roi-nj.com
SJP completes Eisai’s 300K sq. ft. HQ at ON3 in Nutley (SLIDESHOW)
SJP Project Solutions on Wednesday announced the buildout of Eisai’s new U.S. headquarters at ON3 in Nutley is now complete. The pharmaceutical company relocated from Woodcliff Lake, taking the entirety of 200 Metro Blvd. at ON3 and moving the entirety of its staff of approximately 1,200 corporate and research & development workers to the new headquarters in the first quarter of 2022.
roi-nj.com
Tulfra secures $34.8M construction loan for 160-unit luxury apartment community in Rochelle Park
Tulfra Real Estate has officially broken ground on the Delford, a luxury six-story, 160-unit multifamily development at 120 W. Passaic St. in Rochelle Park. JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing on behalf of Tulfra Real Estate and was able to secure a $34.8 million construction loan from Provident Bank to begin construction on this luxury residential complex.
roi-nj.com
Evans Estabrook headlines honorees for NACD’s 2023 Director of Year Awards
Anne Evans Estabrook, a legendary figure in the commercial real estate field, heads the list of honorees for the 2023 Director of the Year Awards by the New Jersey chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Evans Estabrook is one of three individuals who will be honored at the...
roi-nj.com
Executive changes at Anywhere Real Estate signify acceleration of rebranded company’s strategy
Madison-based Anywhere Real Estate Inc. — formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. — announced a series of executive leadership changes intended to accelerate the company’s strategic priority to further integrate and simplify the homebuying and -selling experience, according to a Tuesday announcement. Sue Yannaccone, Anywhere Brands’ CEO...
roi-nj.com
JLL Capital Markets arranges $11M in financing for Rahway Plaza Apartments
JLL Capital Markets arranged $11 million in permanent financing for Rahway Plaza Apartments, a two-building, 288-unit high-rise apartment community located in downtown Rahway, according to a Wednesday announcement. JLL represented the borrower, Denholtz Properties, to secure the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Malvern Bank. The two-building Rahway Plaza Apartments offers one-,...
Rare 3-home offering: Riverfront ‘family compound’ for sale in Brick, NJ
BRICK — If you've been going without your daily lunch and coffee purchases in order to pad your savings, maybe you have enough now to purchase this set of riverfront mansions. No?. Well, it's still fun to dream. And you can at least take a look around, and inside,...
roi-nj.com
Texas-based industrial logistics developer expanding in N.J. with new team
An Texas-based industrial logistics developer, Hillwood, is expanding in New Jersey and the mid-Atlantic market with a new regional team based in Jersey City led by an industry veteran, Art Makris. Makris has more than 24 years of experience developing industrial logistics and has been recognized as a leader in...
roi-nj.com
Greek Development elevates two, expanding third-party design and construction management team
In order to accommodate the rapid growth of Greek Development’s third-party construction and project management division, the East Brunswick-based firm on Tuesday announced the promotion of Paul Moser to director of construction and Steven Chick to pre-construction director. In this new capacity, Moser and Chick will work together to...
goleader.com
Hartz Highlights Proposed Amenities for 750 Walnut Ave.
CRANFORD — Testimony continued during a special meeting of the Cranford Planning Board November 30 regarding an application by Hartz Mountain Industries Inc. for a residential/commercial development at 750 Walnut Avenue. The main focus of this meeting involved details of what the commercial and residential buildings would look like, inside and out, as well as landscaping.
roi-nj.com
Hoboken fintech has former IBM exec join as chief marketing officer
Hoboken-based Saphyre, a fintech company that leverages patented artificial intelligence technology to structure all pre-trade data while eliminating post-trade inefficiencies, on Tuesday said Dawn Mueller joined the company as its chief marketing officer. “Dawn brings a wealth of global marketing expertise and innovative thinking to Saphyre as our chief marketing...
shorebeat.com
Specialty Supermarket to Move Into Former Brick Pathmark Site, Opening in 2024
A specialty supermarket based in Monmouth County will move in to the space formerly occupied by Pathmark. Livoti’s Old World Market announced over the recent Thanksgiving holiday that they would be opening a fifth location in Brick Township. The market currently operates stores in Aberdeen, Marlboro, Freehold and Middletown, all located in Monmouth County. The Brick location will hold a liquor license – the same license that was slated to be utilized by Corrado’s Market, another specialty supermarket that had been poised to occupy the space before a dispute over back rent ended the venture before it started.
N.J. town wants to preserve and redevelop its historic Big Bang antenna
An historic antenna that helped confirm the Big Bang Theory and the site in that Holmdel where it is located could become an area preserved and redeveloped by the town. At its Nov. 22 meeting, the Holmdel Township Committee approved a resolution which authorized the town planning board to investigate whether the property at 791 Holmdel Road may be designated an area in need of redevelopment for non-condemnation purposes under New Jersey’s Local Redevelopment and Housing Law (LRHL), according to a release from the town.
roi-nj.com
Netherwood Flats mixed-use, transit-oriented redevelopment nears completion in Plainfield
Plainfield-based Paramount Assets on Tuesday said construction near completion for Netherwood Flats, a mixed-use development in Plainfield and has begun preleasing ahead of the project’s New Year’s Day grand opening. Netherwood is a transformative project for the city of Plainfield. Built on the location of a former used...
roi-nj.com
Hoboken acquires 5-acre Union Dry Dock for public waterfront park
Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla on Wednesday announced that the city officially acquired the 5-acre Union Dry Dock waterfront property. The acquisition means Hoboken can now move forward with plans to develop a park at the site and connect the final piece of an entirely publicly accessible waterfront that has eluded Hoboken for decades.
Metuchen semifinalists for the Great American Main Street Award
METUCHEN, N.J. (PIX11) – The borough in Middlesex County is one of eight national semifinalists for the Great American Main Street Award. The borough joins downtowns from Florida to Wyoming, with the winner being named in the spring. “Once you come, you’ll see that this community deserves this award,” said Dawn Mackey, Executive Director of the […]
bestofnj.com
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
Jersey Shore Family's Mansion Trio Selling As Package Deal For $25M
A Jersey Shore family's trio of mansions sitting one right next to the other are going for $25 million as a package deal.Located on the banks of the Metedoconk River in Brick Township, the estates are situated at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue spanning more than two acres, according to the listi…
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey
So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
Say it isn’t so! Best ice cream shop in NJ closing after 88 years
It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors. It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream. When you walked into an ice cream place back then it was all...
Salt Life to open its first New Jersey store
Salt Life, an apparel company that caters to surfers, fishermen, and anybody else who loves the water, is planning to open its first New Jersey location. Plans call for the new store to open in the Spring of ’23 at Pier Village in Long Branch. Based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Salt Life will lease 3,453 square feet, marking its first Northeast retail location.
