Beesley Animal Foundation Planning Pet Food Distribution Event to Help Pet Owners Facing Financial Hardship

Gallatin salon owner receives flood of Christmas donations for foster children
Thanks to an outpouring of donations, Gallatin salon owner Jordyn Clark has enough gifts for all 150 foster children on her list and then some.
Nashville Parent
Animal Shelters Unite for Operation Silent Night
Adoption specials and fostering opportunities help animals find a home for the holidays Adoptable animals at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC), Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) in Nashville and Cheatham County Animal Control (CCAC) are hopeful that Christmas Eve will find them amongst presents by the tree. To help make sure these animals’ wishes are not only in their dreams, the three agencies are offering adoption specials through December 24 and recruiting foster families.
Toot’s and Diners Donate Almost $10,000 for ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ Program
Toot’s and diners donate almost $10,000 for Christmas presents for students at “Shop with the Sheriff”. Rutherford County Schools’ students who faced Christmas without presents will select gifts through the “Shop with the Sheriff” program, thanks to generous donations from Toot’s corporate office and Toot’s diners.
wpln.org
Metro Council is considering increasing accountability for dog owners and defining what makes a community cat
Last winter, two roaming dogs bit a child and attempted to go after an adult. This just so happen to be a neighbor of Southeast Councilmember Joy Styles. “And when I had called animal control, they had said that they couldn’t take the animal because the individual whose pant had been caught — he wasn’t bleeding,” she explains. Since then, she’s gotten calls from residents in different parts of town complaining and suggesting things for her to consider.
Ribbon Cutting: TN Professional Training Institute in Murfreesboro
TN Professional Training Institute held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 1630 S. Church St., Ste. 302 in Murfreesboro. If you like working with people, consider a career in Registered Dental Assisting, Phlebotomy, Medical Billing & Coding or as an EKG Technician. TNPTI offers small classes & hands-on learning.
Ribbon Cutting: Mean Green Pest Pros in Smyrna
Mean Green Pest Pros held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 875 Seven Oaks Blvd., Ste. 410 in Smyrna. Laboratory-tested and field-validated in hundreds of residential locations with venues nationally and internationally throughout 2021. Demand Mean Green for natural safe Mosquito and tick control. 875 Seven Oaks...
Sportsmen and Businessmen Club make Donations to Help Others during the Holidays
The Sportsmen and Businessmen Club of Coffee County made two donations on Friday to help those in need during the holiday season. One of the donations went to the Gene Taylor and Steve Graves Christmas foundation and the other went to the Manchester Police department’s Angel Tree program. Both groups showed great appreciation for the donations.
Mayday Brewery Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary
Mayday Brewery celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 521 Old Salem Road in Murfreesboro. Funky pit stop for brews & live music in Murfreesboro, TN. Mayday distributes its beer throughout Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga, and East TN. If Mayday’s not available at your favorite place, ask for it.
Ribbon Cutting: FASTSIGNS in Murfreesboro
FASTSIGNS held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 410 West Burton Street in Murfreesboro. At FASTSIGNS® of Murfreesboro, TN, they are industry leaders in the business of creating visual communications—whether it be signage, banners, graphics, banners, graphics for print production, signs for point-of-purchase displays, and more.
WSMV
McMinnville school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A McMinnville school secretary was arrested last month after detectives found she stole two elementary students’ pandemic food benefit cards to buy groceries. On Nov. 18, a parent filed a report with the McMinnville Police Department regarding someone fraudulently using her son’s pandemic electronic...
WKRN
Meet Jax the pit bull mix!
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Meet Jax, a three-year-old pit bull mix who has been at the shelter for 146 days. He was an owner surrender, just like Amigo, and after about 5 months is still looking for his new home!. Jax is a big sweetheart who loves to play in...
$20,000 Reward Offered for Information in the 2015 Murder of Cheyenne Toineeta
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Law Enforcement Division’s Cherokee Indian Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Cheyenne Toineeta, 30, who was discovered on the ground in front of a friend’s home at 5148 Linbar Drive on December 22, 2015. MORE CRIME NEWS.
Child Advocacy Center Looking for ‘Secret Santas’
The Child Advocacy Center is looking for families or businesses to sign up to be a ‘Secret Santa’. “Christmas is fast approaching and there are still children and families on our Secret Santa waiting list,” said Child Advocacy Center Family Services Coordinator Jennifer Gamble. “It’s not too late for your family, business, or your organization to get involved.”
Ribbon Cutting: Reliant Realty in Murfreesboro
Reliant Realty held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 640 Broadmor Blvd. Suite 100 in Murfreesboro. Reliant Realty ERA Powered Murfreesboro is proud to be a vital part of the exciting Middle Tennessee real estate market. 640 Broadmor Blvd. Suite 100. Murfreesboro, TN 37129. (615) 617-3551. 1...
mainstreetmaury.com
Oldest living resident in Maury County celebrates 103rd birthday
Katherine Gizzi, believed to be the oldest living resident in Maury County, celebrated her 103rd birthday last Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Columbia. Those in attendance to mark her 103 years included Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt and State Representative Scott Cepicky. Gizzi, who is originally from New Jersey, was born...
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix will open its newest Tennessee supermarket location in Gallatin.
southernexposuremagazine.com
The Restaurant: Serrato's Steakhouse
Serrato’s Steakhouse opened in 2021 and has been earning rave reviews in the Franklin and Spring Hill communities. Jose Serrato is the owner and chef bringing more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant business to his own business. Ambition became reality for Serrato when he opened the...
visitsumnertn.com
2022 Christmas Lights in Sumner County, Tennessee
Gather loved ones in the car, crank up the Christmas music, and take a tour throughout Sumner County, Tennessee, for some lovely Christmas light sightings!. Some wonderful citizens and organizations have decked out their homes and spaces for the holidays. These kind people do a fantastic job of sharing the Christmas spirit and we invite you to Sumner County to come enjoy some Christmas cheer! Please be respectful while viewing the lights and do not block driveways, other cars, etc.
WSMV
Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds
If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Whether you’re young or young-at-heart, looking for loco-hot-cocoa vibes or feeling a chiller tempo, prepare to explore extraordinary landscapes and connect to nostalgic child-like joy in a holiday experience like no other! Jingle Beat, previously a drive-thru holiday […] The post Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds appeared first on Sumner County Source.
