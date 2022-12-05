ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Hall of Fame football-themed waterpark underway

By Justin Dennis, Cris Belle, Dave Nethers
 3 days ago

CANTON , Ohio (WJW) — Dreaming of a swim up bar, waterslide tower and wave pool for Christmas? Your wish isn’t too far off.

Plans are underway for a $50 million football-themed indoor waterpark at Hall of Fame Village , 2101 Hall of Fame Way, Canton. A groundbreaking ceremony happened Monday morning.

It’s part of the $78 million second phase of the Hall of Fame Village’s development. The Hall of Fame Village will offer more than 100 acres of dining, shopping and entertainment.

The waterpark is expected to be the only football-themed waterpark in the country and will take two years to build, said Michael Crawford, president and CEO of Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Co.

“This is really the tentpole for our company,” he said. “This is the iconic thing that we knew we had to build and create.

“This asset [the waterpark], I have to say, may be my favorite,” Crawford continued. “It is going to entertain hundreds of thousands of people. It has something for everybody.”

It’ll offer specific areas for teens, adults and even toddlers, he said.

The other $28 million is marked for a 154,000-square-foot Hilton hotel at the village, according to a news release .

Other developments planned for the village’s second phase include a 75,000-square-foot retail, research and office building, an 85,000-square-foot facility for athletics and exhibitions; a 3.5-acre green space and a sports complex with three fields.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

