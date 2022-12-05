ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Keep Your Hot Drinks Hot and Cold Drinks Cold With Up to 38% Off Stanley Mugs

As critical as that first cup of coffee is, not everyone has the luxury of sipping on a freshly brewed cup to slowly start their day. And if you need to take your morning pick-me-up on the go, you'll want to make sure you've got a proper travel mug to keep it piping hot during your cold morning commute. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up a Stanley travel mug for up to 38% off. There's no set expiration on this sale, so there's no guaranteeing how long it'll be available. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Mashed

Why Ree Drummond's 12-Hour Iced Coffee Method Is Still A Time Saver

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. That mornings can be tough may be the understatement of a lifetime. There's always something in the way of you getting out the door on time. If you haven't burned your breakfast so far like the "Friends" theme song goes, consider yourself one step ahead of the game. Making coffee might seem like a small task, but if you're rushing out the door, even the five minutes it takes to make a cup of pour-over coffee is too long, and forget about the six to eight-minute wait for a perfect cup of French pressed (via Counter Culture Coffee & Serious Eats). Plus you have to tack on the time to boil the water. Oh, and by the way, you've been pouring coffee wrong your entire life anyway.
People

Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals

On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY."  Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Thrillist

Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99

Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches for 10 Days & You Can Get Its New One

Years after its release, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich remains one of the best chicken sandwiches in fast food. So, people get excited on the rare occasions when a new one hits the menu. That happened this month with the release of the chain's new Blackened Chicken Sandwich. To celebrate its release,...
Tracey Folly

Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
C. Heslop

Starbucks' Workers Beg Customers Not To Ask For "$0.80 Drink Hack" At Corporate Locations

Starbucks has over 13 seasonal holiday drinks. Bloggers and customers always wait excitedly for the beverage launches to try them all. Thanks to inflation, these brews are more expensive. The $4 prices have become $6.75 and higher depending on someone's location and cup size. What have budget lovers who shop for Starbucks' refreshments done? They have made it their mission to get holiday blends cheaper. The most recent hack is so inexpensive workers want to clarify where it is available. Here is why?

