Danville, VA

chathamstartribune.com

What Pittsylvania county, school workers earn

Pittsylvania County attorney and interim County Administrator Vaden Hunt is the highest paid employee in the county at $249,600, followed by Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones at $191,871 a year, according to information provided by the county and school division. Coming in third is Sheriff Mike Taylor, who earns...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Westside Elementary School in Roanoke closed due to power outage

ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, parents! Westside Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. As of 6:43 a.m., 1,044 AEP customers in Roanoke are in the dark. AEP says power should be restored by 11 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

McCullough Earns Sovah Health Bee Award for December

Espranza McCullough, Security Officer, of Sovah Health – Danville was honored today with The BEE Award for extraordinary staff members. The BEE Award is a way to say thank you to a staff member of Sovah Health who has provided a BEE-yond Exceptional Experience. During her time with Sovah,...
DANVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City Adult Detention Center Offers Specialized Care

In the past six months, the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center, in partnership with its healthcare provider, NaphCare, has implemented new programs to provide specialized care within the detention center. The programs provide effective treatment to individuals with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) or Hepatitis C during incarceration and connect them to community providers that can […]
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Bridge dedicated

The bridge on Route 685 that crosses over Route 29 along Chalk Level Road was renamed the Deputy Sheriff Holland Thomas Sr. Memorial Bridge. A dedication ceremony was held Dec. 6 with Pittsylvania community leaders, friends and family of Thomas. Thomas, a longtime deputy with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, died in 1956 as a result of gunshot wounds sustained in the line of duty years earlier. Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram (left) gave the declaration to Thomas’ son Gary Thomas (right) who served with the Danville Police Department and later retired from the Virginia Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control. Thomas would then hand the dedication to Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor (sitting to the left) to hang in the Sheriff’s Office.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
rhinotimes.com

Council Expected To Approve Down Payment Assistance Program

The proposed down payment assistance program called “Community Heroes,” which the City Council expressed many concerns about at the Oct. 27 work session, is on the agenda for the Tuesday, Dec. 5 City Council meeting. It is expected that the down payment assistance program will be approved by...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

The State Will Pay The Power Bills For Certain Low-Income Households

Are you part of a low-income family living with an older adult or someone with physical challenges?. Then the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is an option to explore. Households with adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.”
chathamstartribune.com

IDA gives final approval to White Mill project

Danville leaders have approved an agreement with developers that will kick-start ambitious renovations to the former White Mill. The Industrial Development Authority Tuesday morning unanimously approved ten different resolutions to lay out the formal agreement whereby the former Number Eight Mill will be transformed into a large mixed-use development. “It...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Power restored for most AEP customers

UPDATE: Power has been restored to most AEP customers in Roanoke, according to the company’s outage map. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,000 AEP customers in Roanoke are without power, according to the company’s outage map. According to the outage map, AEP says the power should...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

A very Chatham Christmas

Chatham celebrated the start of the season Friday evening with the annual lantern lighting, music and carols by the Chatham High School symphonic band and Chatham Elementary School, culminating the lighting of the Yule Log. The Chatham Volunteer Fire Department hosted the annual Christmas parade on Saturday along Main Street.
CHATHAM, VA
WFXR

White Mill project finally launches in Danvillle

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The historic White Mill building in Danville is getting a new look. The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) announced Tuesday, Dec. 6 it received the final approval to start the White Mill project on Memorial Drive. IDA says the White Mill building will be converted into a multi-use project featuring apartments and […]
DANVILLE, VA

