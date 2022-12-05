A former firefighter is credited with saving a neighbor after a home caught fire Saturday morning in Rochester. Fire officials say Lee Maxfield drew on his experience as a member of the Lebanon Fire Department to help two of his neighbors get downstairs from their residence at 132 North Main Street after the fire broke out early Saturday morning. As of last night, both were being evaluated at a local medical facility. Cause of the fire is under investigation.

ROCHESTER, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO