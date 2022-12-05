ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

SJP completes Eisai’s 300K sq. ft. HQ at ON3 in Nutley (SLIDESHOW)

SJP Project Solutions on Wednesday announced the buildout of Eisai’s new U.S. headquarters at ON3 in Nutley is now complete. The pharmaceutical company relocated from Woodcliff Lake, taking the entirety of 200 Metro Blvd. at ON3 and moving the entirety of its staff of approximately 1,200 corporate and research & development workers to the new headquarters in the first quarter of 2022.
NUTLEY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Tulfra secures $34.8M construction loan for 160-unit luxury apartment community in Rochelle Park

Tulfra Real Estate has officially broken ground on the Delford, a luxury six-story, 160-unit multifamily development at 120 W. Passaic St. in Rochelle Park. JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing on behalf of Tulfra Real Estate and was able to secure a $34.8 million construction loan from Provident Bank to begin construction on this luxury residential complex.
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

JLL Capital Markets arranges $11M in financing for Rahway Plaza Apartments

JLL Capital Markets arranged $11 million in permanent financing for Rahway Plaza Apartments, a two-building, 288-unit high-rise apartment community located in downtown Rahway, according to a Wednesday announcement. JLL represented the borrower, Denholtz Properties, to secure the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Malvern Bank. The two-building Rahway Plaza Apartments offers one-,...
RAHWAY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Greek Development elevates two, expanding third-party design and construction management team

In order to accommodate the rapid growth of Greek Development’s third-party construction and project management division, the East Brunswick-based firm on Tuesday announced the promotion of Paul Moser to director of construction and Steven Chick to pre-construction director. In this new capacity, Moser and Chick will work together to...
goleader.com

Hartz Highlights Proposed Amenities for 750 Walnut Ave.

CRANFORD — Testimony continued during a special meeting of the Cranford Planning Board November 30 regarding an application by Hartz Mountain Industries Inc. for a residential/commercial development at 750 Walnut Avenue. The main focus of this meeting involved details of what the commercial and residential buildings would look like, inside and out, as well as landscaping.
CRANFORD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hoboken fintech has former IBM exec join as chief marketing officer

Hoboken-based Saphyre, a fintech company that leverages patented artificial intelligence technology to structure all pre-trade data while eliminating post-trade inefficiencies, on Tuesday said Dawn Mueller joined the company as its chief marketing officer. “Dawn brings a wealth of global marketing expertise and innovative thinking to Saphyre as our chief marketing...
HOBOKEN, NJ
shorebeat.com

Specialty Supermarket to Move Into Former Brick Pathmark Site, Opening in 2024

A specialty supermarket based in Monmouth County will move in to the space formerly occupied by Pathmark. Livoti’s Old World Market announced over the recent Thanksgiving holiday that they would be opening a fifth location in Brick Township. The market currently operates stores in Aberdeen, Marlboro, Freehold and Middletown, all located in Monmouth County. The Brick location will hold a liquor license – the same license that was slated to be utilized by Corrado’s Market, another specialty supermarket that had been poised to occupy the space before a dispute over back rent ended the venture before it started.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town wants to preserve and redevelop its historic Big Bang antenna

An historic antenna that helped confirm the Big Bang Theory and the site in that Holmdel where it is located could become an area preserved and redeveloped by the town. At its Nov. 22 meeting, the Holmdel Township Committee approved a resolution which authorized the town planning board to investigate whether the property at 791 Holmdel Road may be designated an area in need of redevelopment for non-condemnation purposes under New Jersey’s Local Redevelopment and Housing Law (LRHL), according to a release from the town.
HOLMDEL, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hoboken acquires 5-acre Union Dry Dock for public waterfront park

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla on Wednesday announced that the city officially acquired the 5-acre Union Dry Dock waterfront property. The acquisition means Hoboken can now move forward with plans to develop a park at the site and connect the final piece of an entirely publicly accessible waterfront that has eluded Hoboken for decades.
HOBOKEN, NJ
PIX11

Metuchen semifinalists for the Great American Main Street Award

METUCHEN, N.J. (PIX11) – The borough in Middlesex County is one of eight national semifinalists for the Great American Main Street Award. The borough joins downtowns from Florida to Wyoming, with the winner being named in the spring. “Once you come, you’ll see that this community deserves this award,” said Dawn Mackey, Executive Director of the […]
METUCHEN, NJ
bestofnj.com

PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House

The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
CHESTER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey

So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Salt Life to open its first New Jersey store

Salt Life, an apparel company that caters to surfers, fishermen, and anybody else who loves the water, is planning to open its first New Jersey location. Plans call for the new store to open in the Spring of ’23 at Pier Village in Long Branch. Based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Salt Life will lease 3,453 square feet, marking its first Northeast retail location.
LONG BRANCH, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy