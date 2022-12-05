ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

cw34.com

Police are looking for man wanted for a burglary in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is looking for a man involved in a burglary. Officers say they have photos of a man involved in a burglary on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Police say officers have already arrested another man, Henry Castro Jr. for his involvement...
VERO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge

RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Police investigating suspected migrant landing, 13 in custody

PALM BEACH — Town police are investigating a suspected migrant landing along a beach in Palm Beach on Friday morning. Thirteen people, 12 of which are from Haiti with one from Ukraine, were in custody after witnesses said they arrived off the coast in a 25-foot fishing boat at about 7:45 a.m. and fled toward the shore on the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard, about one-third of a mile north of the Lake Worth Beach bridge, Palm Beach Police said.
PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Woman arrested after SWAT finds pills, marijuana during search

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after SWAT units served a search warrant to an apartment complex in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, 25-year-old Yolanda Prophete was arrested after SWAT units and Special Investigations detectives arrived to a home in the Grove Park Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Missing Child Found In Broward County, Reunited With Family

Anthony Robinson Vanished From Deerfield Beach Several Days Ago. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The North Broward County child missing for several days and the subject of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office request for information from the general public on Wednesday has been found. […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate

In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
wqcs.org

IRCSO: Two Arrested and Charged with Animal Cruelty and Fraud

Indian River County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that a months-long investigation of a puppy mill has resulted in the arrest of two people on animal cruelty charges. The investigation, 'Dubbed 'Operation Blue's Clues', found dogs that were being held in deplorable and unsanitary conditions inside a Vero Beach home.
VERO BEACH, FL

