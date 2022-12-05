Read full article on original website
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Bucket-list worthy holiday light displays in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Lights make the holidays so much brighter. And there will be plenty of opportunities to check out the different Christmas light displays throughout East Texas this holiday season. Add these to your bucket list – they won’t disappoint!. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 6085 Highway...
KLTV
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs
YANTIS, Texas (KLTV) - A well-known Yantis home is gearing up for their annual three-acre Christmas lights display. It all started in 2003 with homeowner, Debra Kendall and her love for the holiday season. Her husband, Wayne, began with simple decorations. That soon turned into something big, catching the attention of locals each year.
KLTV
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display supported by community donations
The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to work with SFA leadership on affiliation into the UT system. Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they are using ARPA...
KLTV
East Texans donate Christmas decorations to Gilmer family who lost theirs in tornado
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - It has been nine months since a tornado hit the Gilmer area. For the Glarborg family, their shed was destroyed when a tree fell on it in the storm. Inside the shed? Christmas decorations, pictures, and memories. Some of the memories include the family’s ornament tradition....
Roberts & Roberts kicks off annual 'The Ride is on Us' campaign to prevent drunk driving during holiday season
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler law firm will once again provide free rides home to prevent drunk driving this holiday season. Roberts & Roberts law firm is partnering with the Tyler Car Service and Yellow Checker Cab of Longview to provide the complimentary service. There's also a number to...
KTRE
Lit candle believed to be cause of fire in Tyler home Wednesday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A home burned in the 1400 block of Richards Street on Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the scene at around 4 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from the side of the house. Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley says that details are few at present, but it...
Longview, TX Celebs Pop and Nan Selling Merch for a Good Cause
What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
cbs19.tv
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Liam from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Liam — from the SPCA of East Texas. Liam is an absolute cutie who is ready for adoption! He is a lab-mix with an estimated birthdate of Aug. 19, 2022. Liam was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after he was found as a stray. He will need his new family to be committed to training and socializing him properly. He has lots of puppy energy and will need an owner who can keep up!
KLTV
Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - What some call the Green Street Monster has stuck again, but this time there was no victim on scene. About 2:30 this afternoon police were called to investigate debris in the road at the Green and Nelson Streets railroad overpass. Officers blocked off two lanes while clearing the debris, but no truck was in sight. Police believe a truck hit the bridge and left the scene. They haven’t located the vehicle.
Ride Amtrak’s Wonderland Train to see Marshall’s Christmas lights
Once at the historic Marshall Depot, passengers will be greeted with a warm welcome to the city and given Christmas goodie bags filled with treats from Ginocchio Restaurant, Bear Creek Smokehouse, the City of Marshall Tourism and Economic Development division, and the Marshall Depot Board.
Several Longview Emergency Warning Sirens are out of service
LONGVIEW, Texas — Two emergency warning sirens in Longview are experiencing multiple sounding issues. During today's monthly test of the Emergency Warning Siren system, Siren 2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. According to the city of Longview, Siren 13 at Fire Station 5...
Smith County Veteran Services Office and CampV hold ceremony to kick off renovations
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video aired on July 2022. A ceremony at CampV was held Tuesday morning to kick off renovations to a building that will provide services from the Smith County Veteran Services Office. Once the renovations are complete next year, the entire office will relocate to...
CBS19’s Favorite Things: Tamales from Texas Tortilla Kitchen
ARP, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today’s item is...
Chuy’s restaurant in Longview to officially open on Dec. 6
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
KLTV
Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County continues purchasing properties in Downtown Tyler to make room for the new courthouse. On Tuesday, Smith County commissioners approved another purchase for the property at 215 E. Ferguson St. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they are using ARPA funds to pay for the...
KLTV
Tyler traffic light on Glenwood, Front streets back in service following Monday night crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler traffic crews worked throughout Tuesday to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Glenwood Blvd. and Front Street in Tyler. On Tuesday night, the light was back in service. The need for the new signal came after a car crashed into...
KLTV
Young Men’s Service League of Longview volunteers at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas young men’s service organization volunteers their time to help in their own way at a rescue mission shelter. The ‘Young Men’s Service League’ of Longview showed up to volunteer at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission men’s and women’s shelter this Sunday.
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
#TyressTuesday: Continuing to keep a Jacksonville teenager's spirit alive
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville mom has sparked a social media movement with a hashtag. It’s called #TyressTuesday and can be seen across the nation. It’s all to honor 18-year-old Tyress Gipson, who left his home on Aug. 22, 2020 and never returned. Gipson's mother LaVance Wooten...
Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows
TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
CBS19
