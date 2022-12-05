Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
Business Insider
43 Secret Santa gifts under $25 they'll actually want to keep
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you've ever participated in a Secret Santa, then you know as well as we do that the anonymous gift exchange has its highs and lows. Sure, it's fun to take a walk in St. Nicholas's shoes and surprise a family member or friend with a gift you know they'll love (or at the very least get a kick out of). But if you're buying within the confines of a budget, that makes shopping a bit trickier.
CNET
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Sees Robot Animals Go to War
A new trailer for the latest installment in the Transformers movie franchise appeared on Thursday, and it shows old friends, like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, teaming up with Transformers to take on the forms of animals. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is scheduled to come out June 9, 2023. "For...
game-news24.com
C. Night Shyamalans Thriller About a Cabin Vacation Gone Horribly Wrong You Will be Rated R
Today, M. Night Shyamalans new movie Knock at the Cabin was viewed as R. Via Bloody Disgusting, if this film is ever shown as the director’s first movie with such a rating since The Happening in 2008. Many of the Shymalan-directed films were PG-13, with Sixth Sense, The Village,...
wegotthiscovered.com
An action-packed sci-fi blockbuster repels alien invaders on the Netflix Top 10 in 52 nations
The pandemic has seen Hollywood shut out of China like never before, and as a result, it’s taken a while for international audiences to discover the nation’s in-house blockbuster epics. Based on how audiences are reacting to Warriors of Future so far, it looks as though Netflix has made a shrewd move in acquiring the international distribution rights.
wegotthiscovered.com
McDonald’s is responsible for revealing another new ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ character
We’re only four months away from the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie and leaks of McDonald‘s Happy Meal toys based on the upcoming Nintendo movie. Twitter user @kikaim shared a Japanese McDonald’s flyer which featured the upcoming toys to be sold in the fast food joint. The toys include iconic Mario characters such as Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Bowser. But the flyer also included another character who has not yet been revealed in any of the trailers.
Popculture
Brad Pitt's Star-Studded New Movie Hits Netflix After Theatrical Run
Brad Pitt's Bullet Train has already pulled into the next stop in a film's life. The movie, which reached movie theaters in August, is now available on Netflix. Since arriving on the streamer Friday, Bullet Train holds the number two position on the Top 10 movies in the U.S. for Netflix subscribers, behind the Norwegian monster movie Troll.
game-news24.com
First Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TCG cards showcase Terastallization, other new mechanics, and more
Although the initial surge of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans started to fade after the official release, the first collection of Scarlet and Violet card is being released officially. This includes our first thorough look at the different versions of a different card, marking the return of that mechanic after the 2003 Ruby and Sapphire series.
game-news24.com
Astroneer brings back its toy-delivering Project CHEER holiday event in its latest patch
The holidays arrive to the space-based survivalbox of Astroneer once again, the patch, which features a new program for the 2015 year project CHEER, allows players to join Santas elves. Space is in the sky. For a corporation. Look, it’s a misinformation, but Christmas toys have to be delivered, people!
game-news24.com
I wonder whether my opponent is to be a warrior
The VR Broom Racing developer UNIVRS announced the virtual reality hunting action game Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable for Quest 2. It will debut in the summer 2023 with support for English and Japanese audio and subtitles. The game uses Pokémon Attack and Pokémon Attack. The two players can fly...
Nike’s ‘First Native Web3’ Shoe Could Spawn Pokémon Go-Style Games
Is the future of footwear here? The Web3 fashion startup Nike bought last year seems to be pushing that narrative with a tech-packed, dual-world drop. Until 11 a.m. Eastern Time Friday, sneakerheads all over the U.S. can sign up for a raffle to be able to buy the first virtual shoe of its kind in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) to be redeemed for a pair of new Nike Cryptokicks iRL (in real life) sneakers. These state-of-the-art RTFKT kicks that connect to users’ smartphones are available for the blockchain price of just 0.34 ETH (Ethereum Currency), which translates to...
game-news24.com
Final Fantasy XIV kicks off a new Moogle Treasure Trove on December 12th
Are you waiting for Final Fantasy XIVs on Patch 6.3 but feel like you don’t have anything to do in the interim? Are you scuffing your feet in the gravel by the road, waiting for a voice by the 1960’s announcement to wave above your door and ask what’s done, Billy? (For the purpose of this scenario, you are named Billy.) Would you if you were to respond, gosh, mister, you want to play FFXIV, but you just didn’t have anything right now?
Red Dead Redemption Remake trailer leaves fans floored
I’m almost certain that a Red Dead Redemption remake will happen at some point, the question is when. Rockstar Games would be stupid not to. You only need to glance at the franchise’s enduring popularity to see why the project would be a good idea. In recent days, Red Dead Redemption 2 hit an all-time player count high on PC - four years after the game was released.
game-news24.com
Did anybody think that Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer was happening? Because it isn’t true!
Let me listen if you hear that one: CD Projekt Red is very sorry but don’t bother to try multiplayer for Cyberpunk 2077. I said that this is a story we’ve all heard. The company initially planned to run multiplayer for 2021, but then, along from as long ago as 2013, it became clear that multiplayer would be an individual product when it released. Yet by spring of 2021, it became clear that multiplayer would never be realistically going to happen. CDPR said that its new systematic and agile approach to game development would mean that instead of focusing on one large online experience or one large game, it was working on the technological capabilities that would bring all of its titles online in the future without a great technological debt. We were so confident that multiplayer was toast so that we stopped being told it no matter what the genre really means.
game-news24.com
Riot Games drops the new Update on Project L
Riot Games works on a new fighting game, and as time passes, more updates are being revealed on Project L. The developer team behind the project shared a new update that could be entertaining fans. Some of the team members sat on the camera to ask about the game and give it a brief interview. This video was available on social media.
Mark Millar Goes Global with ‘The Ambassadors’ Comic (Exclusive)
Comic book creator Mark Millar has quietly been working on a new series that he hopes will tap into the global audience of Netflix, the streaming service that is home to his Millarworld comics. The Ambassadors centers on six characters in six different countries, and the concept is described as “Willy Wonka with superpowers.” It takes place in a world in which the superhuman genome has been cracked, and the scientist behind it is a Korean billionaire who builds the world’s first superhuman headquarters in Seoul and alerts the world that she will turn six ordinary people into super-people. This sparks...
game-news24.com
Fans of Pokemon think The Next Game Might Be Inspired By Australia
Some fans have yet to decide what Game Freak’s plans are for the future of the series. Despite the fact that mainly you are reading now, these work can be tough when the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet take down Titans, Team Star grunts or violent Gym Leaders have been in the grind. With no spin offs or remakes currently announced to be ready, all eyes are fixed on Gen 10 and what it might look like.
game-news24.com
Atari and Llamasoft announce Akka Arrh for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC
Atari publisher and developer Llamasoft announced the arcade game Akka Arrh for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam). It is going to be on the 21st February. Here are a picture of the game on its Steam page:. About. A cascade of words, color,...
game-news24.com
Entergram announces an illustrated novel with the title “Suprama Relation” for PS4, Switch and PC
Entergram will release the explore-style scroll adventure game Sudama Relation for PlayStation 4 and PC. It is going to be launched on March 23.2023 in Japan for 5 yen, so listings at retailers such as Amazon and Biccamera reveal. There’s also a limited edition for 10 970 yen, which includes...
Comments / 0