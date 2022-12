Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Tuesday's win over UNC Greensboro. Head coach Eric Musselman said after the game he did not know the severity of the injury and that Brazile would have an MRI scan on Wednesday. After further evaluation, it was determined that it was in fact a torn ACL.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO