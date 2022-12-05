Read full article on original website
Related
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Graduates Fifteen New Nurses
One of my favorite quotes about nurses comes from an anonymous author:. “Not all angels have wings … some have scrubs.”. On Monday, December 5, the Angelina College Vocational Nursing program celebrated its newest graduates and soon-to-be angels with 15 new nurses walking the stage of Temple Theater on the AC campus.
Nacogdoches HS principal up for statewide award
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Claire Bray, who is the Assistant Principal at Nacogdoches High School, is receiving statewide recognition as she is one of the three finalists up for the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals’ Assistant Principal of the Year award. Bray has been working with Nacogdoches ISD...
nacogdoches.org
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Nacogdoches County Chamber and community leaders will join the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber delegation at the State Capitol during the 88th Legislative Session. Small groups from both communities will meet with elected representatives and state agency staff on Feb. 14. Large group meetings and an evening reception will be held on Feb. 15.
Iconic Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas Building Is Ready For A New Owner
It is rare that one of the larger iconic buildings in downtown Nacogdoches comes up for sale. It is one that just by looking at the picture you know exactly where it is located. Godtel has moved to a new location on Douglass road, resulting in the Redland Hotel being...
KLTV
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches retiring effective Dec. 31
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sheriff of Angelina County has announced his impending retirement. Sheriff Greg Sanches has been in office for a decade, and has decided now is the time to step aside, effective Dec. 31. “It has been an honor for me to serve this county for the...
Smith County man sentenced for federal income tax violation
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man was sentenced for a federal income tax violation in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Dec. 6. On Mar. 30, Anthony D. Klein, 48, pleaded guilty to attempting to evade or defeat taxes and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison by U.S. […]
KTRE
Indicted former Angelina County road engineer declines plea offer
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs. The couple’s power bill is usually $400 while the display is up, but will be closer to $1K this year. Wayne says, “We talked about scaling it down, but then we just decided to go ahead and pull the trigger and just do it.”
Meet The New Baby Giraffe At Ellen Trout Zoo In Lufkin, Texas
Baby animals are always at the top of the cuteness scale. The Ellen Trout Zoo has something to celebrate with the recent addition of a new juvenile giraffe. Meet Luna, a 10-month-old Masai Giraffe, from the Phoenix Zoo. Though she was not born at Ellen Trout Zoo, they have quickly embraced her as one of their own.
New boil water notice issued in Rusk County
RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to sediment found in the water. The following areas are being affected: FM 23W (Bulah) and County Roads 2214, 2311, 2312, 2313 and 2323. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality...
Semi Hits Collectable Cars Between Lufkin & Nacogdoches, Texas
Collectable Cars located at 7894 South U.S. Hwy 59 in Nacogdoches was almost turned into a drive-thru, according to their Facebook page. The owner, Dennis, got quite an early morning surprise this past Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A large refrigerated 2023 blue Freightliner Semi-Truck carrying perishables left I-69/HWY 59 South...
#TyressTuesday: Continuing to keep a Jacksonville teenager's spirit alive
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville mom has sparked a social media movement with a hashtag. It’s called #TyressTuesday and can be seen across the nation. It’s all to honor 18-year-old Tyress Gipson, who left his home on Aug. 22, 2020 and never returned. Gipson's mother LaVance Wooten...
Kilgore Rangerettes perform 11th annual Christmas show
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — At Kilgore College on Sunday, the Rangerettes had their 11th annual Christmas show. They teamed up with other dance studios for this year’s “Let’s Holiday,” performance. The Rangerettes are hard at work, putting on another production just weeks after their performance in New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade. […]
KTRE
2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
KLTV
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
12newsnow.com
Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges
JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
Boil water notice issued for part of Palestine
PALESTINE, Texas — A boil water notice is issued for W. Swantz in Palestine. The City of Palestine said residents living in the area of S. Grove to McClellan are instructed to boil their water before consuming. CBS19 will update this article once the boil water notice is rescinded.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on TX-103 at around 12:55 p.m. According to the officials, a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was driving westbound on the road when it veered off the road and into a wooded area.
KTRE
Nacogdoches city leaders propose shutting down crossways to lower car crashes
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple roads could soon close in Nacogdoches as part of the police department’s plan to lower the number of car crashes. The Nacogdoches Police Department has been working alongside the Texas Department of Transportation on a proposal to close six of eight crossways on Loop 224.
KLTV
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A Monday night incident at a rig site in San Augustine County resulted in two deaths and three injuries. However, despite earlier reports, San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright, there was no explosion and no fire. According to Cartwright, the site’s superintendent informed him there was a “loose hydraulic line” at an old well that workers were attempting to restart when accumulated pressure on that line caused it to burst open.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash reported on Highway 79 near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash was reported Monday afternoon on Highway 79 near CR 223 close to Henderson. Officials in Rusk County said no major injuries were reported, but travelers should expect delays “due to vehicle and debris in the road.”
Comments / 0