Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Best gifts on sale today for under $50
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday happened over a week ago. In years past, that meant all the good deals were done. This year, however, retailers will be competing for your cash right up until the big day. That means you can still get a great price on everything from coffee to wireless headphones. Here are some of the best gifts you can get on sale that will fit nearly any budget.
ABC 4
12 best gifts for couples
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift giving can become a full-time job when you take birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and the holidays into account. It becomes even trickier when you’re buying for couples. You have two sets of tastes and preferences to account for and the gift needs to be enjoyed by both people.
ABC 4
Best gifts for people who love yoga
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The number of people who regularly practice yoga has grown significantly and continues to grow as more people are introduced to the physical and mental benefits that yoga provides. Whether or not you consider yourself a yogi, chances are you have a friend or family member who enjoys attending yoga classes or even following along with an at-home video.
ABC 4
Best gifts for Marvel fanatics
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Since its creation in 1939, Marvel (or Timely Comics as it was once known) has established itself as a master in the superhero genre of comics and films. Rivaled by DC comics, Marvel has become a major superhero franchise that many call the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And for a good reason. With 24 movies (and counting) and at least 37,000 comics in existence, Marvel is more than just a popular franchise. It’s a household name.
ABC 4
Best gifts for 7 year olds
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Seven-year-olds are creative, inquisitive and are just beginning to find a sense of self and inner confidence. As they learn reading and math skills at school, they are able to interact with more complex toys, games, and books. They are generally physically active and interested in playing with friends. Finding the best gift for a 7 year old can also be fun and exciting, as no two kids are alike.
McDonald's is selling 50-cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
McDonald's has a deal on double cheeseburgers on Thursday and Friday this week. Order one for 50 cents in the fast food chain's mobile app.
Comments / 0