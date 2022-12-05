ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

K-Fox 95.5

Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Graduates Fifteen New Nurses

One of my favorite quotes about nurses comes from an anonymous author:. “Not all angels have wings … some have scrubs.”. On Monday, December 5, the Angelina College Vocational Nursing program celebrated its newest graduates and soon-to-be angels with 15 new nurses walking the stage of Temple Theater on the AC campus.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

Nacogdoches HS principal up for statewide award

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Claire Bray, who is the Assistant Principal at Nacogdoches High School, is receiving statewide recognition as she is one of the three finalists up for the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals’ Assistant Principal of the Year award. Bray has been working with Nacogdoches ISD...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
nacogdoches.org

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Nacogdoches County Chamber and community leaders will join the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber delegation at the State Capitol during the 88th Legislative Session. Small groups from both communities will meet with elected representatives and state agency staff on Feb. 14. Large group meetings and an evening reception will be held on Feb. 15.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Indicted former Angelina County road engineer declines plea offer

Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs. The couple’s power bill is usually $400 while the display is up, but will be closer to $1K this year. Wayne says, “We talked about scaling it down, but then we just decided to go ahead and pull the trigger and just do it.”
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Meet The New Baby Giraffe At Ellen Trout Zoo In Lufkin, Texas

Baby animals are always at the top of the cuteness scale. The Ellen Trout Zoo has something to celebrate with the recent addition of a new juvenile giraffe. Meet Luna, a 10-month-old Masai Giraffe, from the Phoenix Zoo. Though she was not born at Ellen Trout Zoo, they have quickly embraced her as one of their own.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

New boil water notice issued in Rusk County

RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to sediment found in the water. The following areas are being affected: FM 23W (Bulah) and County Roads 2214, 2311, 2312, 2313 and 2323. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Semi Hits Collectable Cars Between Lufkin & Nacogdoches, Texas

Collectable Cars located at 7894 South U.S. Hwy 59 in Nacogdoches was almost turned into a drive-thru, according to their Facebook page. The owner, Dennis, got quite an early morning surprise this past Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A large refrigerated 2023 blue Freightliner Semi-Truck carrying perishables left I-69/HWY 59 South...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore Rangerettes perform 11th annual Christmas show

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — At Kilgore College on Sunday, the Rangerettes had their 11th annual Christmas show. They teamed up with other dance studios for this year’s “Let’s Holiday,” performance. The Rangerettes are hard at work, putting on another production just weeks after their performance in New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade. […]
KILGORE, TX
KTRE

2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
SAN BENITO, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges

JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Boil water notice issued for part of Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas — A boil water notice is issued for W. Swantz in Palestine. The City of Palestine said residents living in the area of S. Grove to McClellan are instructed to boil their water before consuming. CBS19 will update this article once the boil water notice is rescinded.
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A Monday night incident at a rig site in San Augustine County resulted in two deaths and three injuries. However, despite earlier reports, San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright, there was no explosion and no fire. According to Cartwright, the site’s superintendent informed him there was a “loose hydraulic line” at an old well that workers were attempting to restart when accumulated pressure on that line caused it to burst open.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX

