The bridge on Route 685 that crosses over Route 29 along Chalk Level Road was renamed the Deputy Sheriff Holland Thomas Sr. Memorial Bridge. A dedication ceremony was held Dec. 6 with Pittsylvania community leaders, friends and family of Thomas. Thomas, a longtime deputy with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, died in 1956 as a result of gunshot wounds sustained in the line of duty years earlier. Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram (left) gave the declaration to Thomas’ son Gary Thomas (right) who served with the Danville Police Department and later retired from the Virginia Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control. Thomas would then hand the dedication to Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor (sitting to the left) to hang in the Sheriff’s Office.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO