It takes a village: Wells Fargo backs JA’s BizTown project, which helps kids learn ins and outs of hometown economics

roi-nj.com
Texas-based industrial logistics developer expanding in N.J. with new team
An Texas-based industrial logistics developer, Hillwood, is expanding in New Jersey and the mid-Atlantic market with a new regional team based in Jersey City led by an industry veteran, Art Makris. Makris has more than 24 years of experience developing industrial logistics and has been recognized as a leader in...
roi-nj.com
Evans Estabrook headlines honorees for NACD’s 2023 Director of Year Awards
Anne Evans Estabrook, a legendary figure in the commercial real estate field, heads the list of honorees for the 2023 Director of the Year Awards by the New Jersey chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Evans Estabrook is one of three individuals who will be honored at the...
roi-nj.com
Solar Landscape partners with national self-storage leader to win honor for 2nd year in a row
Asbury Park-based Solar Landscape was awarded Solar Builder’s 2022 “Community Solar Project of the Year” for a project with Extra Space Storage, according to an announcement from the Salt Lake City-based self-storage company. The project was approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities in Year...
roi-nj.com
Murphy administration announces more than $8M to build diverse, inclusive green jobs sector
Funds are now available through the Building our Resilient, Inclusive, and Diverse Green Economy, or NJ BRIDGE, initiative to fund projects to support residents entering the green workforce or climbing the green career ladder, with a focus on engagement in overburdened communities, according to a Wednesday announcement. Thanks to Gov....
roi-nj.com
New Jersey Community Capital receives $1M investment from 1st Colonial Community Bank
New Jersey Community Capital, the state of New Jersey’s largest community development financial institution, on Friday announced it received a $1 million investment from 1st Colonial Community Bank to support socially driven investments in New Jersey communities of opportunity. This investment, NJCC’s first ever from 1st Colonial Community Bank,...
roi-nj.com
19 hospitals in N.J. honored by U.S. News for maternity care
Nineteen medical centers in New Jersey were given the highest honor by U.S. News & World Report during its annual Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list, which was released Tuesday morning. U.S. News officials said they evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide labor and delivery services and submitted detailed data...
roi-nj.com
8 N.J. medical centers earn prestigous ‘Top Hospital’ award from Leapfrog Group
Eight hospitals in New Jersey were among 115 nationwide to be named a “Top Hospital” by the Leapfrog Group — the national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. Leapfrog, which releases a graded list of...
roi-nj.com
Consumer advocate groups warn N.J. could be vulnerable to unexpectedly high utility bills
Consumer advocate groups are warning that, unless new rules are introduced ahead of unexpected winter weather or other pressures on the energy grid, customers in transmission company PJM Interconnection‘s regions, such as New Jersey, could be vulnerable to unexpectedly high power bills. To prevent that, the large grid operator...
roi-nj.com
N.J. utilities, responding to N.C. incident, say security of facilities is top priority
The attack on a power transmission site in Moore County, North Carolina, is wreaking havoc in the state — and has the governor suggesting more needs to be done to protect the state’s infrastructure. The incident, which took place this weekend, has knocked out power for approximately 45,000...
roi-nj.com
New Jersey American Water unveils $2.5M treatment upgrade to Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant
Camden-based New Jersey American Water recently celebrated its $2.5 million investment in the Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant. Treatment process upgrades include the installation of Advanced Oxidation Processes to properly treat 1,4-dioxane, a soon-to-be-regulated compound found in source water. In February 2020, routine New Jersey American Water testing in...
roi-nj.com
EVs in N.J.: A look at the top counties and towns for ownership
One of every 100 cars in the state is now an electric vehicle — and that doesn’t include hybrids. NJ101.5 crunched the numbers. Here are the ZIP codes that have the most registered EVs:. Princeton (08540): 1,019;. Monroe Township (08831): 727;. Edison (08820): 585;. Lakewood (08701): 561;. Livingston...
