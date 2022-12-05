Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Project Christmas Morning at Princeton Baptist Medical Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 2018, Princeton Baptist Medical Center has held its annual “Project Christmas Morning” toy drive, with toys donated to the children of Princeton employees who need a little help around the Christmas season. This year, 55 children will receive unwrapped gifts on Dec. 7,...
wbrc.com
Mike Behind the Mic: Susan Notter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s episode of Mike Behind the Mic, we’re getting educated on chocolate. Renowned pastry chef and expert chocolatier Susan Notter joins Mike Dubberly to give some insight into the intricacies of the culinary art of making award winning chocolate and pastry goodies. The native of England, Susan has traveled the world learning her craft and has won numerous honors, awards and medals in international competitions, the Culinary Olympics and was even on the winning team in the Halloween Wars on the Food Network. Susan now calls Alabama home and has her own shop in Pelham.
birminghamtimes.com
Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’
Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
‘All of the residents love mom’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s Shirley Rhodes was recently honored for her more than two decades of service at The Neighborhood at Cullman (formerly Morningside of Cullman) assisted living community. Rhodes celebrated her 23rd work anniversary at the facility. Over the years, Rhodes has been named Employee of the Year and Employee of the Month several times, her daughter Sharlotte Oliver told the Tribune. “Her husband and my father, Doyse Rhodes, passed away in 2003. He and my mother always worked side by side for years doing drywall,” Oliver said. “My mom had been working for a few years when my dad passed...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham City Schools planning to open pre-K center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City Schools future is bright and school officials plan to invest those leaders of tomorrow. Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan says the district is planning to open a pre-kindergarten center next year. This is part of expansion plan to get more students enrolled in pre-K. Sullivan...
wbrc.com
Birmingham-native jazz musician receives honor of a lifetime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge honor tonight for a well-known jazz musician from Birmingham. Flutist Kim Scott says she learned last week that Billboard Magazine has named her single “Shine” it’s smooth jazz song of the year. Scott says she and guitarist Adam Holly co-wrote the...
wbrc.com
Food Bank distributing 1,000 holiday food boxes at Birmingham Crossplex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is kicking up their community efforts for the holiday season with a food box distribution at the Birmingham Crossplex. The event will be Wednesday, December 14 beginning at 9 a.m. Holiday boxes, fresh produce and a protein will be...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City Schools honors teachers and support staff during Apple Awards
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools recognized some of its best employees in and out of the classroom at the Apple Awards Monday. The awards honor and recognize teachers, support staff and others who are doing a great job. More than 60 people were nominated and welcomed to a...
wbrc.com
The White Shadow Pizza from Slice and Brew
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What makes a White Shadow Pizza standout? Slice drops the recipe below so you can try it for yourself. Top with Truffle oil after baking. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Lass But Not Least: Totally in the Spirit
By Ken Lass We make the right turn off Trussville Clay Road into the Trussville Civic Center parking lot. It is 9:15 on a Friday morning, and the lot is packed. Cars are circling the perimeter, desperately waiting for a set of taillights to light up, indicating somebody is backing out. We finally found a […]
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
wbrc.com
Actress’ death a reminder of the importance of routine cancer screenings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The recent death of actress Kirstie Alley serves as reminder of the life-saving importance of cancer screenings. Allie had been diagnosed with colon cancer before she died. Doctors recommend people get screened for colon cancer, regardless of their family history or if they have symptoms. Otherwise,...
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
Area hospitals hosting hiring events throughout the week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout the week several area hospitals will be hosting hiring events. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a hiring event will take place at Bookwood Baptist Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the women’s classroom on the first floor of the building. Princeton Baptist Medical Center will also be hosting […]
wbrc.com
Alabama’s Challenge ‘Veterans Well-Being Town Hall’ to be held Dec. 7
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The partners of Alabama’s Challenge are joining forces with the City of Hoover to host a veteran’s well-being town hall Wednesday, Dec. 7. The town hall event is free and will be held in the food court of Riverchase Galleria at 1 p.m. Inspired...
wbrc.com
Humane Society of West Alabama offering pet portraits with Santa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Make the holiday extra special this year by taking your furriest loved one to have pictures with Santa. The Humane Society of West Alabama is offering the festive opportunity at Safe Haven Church at Big Sandy, located at 500 Patriots Parkway off Highway 69 South. It’s...
uab.edu
A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10
Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
birminghamtimes.com
Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham
The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list. NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police taking applications for annual Citizens Police Academy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Preparations are underway for the annual Citizens Police Academy, which starts in February and runs through March. Tuscaloosa police say they started this about 10 years ago so the public can get a better understanding of what goes on behind the scenes. Veteran policeman Chief Deputy...
wbrc.com
Vestavia Hills PD: No weapons found at high school while threat investigated
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills High School was placed on a secure perimeter December 7 while school resource officers and administrators investigated a report of a possible threat. A Facebook post by the Vestavia Hills Police Department says their investigation has determined there was no imminent threat to...
