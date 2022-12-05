ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Best Things To Do in Spring Hill, FL You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’re headed to the diverse area of Spring Hills, FL, make sure to consider this list of the best things to do in Spring Hill. Nestled near the west coast of Florida, Spring Hill has been named Florida’s adventure coast. From water sports, to boating and fishing,...
The most anticipated new restaurants opening soon in Tampa

Tampa is a foodie paradise. We have Bib Gourmand Award-winning restaurants, and our culinary scenes in Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights have put the city on the national radar as a delicious destination. Our city is even home to two of the most iconic restaurants in all of Florida. There’s...
New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?

TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
Northbound Lanes Of Howard Frankland Closing For Two Nights

Heads up travelers! The Florida Department of Transportation is planning two nights of road closures on the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland next week. This may affect those travelling from Southern Pinellas County. If Florida weather allows, the FDOT will close northbound lanes overnight from 11 p.m. to 6...
Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at power stations in Florida

(NewsNation) — Just days after what officials are calling a “targeted” attack at two Duke Energy substations in North Carolina, NewsNation has obtained federal documents showing evidence of at least six other “intrusions” at Duke Energy substations in Florida. In September, Duke Energy Florida experienced...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Community Alert: Found Steer, Dade City

Did your steer disappear? PSO Agriculture Unit deputies found this steer on Dec. 6 near the intersection of Dan Brown Hill Rd. and Lake Iola Rd. in Dade City. The steer is red and weighs around 500-600 lbs. If you can provide proof of ownership of this steer, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 to claim him.
"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believe

I can just say one thing about what you're about to read, it's that if I didn't scan the page with my own eyes and see the news articles for myself, there's a high probability I'd think you were bluffing if you told me about them. But no. And that's saying something, because there are some pretty shocking news headlines coming out of Florida. And honestly, I thought I'd seen all the most shocking ones, but here's a few you might not have heard of that might just have you questioning if it's all being made up in some weird, elaborate, national news scheme.
Pasco’s ‘Ready Sites’ program is attracting companies

Pasco County continues to attract manufacturers seeking a place to set up shop, and is heading into a new fiscal year that will show an increased focus on supporting workforce development efforts. Those were some key take-aways in a report delivered by Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco...
Farm-to-table restaurant leader plots local, statewide expansion

The Naked Farmer is getting hot — for more locations. In October, the Tampa-based company, known for its farm-to-table ethos and commitment to serving locally sourced, seasonal food from farms close to home, opened a location on the east coast of Florida in Coral Gables, its third store. A fourth store, in Sunrise, is scheduled to open in January. And in late November it announced store No. 5 would be coming in summer 2023, this one in the Sarasota-Manatee market, in the UTC area outside Lakewood Ranch. Those three follow the first two locations, in downtown St. Pete and Water Street Tampa.
Tracking red tide along the beaches of Southwest Florida

FLORIDA — Red tide levels change constantly. Here you can find links to help you navigate which beach has a lessened impact on your health. Red tide is present along the Southwest Florida coast at concentrations that may affect beachgoers’ health. The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science stated that Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, can cause respiratory irritation when winds are blowing onshore or alongshore.
Inverness council allows residential backyard chickens

Inverness residents wanting backyard chickens have something to crow about following the city council’s final approval Tuesday to allow the fowl. The city council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance with potential changes in the future.
