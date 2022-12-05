Read full article on original website
Bandai Namco trademarks Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn, We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie in Europe
Bandai Namco Entertainment has filed trademarks for Tales of Arise, Beyond the Dawn and We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie on December 7 and 5 respectively. In Japan, Bandai Namco filed a trademark for Beyond the Dawn on December 7th, 2017. The book Tales of Arise is in the works....
The air quality and the first look will appear in the second airfield, while the rest will come back
Netflix officially confirmed the date for the second season of the story Earth and Bones. There has been more than a year since the premiere of Shadow and Bone on Netflix on April 23, 2021, and unfortunately, we must wait for a moment. When will the second season with shadow...
Magnolia is changing December 2022 Calendar: New films additions
Magnolia Selectshas unveiled its full selection of titles available to download in December 2022, including wild films like Goodbye and Gaga. View full schedule for new Magnolia Selects December 2022 titles. New on Magnolia. December 2022. DECEMBER 6 AVAILABLE. Atomic Eden Breakdown Dracula Reborn Kusama Infinity Life Partners Lucky Plank...
The Mystery Book for Scandinavian Horror, Rendering Game, Vaesen – Now!
Do you want to wander through snow-covered forests, with glittering winter stars above you? Do you think that spring is too hot, or it’s windy or you dream a fresh spring of you? Take a look at the seasons of the past which time you will find out. Free...
Transformers: The Beasts Rise gets Primal First Trailer & Poster
Paramount has released the first teaser trailer of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and the upcoming Bumblebeesequel. The seventh live action TRANSFORMERS film is going to be released on June 9th, 2023. The movie follows the addition of the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons to the already explosive conflict between the Autobots and Decepticons.
