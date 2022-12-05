ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovelady, TX

101.5 KNUE

Complete Privacy on 200 Acres For Sale in Jacksonville, Texas

When most people think about Texas they are probably thinking the Metroplex or the Hill Country, but if you’re looking for gorgeous property in Texas without all the people this property for sale in Jacksonville, Texas might be perfect. When I saw this listing online, I immediately thought this would be a wonderful place to call home, but if you’re looking for an investment like vacation rental property this would bring in a lot of guests too. Whatever you’re looking for this place in Jacksonville, TX will give you everything you need.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

PrimoHoagies to open first Texas location in Montgomery

PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies Managing Partner Richard Silver said the first Texas location of PrimoHoagies is set to open in Montgomery at 950 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, in early January. A tentative opening date is set for Jan. 4. The sandwich franchise originated in South Philadelphia in 1992. PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. The menu includes classics, such as turkey, ham and roast beef sandwiches with cheese. Speciality hoagies include an array of meats from homestyle roasted pork and natural-casing genoa salami to cracked-pepper turkey and prosciutto. PrimoHoagies also offers catering services. www.primohoagies.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
KICKS 105

Semi Hits Collectable Cars Between Lufkin & Nacogdoches, Texas

Collectable Cars located at 7894 South U.S. Hwy 59 in Nacogdoches was almost turned into a drive-thru, according to their Facebook page. The owner, Dennis, got quite an early morning surprise this past Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A large refrigerated 2023 blue Freightliner Semi-Truck carrying perishables left I-69/HWY 59 South...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
K-Fox 95.5

This Cupcake Bakery In Lufkin, Texas Closes For Good

This past weekend I went to the Angelina County Farmers Market to check out the locally grown oranges and grapefruit. The selection at Bryan’s Farms was amazing, and I even got a long branch of oranges that could be used as a table decoration before eating. It has a...
LUFKIN, TX
KBTX.com

Victims in deadly Grimes County crash identified

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon in Grimes County. At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 105 at FM 1774 in Plantersville. DPS says a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on SH 105. A 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound. When the Kia tried to turn onto FM 1774, the Dodge hit the Kia.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER CRASH IN PLANTERSVILLE

One person was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Grimes County. DPS reports the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 105 at FM 1774, in Plantersville. Troopers say a 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on Highway 105 and...
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
mocomotive.com

MAN CRITICAL AFTER BEING SHOT IN NEW CANEY

Just after 7 am Monday morning Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 26700 block of Peach Creek in New Caney. MCHD arrived and found a 31-year-old male with an apparent shotgun wound to the right side…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-critical-after-being-shot-in-new-caney/
NEW CANEY, TX
KLTV

Athens man accused in shooting, standoff now charged with capital murder

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man accused of shooting someone to death and taking hostages has been given a new indictment by a grand jury. According to court documents, an Anderson County grand jury is now charging Robert Mason Eckert III with capital murder in connection with the death of Marco Matthew Gonzales, 38, whom Eckert allegedly shot multiple times. Eckert is also accused of taking multiple people hostage inside a home immediately following the shooting which occurred on Dec. 9, 2021 at a residence on County Road 309 in Anderson County. Eckert later surrendered to the sheriff’s office.
ATHENS, TX

