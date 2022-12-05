Read full article on original website
Black Patients With Brain Tumors Less Likely to Get Surgery Than Whites
FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Black patients with brain tumors may be less likely to have surgery recommended to them than white patients are, according to a large U.S. study. The research, which looked at two national databases, found that on average, Black patients were less likely to...
Labor and delivery nurses get fired for making fun of patients in a viral TikTok about their ‘icks’
Though we’ve been in the “digital age” for many, many, MANY years now and we all know about our “digital footprint,” somehow in the year 2022 there are still people who either don’t get it or don’t care. A group of labor and delivery nurses from Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta have all been fired after creating a TikTok that quickly went viral—for making fun of patients and their needs.
Flexibility...
Maintaining a routine in our daily lives is important. Yet, being flexible is just as important. We cannot predict the future or what may come next in our lives. Fixating on what we cannot control is detrimental to our mental health. Flexibility is also important physically. If we practice stretching our bodies, we are less likely to pull muscles or injure ourselves. Additionally, being flexible with those around us can...
