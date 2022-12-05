Read full article on original website
Grandfather dives into lake on his birthday: "God takes care of me"Amy ChristieLaconia, NH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Family Dollar Store Closing ImminentlyJoel EisenbergLaconia, NH
The Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester Just Got a Slick New Sign
With the new year coming up, everyone is in the mindset of "a new year, a new you." Year after year, I feel like we all try to find ways to improve ourselves and be the best we can be. Some of us decide to start going to the gym, while others choose to take more time to just focus on themselves.
mynbc5.com
Vermont tops new list of most 'generous' states in America
It's official - Vermonters are among the most giving people in the United States, according to a new list compiled by GoFundMe. GoFundMe compiled the rankings based on the number of donations per capita. New Hampshire also landed on the list of the most “generous” states, coming in at #4,...
Wakefield, New Hampshire Teacher Asks for Classroom Reassignment, Blames Students
I'd be surprised if this topic doesn't become so polarizing that not only will all of Wakefield be talking about it, but it'll spread throughout the state of New Hampshire and possibly throughout New England, too. Because it's one of those topics that, while you'll probably fall on one side...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
Richard Rosen, accused of voting in both Mass. and NH, claims his identity was stolen
State records show that Richard Rosen, the man who was arrested for allegedly voting in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire in the 2016 presidential election, is accused of double voting in both states for over two decades. Rosen, who has residences in Belmont, Massachusetts and Holderness, New Hampshire was arrested...
WMUR.com
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire couple finds time capsule they buried 23 years ago in Hawaii
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A couple of Londonderry High School graduates are celebrating an exciting find. Alison Proulx tells News 9 that she and her husband, David, just dug up a time capsule they buried in Hawaii back in 1999. Alison said her and David are high school sweethearts. Her...
manchesterinklink.com
MHT Director: Granite Staters need to support their airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. – This Christmas, all Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens wants is five of your trips. According to Kitchens, if New Hampshire residents don’t use Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (better known by its ICAO Code, MHT) for five out of ten of their departing flights instead of other alternatives like Logan International Airport in Boston, airline executives may no longer consider New Hampshire as a viable market on its own for air travel.
NHPR
Big Guns: A machine gun range in Vermont shows what might be coming for Cape Cod
JERICHO, Vermont – “Sit up. Up and to the right. And push that trigger down all the way.”. On that command from Master Sgt. Jon Ruth, a Massachusetts Army National Guard specialist named Jasmine Meneide sent an ear-splitting burst of rounds from the barrel of a .50-caliber machine gun toward a target on a mile-long grassy plain.
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
iheart.com
Chelmsford Hiker Rescued From White Mountains
CONWAY, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Chelmsford hiker is safe after being rescued by New Hampshire officials in the White Mountains earlier this week. New Hampshire Fish and Game says Mary Ellen Morris was hiking with her husband on the Peaked Mountain Trail above North Conway just after noon on Monday when she slipped and fell on an icy rock.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire corrections officials say minimum-security transitional housing resident has escaped
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that a minimum-security transitional housing resident has escaped. Officials said Jason Pedro was placed on “escape status” as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after he did not return to the Calumet House in Manchester after a scheduled, off-site work shift.
mynbc5.com
Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors
BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday, and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
mynbc5.com
Homelessness Days of Action to bring resources in one place for people in need
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont’s Transitional Housing Program, which helps house people in hotels and motels on an emergency basis, ends on March 31. “Unfortunately, that funding is coming to a close and the majority of people that are in situations like this will have to find other options in the spring," said Will Eberle, executive director of the Vermont Association of Mental health & Addiction Recovery. "So that definitely has intensified the time that people have available.”
As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep
When a key panel of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday for South Carolina to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, members also voted for New Hampshire to share a second primary date with Nevada. But then came the fine print. In order to earn that second place position, the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee recommended, […] The post As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
mynbc5.com
Vermont holds post election audit of the 2022 General Election
MONTPELIER, Vt. — On Wednesday, Vermont's Secretary of State's Office held the post-election audit of the 2022 General Election. Vermont has been auditing its general elections since 2006. This year, seven towns and cities were selected at random; Burlington, Dover, Fair Haven, Mount Tabor, Newport City, Richford, and Waitsfield.
WMUR.com
Concord removing three homeless camps over safety, health concerns
CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord is removing three homeless camps that officials said are causing safety and health concerns. There are dozens of locations in Concord where people who are homeless are living, but officials said three locations are being dismantled. "It's yet another site that is...
thepulseofnh.com
Flags At Half-Staff Today In NH
Flags on all public buildings and grounds are at half-staff today in New Hampshire. It’s in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Over 24-hundred people were killed in a sneak attack by Japanese forces on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941. The U.S. entered World War II the next day.
mynbc5.com
Active-shooter threats against New Hampshire schools Thursday 'believed to be a hoax,' officials say
Active-shooter threats were made against schools across New Hampshire on Thursday, but the reports are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Threats were made to multiple schools in at least Concord, Claremont, Franklin, Portsmouth and Dover, and perhaps other communities. "Multiple state agencies are...
