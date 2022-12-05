Comic book creator Mark Millar has quietly been working on a new series that he hopes will tap into the global audience of Netflix, the streaming service that is home to his Millarworld comics. The Ambassadors centers on six characters in six different countries, and the concept is described as “Willy Wonka with superpowers.” It takes place in a world in which the superhuman genome has been cracked, and the scientist behind it is a Korean billionaire who builds the world’s first superhuman headquarters in Seoul and alerts the world that she will turn six ordinary people into super-people. This sparks...

