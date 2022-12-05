Read full article on original website
Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Brandon Location Closing Temporarily
BRANDON, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Brandon branch, located at 3030 N. Falkenburg Road, will be temporarily closed starting Monday, December 12, to make much-needed improvements to sound quality at the facility. The Brandon facility’s open ceiling will be lowered from 20 feet
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things To Do in Spring Hill, FL You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’re headed to the diverse area of Spring Hills, FL, make sure to consider this list of the best things to do in Spring Hill. Nestled near the west coast of Florida, Spring Hill has been named Florida’s adventure coast. From water sports, to boating and fishing,...
Savor the Season: Clearwater Restaurants Serving Christmas Dinner
Spend more time with your family and less time worrying about cooking this Christmas when...
thatssotampa.com
The most anticipated new restaurants opening soon in Tampa
Tampa is a foodie paradise. We have Bib Gourmand Award-winning restaurants, and our culinary scenes in Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights have put the city on the national radar as a delicious destination. Our city is even home to two of the most iconic restaurants in all of Florida. There’s...
Bay News 9
New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?
TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
995qyk.com
Northbound Lanes Of Howard Frankland Closing For Two Nights
Heads up travelers! The Florida Department of Transportation is planning two nights of road closures on the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland next week. This may affect those travelling from Southern Pinellas County. If Florida weather allows, the FDOT will close northbound lanes overnight from 11 p.m. to 6...
fox13news.com
Plastics company to bring more than 500 jobs, builds up Pasco County as manufacturing hub
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A plastics company will soon hire more than 500 people and grow Pasco County’s manufacturing hold in the Tampa Bay area. On Tuesday, Pasco Economic Development Council announced Gary Plastic Packaging Corp will move into the new North Pasco Corporate Center in Spring Hill. "This...
newsnationnow.com
Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at power stations in Florida
(NewsNation) — Just days after what officials are calling a “targeted” attack at two Duke Energy substations in North Carolina, NewsNation has obtained federal documents showing evidence of at least six other “intrusions” at Duke Energy substations in Florida. In September, Duke Energy Florida experienced...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Found Steer, Dade City
Did your steer disappear? PSO Agriculture Unit deputies found this steer on Dec. 6 near the intersection of Dan Brown Hill Rd. and Lake Iola Rd. in Dade City. The steer is red and weighs around 500-600 lbs. If you can provide proof of ownership of this steer, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 to claim him.
Angry St. Pete residents want harsher punishment for yard covered in ‘junk’
Residents of a St. Petersburg neighborhood are frustrated with a lack of enforcement on a property they claim has been covered with piles of debris for more than a year.
"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believe
I can just say one thing about what you're about to read, it's that if I didn't scan the page with my own eyes and see the news articles for myself, there's a high probability I'd think you were bluffing if you told me about them. But no. And that's saying something, because there are some pretty shocking news headlines coming out of Florida. And honestly, I thought I'd seen all the most shocking ones, but here's a few you might not have heard of that might just have you questioning if it's all being made up in some weird, elaborate, national news scheme.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco’s ‘Ready Sites’ program is attracting companies
Pasco County continues to attract manufacturers seeking a place to set up shop, and is heading into a new fiscal year that will show an increased focus on supporting workforce development efforts. Those were some key take-aways in a report delivered by Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco...
usf.edu
A Florida panther is killed in Hillsborough for the first time in decades
An endangered Florida panther has been killed on a roadway in southeast Hillsborough County for the first time since 2003. Many of the other animals are being pushed out of their territory by onrushing development. The body of the 2-year-old male panther was found Dec. 1 along Keysville Road, near...
businessobserverfl.com
Farm-to-table restaurant leader plots local, statewide expansion
The Naked Farmer is getting hot — for more locations. In October, the Tampa-based company, known for its farm-to-table ethos and commitment to serving locally sourced, seasonal food from farms close to home, opened a location on the east coast of Florida in Coral Gables, its third store. A fourth store, in Sunrise, is scheduled to open in January. And in late November it announced store No. 5 would be coming in summer 2023, this one in the Sarasota-Manatee market, in the UTC area outside Lakewood Ranch. Those three follow the first two locations, in downtown St. Pete and Water Street Tampa.
10NEWS
Millennials take the helm as newest leaders for the city of Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Starting on Dec. 6, the city of Brooksville may be the first in the state run by all millennials. Monday night, Christa Tanner, Thomas Bronson, Casey Thieryung, David Bailey and Mayor Blake Bell were sworn in as the municipality’s newest leaders. Born and raised in...
‘There’s no place like Tampa’: Florida’s Tampa Bay welcomes entire town of Tampa, Kansas
From one Tampa to another, Tampa Bay is welcoming the entire town of Tampa, Kansas, to experience Florida living.
Tarpon Springs residents still working to stop new housing developments
Homeowners here have been mobilized for years with their Save East Lake movement, working to keep their rural neighborhood from being overdeveloped.
Tracking red tide along the beaches of Southwest Florida
FLORIDA — Red tide levels change constantly. Here you can find links to help you navigate which beach has a lessened impact on your health. Red tide is present along the Southwest Florida coast at concentrations that may affect beachgoers’ health. The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science stated that Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, can cause respiratory irritation when winds are blowing onshore or alongshore.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council allows residential backyard chickens
Inverness residents wanting backyard chickens have something to crow about following the city council’s final approval Tuesday to allow the fowl. The city council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance with potential changes in the future.
