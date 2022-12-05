The image of a new map of Warzone 2 online was leaked, and it seems like copyright takedowns make it appear legit

Read full article on original website
Related
Massive GTA 5 update introduces feature fans have been begging for
Another year draws to a close and still, we’re without a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal … sort of. There was, of course, a major leak back in October. In case you missed it, Rockstar was the target of a cyber attack which saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leak online, alongside source code and screenshots. A UK-based teenager was subsequently arrested pleading “not guilty” in court.
New Clip Captures What Appears to Be a “Jumper” Accidentally Walking Through a Portal
Portals? Matrix Glitch? Faulty Camera? You decide.
TechRadar
The free Elden Ring update adds a PvP Colosseum in which to murder other players
FromSoftware’s games aren’t for the faint-hearted. With grueling boss battles and punishing consequences galore, the litany of unspoken Soulslike-specific rules can be seriously off-putting for newbies, well, you’ll get to see what you’re made of now a dedicated PvP arena is coming to Elden Ring. Despite...
God of War Ragnarok players agree: this Berserker boss fight is "absolutely atrocious"
Svipdagr the Cold can get in the bin along with her sisters
game-news24.com
Legend to usher in Lunar New Year with shiny new Skin line by Mythmaker
The new year is already approaching, meaning league of Legends players are approaching to dive into several more months of new, innovative skins for their favorite (and least favorite) champions. A new trailer today showcased a new skin line, known as Mythmaker, in which the new year theme will be...
game-news24.com
First Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG cards showcase Terastallization, other new mechanics, and more
Although the initial surge of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans started to fade after the official release, the first collection of Scarlet and Violet card is being released officially. This includes our first thorough look at the different versions of a different card, marking the return of that mechanic after the 2003 Ruby and Sapphire series.
game-news24.com
Diablo 4: Diablo Immortal-style multiplayer? The developers respond to the fears of the players
Diablo 4 – a puzzle game? The developers think that the player’s fears are fair. Judgehype was able to talk to various developers of Diablo 4. Together, they could discuss several topics that will make them special, that one of multiplayer. So, is this similar to Diablo Immortal?
game-news24.com
The cover of the “Clivenn Wrench Christmas” was confirmed for the US and Canada
The publishers behind the game, Numskull Games and the developer Dinosaur Bytes released the Christmas trailer for 3D platformer Clive N Wrench. Among other things, he announced the project will be sold in the United States and Canada, along with the European launch via publishing partner PM Studios. The pre-order price is currently available by Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Walmart and other leading retailers.
How to Download Warzone Caldera
Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera has made its return and here's how you can download it. Warzone 2 features exciting mechanics such as interrogation systems and proximity chat that have given fans of the battle royale plenty to enjoy. That being said, there are some members of the community that are not too keen on all the changes the new title has brought and wish to return to the classic Warzone. That's where Warzone Caldera comes in.
game-news24.com
A dev diary is all it takes to make football fans angry over Project L
First, fans of League of Legends were excited about Project L after the latest dev diary. They can’t wait to play it. The animation was incredible, a fan on Reddit said. The dev diary focused on gameplay, presenting the character on the battlefield, and also introduces the elements of the tag system. These system allows players to use the help of another character from Runeterra, which opens the door for complex combos.
game-news24.com
Did anybody think that Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer was happening? Because it isn’t true!
Let me listen if you hear that one: CD Projekt Red is very sorry but don’t bother to try multiplayer for Cyberpunk 2077. I said that this is a story we’ve all heard. The company initially planned to run multiplayer for 2021, but then, along from as long ago as 2013, it became clear that multiplayer would be an individual product when it released. Yet by spring of 2021, it became clear that multiplayer would never be realistically going to happen. CDPR said that its new systematic and agile approach to game development would mean that instead of focusing on one large online experience or one large game, it was working on the technological capabilities that would bring all of its titles online in the future without a great technological debt. We were so confident that multiplayer was toast so that we stopped being told it no matter what the genre really means.
game-news24.com
Are you an owner of a car? What can you expect from the new CS:GO map at the World Finals?
In advance of the year that year, Anubis will make its competitive debut at the World Final 2022. This is the first new CS:GO map that has been added to rotation since the ancient quarter in May 2021. What should we expect when the map is replacing Dust II in...
game-news24.com
Due to this new skill, Teemo can’t become one with the jungle
Two after League of Legends Patch 12.21, Teemo mains faced a strange new problem in one of the bloc’s mains. To be remade from 1:30 until 3:00 and will be used to the goal of a player who is inactive for 90 seconds. Despite this being a little change, the effects directly touch Teemo players who simply stay and wait for their passive to enter.
game-news24.com
DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2023 Details Restored
The video game publisher and developer Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. announced today that DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour will resume in 2023, this time, both online and online, in Las Vegas, on Tuesday March 4, from 4th to 5th. After two online events, the fan-focused event organized by Bandai...
game-news24.com
Entergram announces an illustrated novel with the title “Suprama Relation” for PS4, Switch and PC
Entergram will release the explore-style scroll adventure game Sudama Relation for PlayStation 4 and PC. It is going to be launched on March 23.2023 in Japan for 5 yen, so listings at retailers such as Amazon and Biccamera reveal. There’s also a limited edition for 10 970 yen, which includes...
game-news24.com
Fortnite-Mending Machines: where can you find them in Asteria?
Mending machines can easily cure the worst of your wounds (pic: Epic Games). Although mending machines have been part of Fortnite for some time, there are only three left in the Asteria map now. The first few weeks of Fortnite’s Chapter 4 will be a bit overwhelming, as everyone gets...
game-news24.com
Riot Games Project L demonstrates Illaois might, tag system in a new game preview
Riot Games reintroduced Project L, its upcoming fighting game set in Runeterra. The work is done well, and the Riot couldn’t let 2022 finish up. This updated storybooks have advanced tools for game development and the GIS tag system. Tom Cannon, executive producer, takes over the first video on our first video. This league of Legends champion is just as heavy-hitting at Project L, even if she’s only about 30 % complete according to Cannon. The big body brawler uses tentacle attacks to stop and defeat the enemy. Perhaps those tentacles will help Illaoi take to the top of the best fighting game grapplers someday.
game-news24.com
Prosperous Universe puts a factional influence wrinkle to its econ, with today’s Prestige update
The Prestige update will help players complete crucial tasks that will determine the impact your faction has on the universe. In addition to contingent contracts, the factions would assign a third to each player, and they owe additional rewards. This in turn has real advantages from factional reputation metrics that can further grant better rewards to players who gain more standing. Finally, item snipers were eliminated as costless items can no longer be underbid by a penny.
game-news24.com
Dead Space Remake is an endless horror – the game video shows the first 18 minutes
In just two months we will see the highly anticipated return of Isaac Clarke with Dead Space Remake. To pass the time, here is the new gameplay video which was created by EA Motive to show us the first 20 minutes of horror. The last game sequence proposed to us...
game-news24.com
Horizon Forbidden West leaks claim first DLC will be called Burning Shores and feature new locations
Horizon Forbidden West’s first DLC might be coming sooner than anticipated. The Snitch, a popular gaming leaker, posted a picture of a map between San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, which resembles Forbidden West’s first DLC, According to Insider-Gaming. The expansion is reportedly called Burning Shores and appears to be being reported somewhere on the map. In the report it comes to the report that it was announced on April 2023.
Comments / 1