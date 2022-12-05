Read full article on original website
#TyressTuesday: Continuing to keep a Jacksonville teenager's spirit alive
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville mom has sparked a social media movement with a hashtag. It’s called #TyressTuesday and can be seen across the nation. It’s all to honor 18-year-old Tyress Gipson, who left his home on Aug. 22, 2020 and never returned. Gipson's mother LaVance Wooten...
Complete Privacy on 200 Acres For Sale in Jacksonville, Texas
When most people think about Texas they are probably thinking the Metroplex or the Hill Country, but if you’re looking for gorgeous property in Texas without all the people this property for sale in Jacksonville, Texas might be perfect. When I saw this listing online, I immediately thought this would be a wonderful place to call home, but if you’re looking for an investment like vacation rental property this would bring in a lot of guests too. Whatever you’re looking for this place in Jacksonville, TX will give you everything you need.
PrimoHoagies to open first Texas location in Montgomery
PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies Managing Partner Richard Silver said the first Texas location of PrimoHoagies is set to open in Montgomery at 950 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, in early January. A tentative opening date is set for Jan. 4. The sandwich franchise originated in South Philadelphia in 1992. PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. The menu includes classics, such as turkey, ham and roast beef sandwiches with cheese. Speciality hoagies include an array of meats from homestyle roasted pork and natural-casing genoa salami to cracked-pepper turkey and prosciutto. PrimoHoagies also offers catering services. www.primohoagies.com.
Semi Hits Collectable Cars Between Lufkin & Nacogdoches, Texas
Collectable Cars located at 7894 South U.S. Hwy 59 in Nacogdoches was almost turned into a drive-thru, according to their Facebook page. The owner, Dennis, got quite an early morning surprise this past Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A large refrigerated 2023 blue Freightliner Semi-Truck carrying perishables left I-69/HWY 59 South...
This Cupcake Bakery In Lufkin, Texas Closes For Good
This past weekend I went to the Angelina County Farmers Market to check out the locally grown oranges and grapefruit. The selection at Bryan’s Farms was amazing, and I even got a long branch of oranges that could be used as a table decoration before eating. It has a...
KBTX.com
Victims in deadly Grimes County crash identified
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon in Grimes County. At least one person was killed and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 105 at FM 1774 in Plantersville. DPS says a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on SH 105. A 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound. When the Kia tried to turn onto FM 1774, the Dodge hit the Kia.
kwhi.com
ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER CRASH IN PLANTERSVILLE
One person was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Grimes County. DPS reports the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 105 at FM 1774, in Plantersville. Troopers say a 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on Highway 105 and...
cw39.com
Both directions of I-45 reopened at Highway 242 after double fatal crash in The Woodlands
HOUSTON (KIAH) — I-45 Northbound at Highway 242 in Montgomery County was shut down after an overnight accident on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Houston TranStar noted the report at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday night and the roadway was still shut down Wednesday morning for cleaning and an investigation.
KBTX.com
Troopers identify victims killed in Highway 21 crash in Madison County
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Madison County, the second fatality wreck to be reported on Monday in the Brazos Valley. The latest crash occurred on Highway 21 west of North Zulch between FM 2865 and Highway 39. DPS says a 2014 Nissan...
mocomotive.com
MAN CRITICAL AFTER BEING SHOT IN NEW CANEY
Just after 7 am Monday morning Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 26700 block of Peach Creek in New Caney. MCHD arrived and found a 31-year-old male with an apparent shotgun wound to the right side…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-critical-after-being-shot-in-new-caney/
KLTV
Athens man accused in shooting, standoff now charged with capital murder
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man accused of shooting someone to death and taking hostages has been given a new indictment by a grand jury. According to court documents, an Anderson County grand jury is now charging Robert Mason Eckert III with capital murder in connection with the death of Marco Matthew Gonzales, 38, whom Eckert allegedly shot multiple times. Eckert is also accused of taking multiple people hostage inside a home immediately following the shooting which occurred on Dec. 9, 2021 at a residence on County Road 309 in Anderson County. Eckert later surrendered to the sheriff’s office.
13 Out Of 20 Arrested In Anderson County Were Felony Arrests Last Week
It was a pretty nice weekend around East Texas last weekend. It was a bit cool, but overall the weather cooperated and we were able to get some Christmas shopping done, decorations and lights put up on the house, wander around Canton during First Monday Trade Days, and enjoy one of the many Christmas parades Saturday afternoon and evening with the family.
KBTX.com
Officials refuse to answer questions about prison escape that led to mass murders
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been over six months since a convicted cartel killer escaped from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus, eluded law enforcement, and killed a family of five in their vacation home in Leon County. Gonzalo Lopez made a daring escape from a prison transport...
