a Tom Clancy, not a John Grisham. (That tracks.) But since his main character, Agent L.G. Tibbs, is retired, McGee's looking for a new muse.
Mountain lion attacks another leashed Chihuahua in Los Angeles
Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in an attack in a residential neighborhood.
EW.com
Margot Robbie wants a Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy romance in a future DC movie
Plenty of iconic comic book couples have made the jump to the big screen. Superman and Lois. Ant-Man and the Wasp. Batman and his angsty obsession with the color black. But there's one major romance that has yet to get its time in the spotlight, despite growing fan popularity and a wealth of TV/comic storylines: Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.
EW.com
M3GAN can't sleep, can kill, and can obviously dance in new trailer
Between directing the original Saw film and his stewardship of the Conjuring franchise, filmmaker James Wan may have done more to make dolls scary than anyone who ever lived. He's now continuing his mission with the killer robot movie M3GAN, which he produced with Jason Blum, the new trailer for which you can see below.
