Beverly, MA

WBEC AM

Massachusetts Man Dies Trying To Restore Power In Vermont

A terrible tragedy occurred recently that serves as a reminder of the dangers of working with electricity and power lines. According to the Vermont State Police, a lineworker died on the job last Thursday morning, December 1st. The VSP reported that they've launched an investigation into the death of a...
COLRAIN, MA
WCAX

Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power

HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont. It happened Thursday at about 11 a.m. on Reed Hill Road in Halifax. Vermont State Police say Lucas Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working to restore power after trees fell on the wires.
COLRAIN, MA
Boston

Boston woman charged in summer boating crash on NH pond

Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated. A Boston woman accused of crashing her personal watercraft into a boat and injuring her passenger was arraigned Dec. 2. Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
REVERE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

21 arrested in Massachusetts large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation after 32 search warrants executed

Officials have confirmed that 21 individuals were arrested in Massachusetts communities in connection with a large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation. The arrests were made at multiple locations early Tuesday morning as a result of a multi-agency investigation that took place over several years. As a result of the 32...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
liveboston617.org

Suspect Lights Fire Outside New England Seafood and Flees

Last night, December 4, at approximately 02:00 hours, a 911 call came into District B-2 Police officers reporting that a man set a fire outside of the New England Seafood restaurant on Gerard Street in Roxbury. The caller claims that the suspect fled immediately afterwards. The Boston Fire Department responded...
BOSTON, MA

