chathamstartribune.com
What Pittsylvania county, school workers earn
Pittsylvania County attorney and interim County Administrator Vaden Hunt is the highest paid employee in the county at $249,600, followed by Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones at $191,871 a year, according to information provided by the county and school division. Coming in third is Sheriff Mike Taylor, who earns...
WDBJ7.com
The Harvest Foundation is helping fund five local community organizations through Project Hope
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Project Hope was started in August by the Harvest Foundation to help community members fund projects that will make a positive difference in Martinsville and Henry County. A luncheon was held Wednesday at Piedmont Arts to award the ideas selected for the Project Hope grant. “We...
WSLS
Westside Elementary School in Roanoke closed due to power outage
ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, parents! Westside Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. As of 6:43 a.m., 1,044 AEP customers in Roanoke are in the dark. AEP says power should be restored by 11 a.m.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Life Saving Crew receives grant to upgrade equipment and increase safety
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Life Saving Crew recently received a grant that will allow upgrades of tools and increased safety. The $85,000 from the J.T. Minnie Maud Charitable Trust allowed them to purchase new helmets with eye shields, GoPro cameras, and night vision goggles. They also purchased portable...
WXII 12
WS/FCS is holding two hiring events; And it wants to improve the education of its students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/ Forsyth county schools are holding two hiring events this December. One for bus drivers and custodians, and another for teachers. School leaders said they are looking for who will help improve the education of their students. The bus driver and custodian interviews will be held...
wakg.com
McCullough Earns Sovah Health Bee Award for December
Espranza McCullough, Security Officer, of Sovah Health – Danville was honored today with The BEE Award for extraordinary staff members. The BEE Award is a way to say thank you to a staff member of Sovah Health who has provided a BEE-yond Exceptional Experience. During her time with Sovah,...
Roanoke City Adult Detention Center Offers Specialized Care
In the past six months, the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center, in partnership with its healthcare provider, NaphCare, has implemented new programs to provide specialized care within the detention center. The programs provide effective treatment to individuals with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) or Hepatitis C during incarceration and connect them to community providers that can […]
WSET
Patrick & Henry Community College announces two new college board members
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Patrick & Henry Community college board welcomes two new members. According to Patrick & Henry Community College, the two members are Mr. Ouss Sahhar and Mr. Tim Stone. Sahhar, representing Martinsville, shared that he recently moved to Martinsville from Winston Salem, NC, where he...
WSET
Join the Force! The Lynchburg Police Department is Hiring!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is hiring! You can join and help serve the community. Emily got all the details on how you can apply and the jobs available right now.
chathamstartribune.com
Bridge dedicated
The bridge on Route 685 that crosses over Route 29 along Chalk Level Road was renamed the Deputy Sheriff Holland Thomas Sr. Memorial Bridge. A dedication ceremony was held Dec. 6 with Pittsylvania community leaders, friends and family of Thomas. Thomas, a longtime deputy with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, died in 1956 as a result of gunshot wounds sustained in the line of duty years earlier. Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram (left) gave the declaration to Thomas’ son Gary Thomas (right) who served with the Danville Police Department and later retired from the Virginia Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control. Thomas would then hand the dedication to Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor (sitting to the left) to hang in the Sheriff’s Office.
rhinotimes.com
Council Expected To Approve Down Payment Assistance Program
The proposed down payment assistance program called “Community Heroes,” which the City Council expressed many concerns about at the Oct. 27 work session, is on the agenda for the Tuesday, Dec. 5 City Council meeting. It is expected that the down payment assistance program will be approved by...
rhinotimes.com
The State Will Pay The Power Bills For Certain Low-Income Households
Are you part of a low-income family living with an older adult or someone with physical challenges?. Then the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is an option to explore. Households with adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.”
cardinalnews.org
Liberty professor to become first dean of public health at Appalachian College of Pharmacy; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
chathamstartribune.com
IDA gives final approval to White Mill project
Danville leaders have approved an agreement with developers that will kick-start ambitious renovations to the former White Mill. The Industrial Development Authority Tuesday morning unanimously approved ten different resolutions to lay out the formal agreement whereby the former Number Eight Mill will be transformed into a large mixed-use development. “It...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored for most AEP customers
UPDATE: Power has been restored to most AEP customers in Roanoke, according to the company’s outage map. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,000 AEP customers in Roanoke are without power, according to the company’s outage map. According to the outage map, AEP says the power should...
WDBJ7.com
Chatham bridge named after late Pittsylvania County Deputy Sheriff
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors held a bridge dedication ceremony Tuesday to remember the late Deputy Sheriff J. Holland Thomas Sr. Deputy Thomas was shot on duty in 1952 by a murder suspect he was searching for off Route 41. He passed away four years later due to an infection in the wound.
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
WSLS
Roanoke City Parks & Rec looking for input on redevelopment of Eureka Recreation Center
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Parks and Recreation is asking for your input on the Eureka Recreation Center. The rec center is located in Northwest Roanoke and is located in Eureka Park, according to the Roanoke City Parks and Recreation website. Now, the recreation center features an indoor gym,...
chathamstartribune.com
A very Chatham Christmas
Chatham celebrated the start of the season Friday evening with the annual lantern lighting, music and carols by the Chatham High School symphonic band and Chatham Elementary School, culminating the lighting of the Yule Log. The Chatham Volunteer Fire Department hosted the annual Christmas parade on Saturday along Main Street.
White Mill project finally launches in Danvillle
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The historic White Mill building in Danville is getting a new look. The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) announced Tuesday, Dec. 6 it received the final approval to start the White Mill project on Memorial Drive. IDA says the White Mill building will be converted into a multi-use project featuring apartments and […]
