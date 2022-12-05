ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, OR

pdxmonthly.com

A Midcentury Collector Home Gets a Very Modern Push into Tomorrow

N 2006, Remco and Andrea got a Rummer for Christmas. The couple, young parents working as designers in Amsterdam, were called by their employer (a certain sportswear company) to relocate across the ocean to be closer to its Oregon HQ. A world away, physically and culturally, they struggled to find a home around Beaverton that appealed to the clean-lined minimalism they’d grown used to in the Netherlands: Remco is from there, and Andrea worked in Amsterdam for years.
PORTLAND, OR
luxesource.com

Rustic Authenticity Marks The Interiors Of This Oregon Hotel

Exploring Oregon’s largest wine region just got a little more luxurious. Located in McMinnville, the new Tributary Hotel is a sanctuary of calm elegance for travelers to the Willamette Valley. The eight-room boutique hotel is situated within the 100-year-old Taylor-Dale building at the heart of McMinnville’s historic downtown.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KTVZ

Only in Oregon can taxpayers direct taxes to fund arts and culture

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregonians, and only Oregonians, have the unique opportunity to direct a portion of their state taxes to fund arts, heritage and humanities work across the state by using the Cultural Tax Credit. The vast majority of Oregonians who are eligible, however, are not aware of the opportunity.
SALEM, OR
WWEEK

The Beloved Dive Bar Holman’s Remains in Pandemic Purgatory

Square footage: 11,173 (includes other storefronts) In March 2020, when Oregon abruptly shut down for the pandemic, Holman’s, a Buckman neighborhood fixture for 80 years, put a handwritten sign in the window. “Booze is all gone,” the sign said. “Reopen when Kate says so. Godspeed.”. But nearly...
PORTLAND, OR
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Salem, OR

Salem is the picturesque capital of Oregon and the seat of Marion County. It is along the scenic Willamette River Valley, one of the country’s most agriculturally fertile regions. Although the city was only officially incorporated in 1857, there were already settlers in the area as early as 1841.
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Home Forward opens affordable housing waitlists for first time in 3 years

The Portland-area housing authority Home Forward opened applications for apartment waitlists last week for the first time in three years. The agency, which is Oregon’s largest provider of affordable public housing, is accepting applications for 33 waitlists at various subsidized properties in Portland and Gresham. Waitlists are organized by unit size, said Home Forward spokesperson Monica Foucher. That means some apartment complexes will have more than one waitlist, and buildings on the list are accepting anywhere between 25 and 3,000 applications.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Mega 99.3

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OREGON STATE

