Jackson, NH

Man accused of killing Jackson woman held without bail

CONWAY, N.H. — A 22-year-old man is being held without bail after he was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Jackson woman who has deep roots in that small community. Brandon Mitchell waived a court appearance Monday. He's accused of shooting Esmae Doucette, 23, on...
CONWAY, NH
Car found abandoned after crash in Jefferson, New Hampshire

JEFFERSON, N.H. — A car was found badly damaged over the weekend in Jefferson. Fire officials said crews found the vehicle abandoned and heavily damaged by North Road just after midnight on Saturday. They believe the driver fled the scene before crews arrived. A mailbox and several traffic delineators...
JEFFERSON, NH
New Hampshire police department begins to train with virtual reality

Gilford police are adding virtual reality to their training tools. The department is partnering with the same company that provided its body cameras a few years ago. A spokesman said the VR training can’t replace in-person training, but he said this will let them train more often, even when facing budget or time restraints or staffing shortages.
GILFORD, NH
Former Firefighter Help Neighbors Escape Saturday’s Blaze At Rochester Home

A former firefighter is credited with saving a neighbor after a home caught fire Saturday morning in Rochester. Fire officials say Lee Maxfield drew on his experience as a member of the Lebanon Fire Department to help two of his neighbors get downstairs from their residence at 132 North Main Street after the fire broke out early Saturday morning. As of last night, both were being evaluated at a local medical facility. Cause of the fire is under investigation.
ROCHESTER, NH
Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far

The Manchester developer chosen by the state to turn the 220-acre former Laconia State School into a massive housing, entertainment, commercial, and medical services campus has never completed a project nearly as large, she said Monday. Her biggest project in New Hampshire, a mixed-use property in Manchester, is three years behind schedule and the subject […] The post Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LACONIA, NH
No, I am not the Walmart Greeter in Falmouth, Maine

It was a Friday and it had been a long, tiring week. It was the type of Friday that had you sighing on the way home thinking to yourself, “thank God it’s finally Friday”. We are always excited about the weekend but sometimes we need it more...
FALMOUTH, ME
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
PORTLAND, ME
They worked the late shift with Pat Callaghan — and they’ve got stories to tell

PORTLAND, Maine — If someone could figure out a way to capture the energy that’s generated when former NEWS CENTER Maine anchors Kathleen Shannon, Caroline Cornish and Shannon Moss get together and start talking, we’d have no more need for fossil fuels. When they get wound up (which takes about 2.4 seconds), they could provide enough electricity — clean, safe, renewable — to power half the homes in New England.
PORTLAND, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
MAINE STATE

