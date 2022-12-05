ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

AtlantiCare’s new Medical Arts Pavilion is as much about care as elevating self-esteem of those being cared for

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ocnjsentinel.com

Family honored for support of Shore’s front-line workers

SOMERS POINT — Chris and Andrea Monihan realized in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic that health care workers would need the public’s help. That’s why they started a lawn sign fundraising campaign to help Shore Medical Center purchase the suddenly necessary personal protective equipment as the virus quickly spread across the nation, leaving death and heartbreak in its wake.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
roi-nj.com

Cooper University Health Care receives national recognition for Meritorious Outcomes from the American College of Surgeons

Cooper University Health Care on Monday said it received national recognition for Meritorious Outcomes from the American College of Surgeons. The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program recognized the Camden-based facility as one of only 78 ACS NSQIP-participating hospitals that have achieved meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care in 2021.
CAMDEN, NJ
Whit

EDITORIAL: Holly Pointe is unsafe — it’s Rowan’s responsibility to fix it

With the space to house over 1400 students and the location of Rowan University’s buffet-style food court, Holly Pointe Commons is the biggest dorm on campus. This makes the building the most popular place for freshman students to be, as it’s where many of them hang out, eat and sleep. However, The Whit believes Holly Pointe is not as safe.
GLASSBORO, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Flu Temporarily Shutters Tuckerton AtlantiCare

A sign on the door informing patients of a temporary closing of the Route 9, Tuckerton site of AtlantiCare’s urgent care facility is placed due to a surge in flu cases, explained a media spokesperson on Dec. 6. “To ensure we can most efficiently provide urgent care to the...
TUCKERTON, NJ
acua.com

Change to ACUA Recycling Bucket Requests

Beginning January 1, 2023, Atlantic County residents that receive recycling collection from ACUA will be eligible to receive one free 20-gallon recycling bucket every four calendar years. Additional 20-gallon buckets will be available for purchase for $15 each beginning in January.
camdencounty.com

NJEDA Rolls Out $10 Million Small Business Lease Grant Program

(Camden, NJ) – The New Jersey Economic Development Authority has launched a program that will support small businesses and nonprofits by providing grant funding to cover a portion of lease payments. A total of $10 million from NJEDA’s Main Street Recovery Finance Program will be used to capitalize the...
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Jersey American Water unveils $2.5M treatment upgrade to Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant

Camden-based New Jersey American Water recently celebrated its $2.5 million investment in the Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant. Treatment process upgrades include the installation of Advanced Oxidation Processes to properly treat 1,4-dioxane, a soon-to-be-regulated compound found in source water. In February 2020, routine New Jersey American Water testing in...
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!

If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
BROOKLAWN, NJ
brigantinenow.com

Brigantine Taxpayers: Rising Cost of Pension & Healthcare for Public Employees

Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera has a full plate. A financial cluster-f that’s been going on for decades. Roggie, Guenther. Simpson. And now Sera at the helm. 100 wind turbines may soon be built just off the beaches of Brigantine. Fishing and scenic views will be affected. Higher electric bills guaranteed in order to fund these experimental ‘green’ projects.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
CBS Philly

Family of teenager fatally shot in Camden following birthday party demands answers

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- On Tuesday night, a teenager's family is broken, but desperately searching for answers after the 14-year-old was shot and killed following a birthday party in Camden.Police say they are aggressively working this case, but the boy's family says something doesn't make sense.The teen's family from New Jersey, New York, Georgia and North Carolina are all grieving and still in disbelief.The boy's sister tells CBS3 she believes her little brother was an innocent victim – in the wrong place at the wrong time."He comes in and he fills rooms with love and laughter," Jahqueena Allen, the 14-year-old's...
CAMDEN, NJ

