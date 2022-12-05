Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Dispute over dirt on a shirt leads to food fight, a bite on the victim's back
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with one of the more interesting calls for help. A man reported a woman throwing food and bottles at him, as well as biting him. According to the arrest report, he told a Boynton Beach police officer their screaming “turned physical...
cw34.com
Sheriff: Felon runs from deputies in Indian River County, caught later that same day
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man wanted on multiple charges got away from police only to be caught later that same day, according to deputies. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Zanja Stinson was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and improper exhibition of a firearm.
Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist killed in West Palm Beach
Police in West Palm Beach said a driver is in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed Friday evening.
cw34.com
Police are looking for man wanted for a burglary in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is looking for a man involved in a burglary. Officers say they have photos of a man involved in a burglary on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Police say officers have already arrested another man, Henry Castro Jr. for his involvement...
WPBF News 25
Vero Beach couple arrested and accused of abusing dogs, running puppy mill
VERO BEACH, Fla. — An Indian River County couple was arrested and charged with running a puppy mill in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Michael Mendez and Shelby White. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. They both face multiple...
Sheriff's office points to retaliatory shootings for increase in violence
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies were unhurt after they were fired upon while following a vehicle in Fort Pierce on Wednesday night.
October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge
RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
Palm Beach Police investigating suspected migrant landing, 13 in custody
PALM BEACH — Town police are investigating a suspected migrant landing along a beach in Palm Beach on Friday morning. Thirteen people, 12 of which are from Haiti with one from Ukraine, were in custody after witnesses said they arrived off the coast in a 25-foot fishing boat at about 7:45 a.m. and fled toward the shore on the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard, about one-third of a mile north of the Lake Worth Beach bridge, Palm Beach Police said.
cw34.com
Woman arrested after SWAT finds pills, marijuana during search
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after SWAT units served a search warrant to an apartment complex in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, 25-year-old Yolanda Prophete was arrested after SWAT units and Special Investigations detectives arrived to a home in the Grove Park Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Missing Child Found In Broward County, Reunited With Family
Anthony Robinson Vanished From Deerfield Beach Several Days Ago. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The North Broward County child missing for several days and the subject of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office request for information from the general public on Wednesday has been found. […]
veronews.com
Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate
In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
Noah Galle, Parents, Sued Again After Crash Leaves Six Dead in Delray Beach
LAWSUIT CLAIMS GALLE POSTED VIDEOS OF HIMSELF SPEEDING, SUFFERED PSYCHIATRIC ISSUES… Latest Lawsuit Filed By A Surviving Family Member. Cops Say Noah Galle Killed Six In January Crash. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another lawsuit was just filed against Wellington resident Noah […]
wqcs.org
IRCSO: Two Arrested and Charged with Animal Cruelty and Fraud
Indian River County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that a months-long investigation of a puppy mill has resulted in the arrest of two people on animal cruelty charges. The investigation, 'Dubbed 'Operation Blue's Clues', found dogs that were being held in deplorable and unsanitary conditions inside a Vero Beach home.
cw34.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for a string of multiple violent crimes including shooting in Stuart
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Fort Pierce surrendered himself after detectives said he commited a handful of violent crimes across the Treasure Coast. The Martin County Sheriff's Office was originally looking for 20-year-old Ri'ahj Lee Thomas after deputies said he shot and killed a man in an apartment in Stuart on Dec. 3.
WPBF News 25
Man found shot to death inside car at West Palm Beach apartment complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car Tuesday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in North Haverhill at an apartment complex in the 5500 block area, police said. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WPBF News 25
After double homicide, Martin County Sheriff's Office meets with community leaders about safety
STUART, Fla. — Days after two people were killed in Stuart during a dispute over rules in a homeowners’ association, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office met with community leaders to talk about maintaining safety in their neighborhoods. The get-together had already been scheduled before the double shooting...
Man shot and killed execution-style in West Palm Beach, police say
A man was shot and killed execution-style inside a vehicle Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, police said.
13 migrants in custody after landing near Lake Worth Beach
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents are investigating a suspected "maritime smuggling event" on Palm Beach on Friday morning.
wqcs.org
IRCSO Renews Its Plea For Information to Help Solve the One-Year-Old Homicide of Kevin Dobson
Indian River County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has re-newed its plea for any information members of the public may have about the one-year homicide of Kevin Dobson. On the night of September 13, last year, Kevin was sitting in a vehicle in a...
School Employee Arrested For Soliciting Minors
The man, whose name has not been released, worked as a security guard and an assistant coach for Martin County High School's basketball, football and girls flag football teams since 2016.
