Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
Elderly Man Severely Injured In Front Of His Family Outside Boston Restaurant: DA
A 68-year-old man suffered serious injuries that could "impact the rest of his life" when he was attacked outside of a Boston restaurant over the weekend, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Police arrested a 43-year-old Plymouth man and charged him with the attack. Robert…
ID Released For Pilot Killed In Gyrocopter Crash At Beverly Regional Airport
A 66-year-old pilot who died after his gyrocopter crashed at a North Shore airport has been identified as Geoffrey Muller, of Manchester by the Sea, the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports. The crash happened after the plane tried taking off at Beverly Regional …
Massachusetts Man Dies Trying To Restore Power In Vermont
A terrible tragedy occurred recently that serves as a reminder of the dangers of working with electricity and power lines. According to the Vermont State Police, a lineworker died on the job last Thursday morning, December 1st. The VSP reported that they've launched an investigation into the death of a...
Serious injuries reported after wrong-way crash on Route 3 in Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — Route 3 southbound in Duxbury is currently closed after a wrong-way crash with serious injuries, according to MassDOT. Traffic is being detoured off Exit 20. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route. No other information has been given at this time. This is a developing...
WCAX
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont. It happened Thursday at about 11 a.m. on Reed Hill Road in Halifax. Vermont State Police say Lucas Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working to restore power after trees fell on the wires.
Boston woman charged in summer boating crash on NH pond
Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated. A Boston woman accused of crashing her personal watercraft into a boat and injuring her passenger was arraigned Dec. 2. Ivonne Pena, 31, of Boston, faces prison time for charges of reckless...
Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck In Central Mass
A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said. Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say starte…
fallriverreporter.com
49-year-old Plymouth woman killed, another injured, in fiery late night wrong-way highway crash
A Massachusetts woman has been killed after reportedly driving the wrong way on a local highway. According to MassDOT, the fatal crash took place on Route 3 Southbound in Duxbury near Exit 20 just after 9:00 p.m. One of the vehicles caught on fire and the collision left one dead...
whdh.com
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
City of Boston employee charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police: Death of Green Mountain Power employee was an accident
HALIFAX, Vt. — Vermont State Police have ruled the death of a Green Mountain Power employee to have been an accident. Officials said 41-year-old Lucas Donahue of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working to fix an electrical outage on Reed Hill Road in Halifax on Thursday when he was seriously injured.
Lawrence firefighter asks public for help after his car, gear stolen in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A Lawrence firefighter is turning to the public for help after his car and department helmet were stolen in Wilmington. Firefighter Patrick Sweeney told Boston 25 News he parked his car in the back of the Regency Place around 10 p.m. on Sunday night and woke up Monday morning to his Dodge Charger HellCat missing from the lot.
Hearing for local selectman in alleged “road rage” incident in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — An elected town leader accused of impersonating a police officer and destruction of property appeared in Brockton District Court Tuesday. The purpose of the hearing was to determine if Whitman Selectmen Chair Randy LaMattina should be formally charged for what happened after he was involved in a fender bender in Abington.
Police identify 2 people killed in weekend Worcester crash
WORCESTER — Two people who died in a crash early Saturday on Grafton Street have been identified by police. Jason Colon, 35, of Methuen, and Krystal Reyes, 33, of Haverhill, died after the Toyota Highlander they were in overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine Hill Road. Colon, who was...
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap Yard
Worcester firefighters battle a large scrap metal fire.Photo byQuiet Corner Alerts. Worcester, Mass. - Firefighters spent a large portion of Tuesday night battling a scrap yard fire at 20 Nippnapp Trail, Schnitzer Steel Northeast.
Serious crash shuts down both sides of I-95 in Danvers
DANVERS, Mass. — A serious crash shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Danvers on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway just before Exit 69 near Maple Street. There was no immediate word on the condition of those involved in the crash.
MedCity News
Northeast Hospital Must Pay $1.9M After Failing to Keep Accurate Record of Opioid Inventory
Northeast Hospital Corporation, which operates facilities across Massachusetts, has agreed to pay $1.9 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations that it failed to keep accurate records of controlled substances. The case emerged when Northeast discovered in 2018 that an employee had stolen more than 17,000 units of controlled substances.
fallriverreporter.com
21 arrested in Massachusetts large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation after 32 search warrants executed
Officials have confirmed that 21 individuals were arrested in Massachusetts communities in connection with a large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation. The arrests were made at multiple locations early Tuesday morning as a result of a multi-agency investigation that took place over several years. As a result of the 32...
liveboston617.org
Suspect Lights Fire Outside New England Seafood and Flees
Last night, December 4, at approximately 02:00 hours, a 911 call came into District B-2 Police officers reporting that a man set a fire outside of the New England Seafood restaurant on Gerard Street in Roxbury. The caller claims that the suspect fled immediately afterwards. The Boston Fire Department responded...
