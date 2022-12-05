ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

mynbc5.com

Vermont tops new list of most 'generous' states in America

It's official - Vermonters are among the most giving people in the United States, according to a new list compiled by GoFundMe. GoFundMe compiled the rankings based on the number of donations per capita. New Hampshire also landed on the list of the most “generous” states, coming in at #4,...
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
manchesterinklink.com

MHT Director: Granite Staters need to support their airport

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This Christmas, all Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens wants is five of your trips. According to Kitchens, if New Hampshire residents don’t use Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (better known by its ICAO Code, MHT) for five out of ten of their departing flights instead of other alternatives like Logan International Airport in Boston, airline executives may no longer consider New Hampshire as a viable market on its own for air travel.
MANCHESTER, NH
92 Moose

Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME
iheart.com

Chelmsford Hiker Rescued From White Mountains

CONWAY, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Chelmsford hiker is safe after being rescued by New Hampshire officials in the White Mountains earlier this week. New Hampshire Fish and Game says Mary Ellen Morris was hiking with her husband on the Peaked Mountain Trail above North Conway just after noon on Monday when she slipped and fell on an icy rock.
CONWAY, NH
mynbc5.com

Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors

BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday, and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Homelessness Days of Action to bring resources in one place for people in need

BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont’s Transitional Housing Program, which helps house people in hotels and motels on an emergency basis, ends on March 31. “Unfortunately, that funding is coming to a close and the majority of people that are in situations like this will have to find other options in the spring," said Will Eberle, executive director of the Vermont Association of Mental health & Addiction Recovery. "So that definitely has intensified the time that people have available.”
VERMONT STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep

When a key panel of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday for South Carolina to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, members also voted for New Hampshire to share a second primary date with Nevada.  But then came the fine print. In order to earn that second place position, the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee recommended, […] The post As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GEORGIA STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont holds post election audit of the 2022 General Election

MONTPELIER, Vt. — On Wednesday, Vermont's Secretary of State's Office held the post-election audit of the 2022 General Election. Vermont has been auditing its general elections since 2006. This year, seven towns and cities were selected at random; Burlington, Dover, Fair Haven, Mount Tabor, Newport City, Richford, and Waitsfield.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Concord removing three homeless camps over safety, health concerns

CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord is removing three homeless camps that officials said are causing safety and health concerns. There are dozens of locations in Concord where people who are homeless are living, but officials said three locations are being dismantled. "It's yet another site that is...
CONCORD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Flags At Half-Staff Today In NH

Flags on all public buildings and grounds are at half-staff today in New Hampshire. It’s in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Over 24-hundred people were killed in a sneak attack by Japanese forces on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941. The U.S. entered World War II the next day.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

