WMUR.com
Man accused of killing Jackson woman held without bail
CONWAY, N.H. — A 22-year-old man is being held without bail after he was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Jackson woman who has deep roots in that small community. Brandon Mitchell waived a court appearance Monday. He's accused of shooting Esmae Doucette, 23, on...
WMTW
Jackson, NH man charged with murder in connection with woman’s death
JACKSON, N.H. — A Jackson, New Hampshire, man is charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman shot on Nov. 30. Brandon Mitchell, 22, is accused of shooting Esmae Doucette, 23. Both were living in Jackson. According to the state Attorney General’s office and New Hampshire...
Pedestrians injured, dead after two separate Lewiston crashes
LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck during two separate crashes on Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., police were called to a crash on East Avenue involving a pedestrian and a truck, according to the Lewiston Police Department. One pedestrian was killed as a result...
truecountry935.com
Suspicious Incident Investigated at Turner School
The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a “suspicious incident” at Tripp Middle School in Turner.
A Woman Was Hit & Killed By a Pickup Truck in Lewiston Wednesday Afternoon
A Maine woman is dead following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Lewiston. WGME 13 is reporting that the collision happened at the intersection of East Avenue and Lisbon Street at about 4:40 yesterday afternoon. Officials tell WGME 13 that a pickup truck was turning onto East Avenue and by the...
WMUR.com
Car found abandoned after crash in Jefferson, New Hampshire
JEFFERSON, N.H. — A car was found badly damaged over the weekend in Jefferson. Fire officials said crews found the vehicle abandoned and heavily damaged by North Road just after midnight on Saturday. They believe the driver fled the scene before crews arrived. A mailbox and several traffic delineators...
UPDATE: Maine Teddy Bear With Son’s Ashes Has Been Found! Other Items Still Missing
If you have the empathy the women on my mom’s side of the family have, then you haven’t slept since you found out a teddy bear with someone’s son’s ashes inside was missing. I recently posted about the missing teddy bear stating that there was a...
Biddeford man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Massachusetts
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A 71-year-old man from Biddeford is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Massachusetts. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the Byam Elementary School in Chelmsford, according to a release from Chelmsford police. Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the man...
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire police department begins to train with virtual reality
Gilford police are adding virtual reality to their training tools. The department is partnering with the same company that provided its body cameras a few years ago. A spokesman said the VR training can’t replace in-person training, but he said this will let them train more often, even when facing budget or time restraints or staffing shortages.
thepulseofnh.com
Former Firefighter Help Neighbors Escape Saturday’s Blaze At Rochester Home
A former firefighter is credited with saving a neighbor after a home caught fire Saturday morning in Rochester. Fire officials say Lee Maxfield drew on his experience as a member of the Lebanon Fire Department to help two of his neighbors get downstairs from their residence at 132 North Main Street after the fire broke out early Saturday morning. As of last night, both were being evaluated at a local medical facility. Cause of the fire is under investigation.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
DALTON, N.H. — A couple in Dalton is celebrating 70 years of marriage. Art and Judy Greaves had their wedding at Thayers Inn in Littleton in 1952.
Help This Maine Teddy Bear Find Its Owner for a Heartbreaking Reason
Most of us have that special toy, stuffy, or blanket that got us through our childhood years. This piece of you is probably still in your life, even as an adult, tucked away somewhere safe because it’s so special that you couldn’t fathom giving it away. My special...
WMTW
Westbrook family looks to thank mystery woman who made daughter's day with sweet present
WESTBROOK, Maine — A family in Westbrook is looking for the good Samaritan who made a little girl's Christmas wish come true. On a front porch in Westbrook, you might find 3-year-old Madasyn Dotson with her new best friend, Minnie Mouse. How the two became fast friends is a story to be told.
Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far
The Manchester developer chosen by the state to turn the 220-acre former Laconia State School into a massive housing, entertainment, commercial, and medical services campus has never completed a project nearly as large, she said Monday. Her biggest project in New Hampshire, a mixed-use property in Manchester, is three years behind schedule and the subject […] The post Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Neo-Nazi influencer moves to Maine, joins extremist group that marched in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Christopher Pohlhaus, a neo-Nazi and extremist influencer on encrypted messaging apps, is living in Maine, according to reporting by VICE News. Pohlhaus, according to VICE, advocated for his followers, which refer to him online as The Hammer, to move to Maine and transform it into a white ethnostate.
No, I am not the Walmart Greeter in Falmouth, Maine
It was a Friday and it had been a long, tiring week. It was the type of Friday that had you sighing on the way home thinking to yourself, “thank God it’s finally Friday”. We are always excited about the weekend but sometimes we need it more...
mainepublic.org
A new health insurer in Maine hopes its unique approach will encourage primary care and lower costs
Freelance bookkeeper Sara Ameigh of South Portland has never liked traditional health insurance. "I felt like I was paying a ton of money, a few hundred dollars a month, and then nothing was covered at all," she says. "So it was like, what's the point of it? Why do I even need this?"
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
They worked the late shift with Pat Callaghan — and they’ve got stories to tell
PORTLAND, Maine — If someone could figure out a way to capture the energy that’s generated when former NEWS CENTER Maine anchors Kathleen Shannon, Caroline Cornish and Shannon Moss get together and start talking, we’d have no more need for fossil fuels. When they get wound up (which takes about 2.4 seconds), they could provide enough electricity — clean, safe, renewable — to power half the homes in New England.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
