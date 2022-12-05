ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fans of Pokemon think The Next Game Might Be Inspired By Australia

Some fans have yet to decide what Game Freak’s plans are for the future of the series. Despite the fact that mainly you are reading now, these work can be tough when the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet take down Titans, Team Star grunts or violent Gym Leaders have been in the grind. With no spin offs or remakes currently announced to be ready, all eyes are fixed on Gen 10 and what it might look like.
I wonder whether my opponent is to be a warrior

The VR Broom Racing developer UNIVRS announced the virtual reality hunting action game Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable for Quest 2. It will debut in the summer 2023 with support for English and Japanese audio and subtitles. The game uses Pokémon Attack and Pokémon Attack. The two players can fly...
Pakistan cricket copies VALORANT Chamber Reveal video completely emittedly

Riot Games creates spectacular animations across its video games, including the FPS title VALORANT. The developer never disappoints with its videos from season to season. Now seems like the dev got a new fan at the Pakistani Cricket Board. The PCB is Pakistan’s governing body for cricket. The PCB released...
Mark Millar Goes Global with ‘The Ambassadors’ Comic (Exclusive)

Comic book creator Mark Millar has quietly been working on a new series that he hopes will tap into the global audience of Netflix, the streaming service that is home to his Millarworld comics. The Ambassadors centers on six characters in six different countries, and the concept is described as “Willy Wonka with superpowers.” It takes place in a world in which the superhuman genome has been cracked, and the scientist behind it is a Korean billionaire who builds the world’s first superhuman headquarters in Seoul and alerts the world that she will turn six ordinary people into super-people. This sparks...
DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023 Details Restored

The video game publisher and developer Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. announced today that DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour will resume in 2023, this time, both online and online, in Las Vegas, on Tuesday March 4, from 4th to 5th. After two online events, the fan-focused event organized by Bandai...
Nike’s ‘First Native Web3’ Shoe Could Spawn Pokémon Go-Style Games

Is the future of footwear here? The Web3 fashion startup Nike bought last year seems to be pushing that narrative with a tech-packed, dual-world drop. Until 11 a.m. Eastern Time Friday, sneakerheads all over the U.S. can sign up for a raffle to be able to buy the first virtual shoe of its kind in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) to be redeemed for a pair of new Nike Cryptokicks iRL (in real life) sneakers. These state-of-the-art RTFKT kicks that connect to users’ smartphones are available for the blockchain price of just 0.34 ETH (Ethereum Currency), which translates to...
Riot Games Project L demonstrates Illaois might, tag system in a new game preview

Riot Games reintroduced Project L, its upcoming fighting game set in Runeterra. The work is done well, and the Riot couldn’t let 2022 finish up. This updated storybooks have advanced tools for game development and the GIS tag system. Tom Cannon, executive producer, takes over the first video on our first video. This league of Legends champion is just as heavy-hitting at Project L, even if she’s only about 30 % complete according to Cannon. The big body brawler uses tentacle attacks to stop and defeat the enemy. Perhaps those tentacles will help Illaoi take to the top of the best fighting game grapplers someday.
If Merger is successful, Microsoft will bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

Phil Spencer announced on Twitter that Call of Duty can be made available by Nintendo. It won’t happen until the $68 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King is successful. Spencer confirmed that Microsoft would angst a ten-year deal, bringing Call of Duty to platforms like the Nintendo Switch, but that only made up much more information than that confirmed.
Riot Games joins Forces with Amazon, to host VALORANT Community event RE//LOAD

VALORANT had a huge year in 2022, and the Amazon and Riot Games want to celebrate their amazing community! Riot Games hosts an exclusive live event at the end of the year in celebration of the players, the enlightened stars and the talented designers. RE/LOAD will be an in-person and virtual event experience which will be presented by Crown Channel in partnership with Riot Games on Friday, December 16th from 10 to 3 o’clock. PDT hosted by Myth and Jacki Jing.
A dev diary is all it takes to make football fans angry over Project L

First, fans of League of Legends were excited about Project L after the latest dev diary. They can’t wait to play it. The animation was incredible, a fan on Reddit said. The dev diary focused on gameplay, presenting the character on the battlefield, and also introduces the elements of the tag system. These system allows players to use the help of another character from Runeterra, which opens the door for complex combos.

