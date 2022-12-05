Read full article on original website
The question: During a December 5, 2022, appearance on Big 12 This Morning on SiriusXM, host Ari Temken asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about what it has been like covering the Kansas State team that won the Big 12 Championship with a victory over TCU on Saturday. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
K-StateSports
The Kingpin of a Player-Led Program
The son of Waterloo, Iowa, who grew up under a wide blue sky, stands underneath a cloud. The cloud is red, green, white, yellow, and blue, almost like a rainbow, and the cloud rains down upon the man at exactly 3:11 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The man stands upon a stage donned in a black ballcap and a purple t-shirt that reads: "BIG 12 CHAMPIONS." He is gifted a chrome football. And this is where the story begins, with Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman holding the Big 12 Championship Trophy high above his head under a confetti cloud inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He pauses for a moment, taking it all in, no, attempting to take it all in, because feelings have yet to fully take form, about this journey, about what it all means — and where it is headed.
kshb.com
Kansas State fans gear up for New Year's Eve Sugar Bowl showdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State Wildcats have a chance to make more memories this season. "I want to say on behalf of all three of us up here, K-State nation came today, that crowd was electric," said Chris Klieman, Kansas State head football coach. After hoisting the...
KVOE
Kansas State outscores Abilene Christian 81-64
Kansas State improved to 8-1 with an 81-64 win over Abilene Christian Tuesday night. Kansas State used a 14-4 run to end the first half to dig out of a 14-point deficit, as the Wildcats took the lead right before halftime and never looked back. Four Wildcats scored in double...
WIBW
After Kansas State’s big 12 win, Merchandise arrived at a local retail store
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Wildcats have won the Big 12 Championship, and now it is time to grab all the K-State merchandise. 13 NEWS stopped by the Rally House on Tuesday to check out the products available for K-State fans to pick up following KSU’s win against TCU on Saturday, Dec. 3. While the championship win is amazing for the college, the big win is also great for the retail stores, like the Rally House, who have seen a monumental influx of customers picking up championship swag.
Why Keenan Garber changed positions ... and how it helped K-State win Big 12 title
Lawrence-native Keenan Garber made the decision to switch to defensive back midway through the year. It paid off in a big way ... and helped K-State capture a Big 12 championship.
KVOE
Emporia State at Rogers State
The Emporia State basketball teams resume MIAA play Thursday with games at Rogers State. The Emporia State women take a 5-1 record into the game. They are 1-0 in MIAA play. Rogers State is 2-6 overall and 0-2 in MIAA play. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says there 3 big...
KVOE
Emporia High basketball teams open up Paul Terry Classic
The Emporia High basketball teams are set to begin a four-game homestand Thursday night. Emporia High will start its homestand with the Paul Terry Classic to be played at White Auditorium. Both teams are 1-0 after wins over Ottawa on Friday. The Lady Spartans open up with Wichita Trinity. Trinity...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
2 Kansas high schools investigate offensive chants at game
Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team.
KVOE
Emporia High boys swimming and diving heads to Campus
The Emporia High boys swim and dive team competes at the Campus Invitational Thursday. Emporia High is coming off a second-place finish in its home meet last Thursday. Sophomore Will Walker will be swimming in the 200-yard freestyle, the 100-yard freestyle, and swimming in the 200-yard medley and the 200-yard freestyle relay. Walker is a part of the 200 relay that got a consideration time last week.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
Kansas singer's run on 'The Voice' comes to an end
Justin Aaron, Junction City, reached the semifinal round of "The Voice" competition on NBC but was unable to advance to the finals. Following singing performances on Tuesday night, voters reduced the field of eight down to five. Aaron was among those who did not move on. The Junction City resident...
KWCH.com
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
TAMPA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from Tampa, Kansas are getting a surprise vacation to Tampa, Florida. After researching the small town of Tampa, Kansas, an organization, “Visit Tampa Bay,” partnered with Southwest Airlines to fly nearly 100 Kansas residents to Florida. The organization is also partnering with multiple businesses in Tampa Bay to provide free activities and visits to popular attractions.
KVOE
High School Basketball scores
Area High School Basketball teams are playing in early season tournaments this week. The Olpe girls outscored West Elk 63-42. Olpe boys defeated West Elk 66-30. Olpe will next play Cherryvale on Thursday. In the Central Heights tournament:. Lebo girls defeated Kansas City Christian 72-22. The Lebo boys defeated Kansas...
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Thousands sign petition after coach calls fans behavior, ‘outright racism’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of people have signed a petition after the Topeka High School men’s and women’s basketball team experienced “outright racism,” according to Geo Lyons, head coach for the boy’s varsity basketball team. In a petition on Change.org, Topeka High School Basketball Coach George Lyons asks that fans be removed from Valley Center […]
KVOE
New Emporia city logos unveiled
After months of conversation and behind-the-scenes work, Emporia now has a new city logo. The city unveiled the new-look logo Monday, a departure from the logo in place for nearly 15 years that resembled the “Kansas: As Big As You Think” tourism campaign from 2005. The city used...
