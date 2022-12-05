ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Luke Cowan-Dickie to leave Exeter at end of season to join Montpellier

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DuxmY_0jXr93cG00

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie will leave Exeter at the end of this season to join French champions Montpellier.

Cowan-Dickie will be eligible for next year’s World Cup, but England’s current selection policy for players plying their trade overseas means he is unavailable after that tournament when he links up with Montpellier.

His move to France was confirmed by the Chiefs, and he will join current Exeter and England colleague Sam Simmonds at Montpellier next term.

Cowan-Dickie has been a key part of the England set-up under head coach Eddie Jones, winning 42 caps.

“Playing for England is the pinnacle of your career, so it’s tough to leave that behind,” he said.

“I still think I have lots more to give, and hopefully I get more opportunities between now and the move.

“We’ve got the Six Nations coming up, then the World Cup, and I want to be involved in both.

“The only way I can do that, however, is by playing well at club level. That is my aim, and we will see what happens in the future.

“I have been at the Chiefs for 12 years, and it is all I’ve known.

This is an opportunity for me to go over there and show what I am all about

“That said, this opportunity came up and it was one that I had to think long and hard about. I spoke a lot with my family about it, and it wasn’t an easy decision to make in the end.

“Obviously, it is a different competition, a different language – which I will have to learn – but I think it is time for a change.

“Hopefully, I’ve still got plenty of years left in my career, but this is an opportunity for me to go over there and show what I am all about.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What went wrong with Eddie Jones’ England reign?

Eddie Jones has been sacked after seven turbulent years as England head coach that have produced highs and lows in equal measure. Here, the PA news agency answers the key questions surrounding his reign. – Why was Jones appointed?. The stars aligned for the veteran ‘super-coach’ at the 2015 World...
newschain

Royals out in force for Princess of Wales' carol concert on day of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series finale

The royal family is to put on a united front at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final Netflix episodes air. The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Kate and other family members will be out in force in public to support the princess’s Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey on December 15.
newschain

Marcus Rashford meets one of his football idols – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 8. Football. Marcus Rashford met David Beckham. Erling Haaland was pleased to be back. Many happy returns…. England...
newschain

Dayot Upamecano plays down Jude Bellingham threat as France await England clash

France defender Dayot Upamecano does not believe Jude Bellingham poses a significant threat in their World Cup quarter-final meeting. The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been England’s star performer in Qatar and while the French centre-back, who plays for Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, appreciates his talent he is not overly concerned by the damage he can do.
newschain

Gary Ballance agrees release from Yorkshire in search of ‘fresh start’

Former England batter Gary Ballance has agreed his release from Yorkshire in search of a “fresh start”, but will not return to county cricket until 2024 at the earliest. Ballance, who played 23 Tests and 16 ODIs, last turned out for the White Rose is September 2021 and subsequently saw his playing career derailed by racism allegations and mental health struggles.
newschain

England’s form has Marcus Trescothick eager for the Ashes to start

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick wishes the Ashes started next week with Ben Stokes’ side on the crest of a wave after their thrilling victory in the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Brendon McCullum has revolutionised the team since he took over as head coach ahead of the...
newschain

Captain targeting further Cheltenham glory

Captain Cattistock will bid to enhance his fine course record when he lines up in the Dahlbury Handicap Chase at Cheltenham. Since joining Fergal O’Brien the nine-year-old has run three times at Prestbury Park, scoring twice – including over the course and distance – and finishing a gallant third at the track in his most recent appearance during October’s Showcase meeting.
newschain

England boosted by Declan Rice’s return to training

England have been boosted by the return of Declan Rice to training ahead of the World Cup quarter-final against France. The West Ham captain is a major part of Gareth Southgate’s side, playing a key role in last year’s run to the European Championship final and starting all four matches so far in Qatar.
newschain

Keanu Baccus ready to thrive for St Mirren after World Cup exploits

St Mirren and Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus is hungrier to succeed off the back of his World Cup exploits after realising the gap to the world’s best players was not as big as he thought. The 24-year-old only made his international debut in September but he played in all...
newschain

Duke and Duchess of Sussex: A ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say “a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change” after being honoured for their activism work in New York. Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night.
newschain

Stevenage set to be unchanged for Mansfield match

Stevenage could be unchanged for the visit of Mansfield. Second-placed Boro stretched their unbeaten League Two run to five matches with a thumping 5-0 win over Barrow last weekend. That means eight-goal forward Danny Rose will have to start on the bench again. Elliott List is still recovering from a...
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Declan Rice trains again and Raheem Sterling returns

It was a good news day for England in Qatar with Declan Rice back in training and Raheem Sterling returning to the squad. Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo was still in the headlines amid reports he had threatened to walk out on Portugal’s World Cup campaign. Here, the PA news agency...
newschain

‘I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family’ – Anne Sacoolas

Anne Sacoolas has expressed her sorrow over the “tragic mistake” that caused the death of a teenage motorcyclist, saying: “I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family.”. The mother of three wiped away tears when she appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from the...
newschain

Aidan White hoping for Rochdale recall when Stockport visit

Rochdale defender Aidan White is still waiting for a recall to the squad ahead of the visit of Stockport. The former Leeds left-back was close to returning from an ankle injury for last weekend’s defeat to Harrogate. However, manager Jim Bentley named an unchanged team and altered just one...
newschain

US trades basketballer Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer in prisoner swap

Jailed basketball star Brittney Griner has been released by Russia – with the US handing over notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange, officials have said. The high-level prisoner swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieves a top goal for US President Joe Biden but carries a heavy price and leaves behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy