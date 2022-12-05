AtlantiCare’s new Medical Arts Pavilion is as much about care as elevating self-esteem of those being cared for

Read full article on original website
ocnjsentinel.com
Family honored for support of Shore’s front-line workers
SOMERS POINT — Chris and Andrea Monihan realized in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic that health care workers would need the public’s help. That’s why they started a lawn sign fundraising campaign to help Shore Medical Center purchase the suddenly necessary personal protective equipment as the virus quickly spread across the nation, leaving death and heartbreak in its wake.
roi-nj.com
Cooper University Health Care receives national recognition for Meritorious Outcomes from the American College of Surgeons
Cooper University Health Care on Monday said it received national recognition for Meritorious Outcomes from the American College of Surgeons. The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program recognized the Camden-based facility as one of only 78 ACS NSQIP-participating hospitals that have achieved meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care in 2021.
Whit
EDITORIAL: Holly Pointe is unsafe — it’s Rowan’s responsibility to fix it
With the space to house over 1400 students and the location of Rowan University’s buffet-style food court, Holly Pointe Commons is the biggest dorm on campus. This makes the building the most popular place for freshman students to be, as it’s where many of them hang out, eat and sleep. However, The Whit believes Holly Pointe is not as safe.
thesandpaper.net
Flu Temporarily Shutters Tuckerton AtlantiCare
A sign on the door informing patients of a temporary closing of the Route 9, Tuckerton site of AtlantiCare’s urgent care facility is placed due to a surge in flu cases, explained a media spokesperson on Dec. 6. “To ensure we can most efficiently provide urgent care to the...
ocnjsentinel.com
Leon Grisbaum donates $3 million for terminal building at Ocean City Airport
OCEAN CITY – Leon K. Grisbaum, the owner of Berger Realty and an avid pilot, will donate $3 million to be used to construct a new terminal building at the Ocean City Municipal Airport. The new facility will be named the “Leon and Elizabeth Grisbaum Airport Terminal” and house...
acua.com
Change to ACUA Recycling Bucket Requests
Beginning January 1, 2023, Atlantic County residents that receive recycling collection from ACUA will be eligible to receive one free 20-gallon recycling bucket every four calendar years. Additional 20-gallon buckets will be available for purchase for $15 each beginning in January.
camdencounty.com
NJEDA Rolls Out $10 Million Small Business Lease Grant Program
(Camden, NJ) – The New Jersey Economic Development Authority has launched a program that will support small businesses and nonprofits by providing grant funding to cover a portion of lease payments. A total of $10 million from NJEDA’s Main Street Recovery Finance Program will be used to capitalize the...
Atlantic City inspectors set to find, fix Stanley Holmes issues
Resident of one Atlantic City neighborhood have been in the cold for weeks, with no heat and hot water. But on Wednesday the mayor assured residents of Stanley Holmes Village that help is on the way. The Atlantic City Housing Authority not the city oversees the village and other properties...
Atlantic City to inspect housing authority homes after residents report heat and hot water outages
City officials say since July 2021, the Atlantic City Housing Authority has been under the oversight of the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development or HUD.
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Atlantic City Businessman Buys Heaters For Residents Left In the Cold
Ducktown Tavern owner John Exadaktilos is living proof that you don’t have to possess an elected title to take effective action and make a meaningful difference. The Atlantic City Marty Small administration has known for many months that residents at the Stanley S. Holmes Village Apartments have not had working heat in their homes.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
2 New Jersey Towns Among “Best Christmas Towns In The USA” For 2022
There’s nothing better than planning a trip around the holidays with your loved ones. What makes it even more special is when your destination is known for its Christmas charm. As we hang the countless strands of lights around the house, decorate the tree, and wrap the gifts, some...
roi-nj.com
New Jersey American Water unveils $2.5M treatment upgrade to Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant
Camden-based New Jersey American Water recently celebrated its $2.5 million investment in the Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant. Treatment process upgrades include the installation of Advanced Oxidation Processes to properly treat 1,4-dioxane, a soon-to-be-regulated compound found in source water. In February 2020, routine New Jersey American Water testing in...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People
Sometimes authorities ask for help identifying one person. Occasionally two. Today, it's three. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is turning to the public to assist them in trying to figure out who these three people are. And as is usually the case, we don't know why other than it's...
Egg Harbor Township Resident Says, ‘Pipe Down Santa!’
"I live in the 'We Think We're Better Than Everyone Else' subdivision. This year, please do not bring Santa Claus and his loud siren to our neighborhood on Sunday night. That's the night 'Yellowstone' is on my 188-inch TV and I don't want Santa and his merry band of loud men to interrupt me and my pudding cake while we're watching Beth on the big screen."
Action News Investigation: Real estate company accused of deceptive practices
Rosetta Loper Grant, who is selling her Oxford Circle home, signed onto the agreement offered by MV Realty. But then in May, she started second-guessing her decision.
Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!
If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
brigantinenow.com
Brigantine Taxpayers: Rising Cost of Pension & Healthcare for Public Employees
Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera has a full plate. A financial cluster-f that’s been going on for decades. Roggie, Guenther. Simpson. And now Sera at the helm. 100 wind turbines may soon be built just off the beaches of Brigantine. Fishing and scenic views will be affected. Higher electric bills guaranteed in order to fund these experimental ‘green’ projects.
Family of teenager fatally shot in Camden following birthday party demands answers
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- On Tuesday night, a teenager's family is broken, but desperately searching for answers after the 14-year-old was shot and killed following a birthday party in Camden.Police say they are aggressively working this case, but the boy's family says something doesn't make sense.The teen's family from New Jersey, New York, Georgia and North Carolina are all grieving and still in disbelief.The boy's sister tells CBS3 she believes her little brother was an innocent victim – in the wrong place at the wrong time."He comes in and he fills rooms with love and laughter," Jahqueena Allen, the 14-year-old's...
This $7.5 Million Egg Harbor Twp, NJ Home Resembles a Palace
If you have about $7.5 Million burning a hole in your pocket, we may have found a way for you to spend it!. It's an exquisite, one-of-a-kind home in the Seaview Harbor area of Egg Harbor Township. Back in April, this home was a whole million dollars more, so you could look at it like it's on sale.
