Tyler, TX

CBS19

Bucket-list worthy holiday light displays in East Texas

TEXAS, USA — Lights make the holidays so much brighter. And there will be plenty of opportunities to check out the different Christmas light displays throughout East Texas this holiday season. Add these to your bucket list – they won’t disappoint!. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 6085 Highway...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Lit candle believed to be cause of fire in Tyler home Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A home burned in the 1400 block of Richards Street on Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the scene at around 4 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from the side of the house. Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley says that details are few at present, but it...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, TX Celebs Pop and Nan Selling Merch for a Good Cause

What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Liam from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Liam — from the SPCA of East Texas. Liam is an absolute cutie who is ready for adoption! He is a lab-mix with an estimated birthdate of Aug. 19, 2022. Liam was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after he was found as a stray. He will need his new family to be committed to training and socializing him properly. He has lots of puppy energy and will need an owner who can keep up!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - What some call the Green Street Monster has stuck again, but this time there was no victim on scene. About 2:30 this afternoon police were called to investigate debris in the road at the Green and Nelson Streets railroad overpass. Officers blocked off two lanes while clearing the debris, but no truck was in sight. Police believe a truck hit the bridge and left the scene. They haven’t located the vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Several Longview Emergency Warning Sirens are out of service

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two emergency warning sirens in Longview are experiencing multiple sounding issues. During today's monthly test of the Emergency Warning Siren system, Siren 2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. According to the city of Longview, Siren 13 at Fire Station 5...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19’s Favorite Things: Tamales from Texas Tortilla Kitchen

ARP, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today’s item is...
ARP, TX
US105

That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas

We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
BEN WHEELER, TX
CBS19

Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows

TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
Tyler local news

