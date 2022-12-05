Beyoncé Channels The 'Tenniscore' Trend By Pairing A Sweatshirt With A Tennis Skirt And Stilettos For Date Night With Jay-Z

Splash News

Beyoncé just gave fans cozy date night style inspo with her latest comfy and cute ensemble! The “Alien Superstar” hitmaker, 41, was spotted with her husband Jay-Z, 53, last week as the two headed to Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, CA. Beyoncé followed the TikTok-popular ‘tenniscore‘ trend as she rocked a cute pleated navy tennis skirt, an oversized graphic sweatshirt over it, and strappy black sandal heels from Femme LA.

Beyoncé Rocks A Cozy And Flirty ‘Tenniscore’ Date Night Look In Santa Monica

The “Cuff It” singer’s sweatshirt was from New York City’s Whitney Museum of American Art, and fans also noticed her carrying a small Louis Vuitton purse to accessorize. She wore her long caramel-colored tresses down, parted in the middle, and styled into elegant, loose waves. She also shimmered with the help of shiny silver dangly earrings, which helped draw more attention to her stunning makeup look for the evening.

Beyoncé stunned with black liner, a touch of rosy blush on her cheekbones and a glossy nude lip to pull it all together. Jay-Z went for a mostly monochromatic look for their outing, wearing a black shirt, beanie, jacket, pants and white sneakers as he held onto Beyoncé’s hand and she smiled at paparazzi waiting outside.

Beyoncé Racks Up 2023 Grammy Nominations for Renaissance

The notably well-dressed and musically talented couple are also two of the most Grammy-nominated artists in history! Earlier last month, the Recording Academy announced Grammy nominations and Beyoncé made history as one of the most-nominated artists of all time—tied only with her husband.

Both artists have 88 nominations under their belts, and Beyoncé is expected to win big at next year’s ceremony following her hit record Renaissance, which took the world by storm after its release this July. Queen Bey scooped up 9 nominations for the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.