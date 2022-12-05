Read full article on original website
pdxmonthly.com
A Midcentury Collector Home Gets a Very Modern Push into Tomorrow
N 2006, Remco and Andrea got a Rummer for Christmas. The couple, young parents working as designers in Amsterdam, were called by their employer (a certain sportswear company) to relocate across the ocean to be closer to its Oregon HQ. A world away, physically and culturally, they struggled to find a home around Beaverton that appealed to the clean-lined minimalism they’d grown used to in the Netherlands: Remco is from there, and Andrea worked in Amsterdam for years.
luxesource.com
Rustic Authenticity Marks The Interiors Of This Oregon Hotel
Exploring Oregon’s largest wine region just got a little more luxurious. Located in McMinnville, the new Tributary Hotel is a sanctuary of calm elegance for travelers to the Willamette Valley. The eight-room boutique hotel is situated within the 100-year-old Taylor-Dale building at the heart of McMinnville’s historic downtown.
Portland’s reigning Restaurant of the Year is opening a lechonería in Beaverton
When chef Carlo Lamagna flies back to the Philippines, his first stop is a little cart at the side of the road with spit-roasted meats slowly roasting over coals. For a few dollars, he orders a bag of chopped chicken or pork belly and pickles to bring home and enjoy with a fresh pot of rice.
Here’s the story behind Oregon’s year-round Christmas store
It’s Christmas 364 days a year in Lincoln City, where Barbe Jenkins-Gibson has owned and operated the “Christmas Cottage,” a year-round Christmas store, for the last 48-and-a-half years.
Lenné Estate in Yamhill sells in unique transaction
Steve Lutz of Lenné Estate knew it was time to walk away from his winemaking business: he just didn’t want to give it all up. He recently found a pair of buyers willing to accept his conditions. Friday morning, a press release announced the sale of Lutz’s 20.9-acre...
KTVZ
Only in Oregon can taxpayers direct taxes to fund arts and culture
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregonians, and only Oregonians, have the unique opportunity to direct a portion of their state taxes to fund arts, heritage and humanities work across the state by using the Cultural Tax Credit. The vast majority of Oregonians who are eligible, however, are not aware of the opportunity.
These PNW cities are among the fastest-growing in the U.S., study says
The Pacific Northwest’s often-gray skies and consistent rainfall haven’t seemed to turn people away from moving to the region.
Former employees say Portland magic mushroom store abusing labor laws
It was discovered last week that a Portland store was blatantly ignoring drug laws, but now former workers say they're also ignoring labor laws.
Pilot who flew rescued beagles to Portland brings one home
A pilot who helped fly nearly 150 rescued beagles across the country to find new homes in the Pacific Northwest ended up bringing one of the dogs home to his own family.
Rare Portland Art Deco house by architect Roscoe Hemenway for sale at $849,900
Art Deco was embraced as a fresh architectural style starting in the Roaring Twenties, and towering trophies such as the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building in New York City cemented the glamorous modern look. More skyscrapers and commercial structures reflected the style than homes, and yet, in 1937, an...
WWEEK
The Beloved Dive Bar Holman’s Remains in Pandemic Purgatory
Square footage: 11,173 (includes other storefronts) In March 2020, when Oregon abruptly shut down for the pandemic, Holman’s, a Buckman neighborhood fixture for 80 years, put a handwritten sign in the window. “Booze is all gone,” the sign said. “Reopen when Kate says so. Godspeed.”. But nearly...
Kohr Explores: Woman bakes cinnamon rolls for Oregon Food Bank
A Portland woman is baking giant cinnamon rolls to help feed thousands — and it's all to benefit the Oregon Food Bank.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Salem, OR
Salem is the picturesque capital of Oregon and the seat of Marion County. It is along the scenic Willamette River Valley, one of the country’s most agriculturally fertile regions. Although the city was only officially incorporated in 1857, there were already settlers in the area as early as 1841.
Home Forward opens affordable housing waitlists for first time in 3 years
The Portland-area housing authority Home Forward opened applications for apartment waitlists last week for the first time in three years. The agency, which is Oregon’s largest provider of affordable public housing, is accepting applications for 33 waitlists at various subsidized properties in Portland and Gresham. Waitlists are organized by unit size, said Home Forward spokesperson Monica Foucher. That means some apartment complexes will have more than one waitlist, and buildings on the list are accepting anywhere between 25 and 3,000 applications.
Students in Oregon are already learning how to facilitate psilocybin experiences
In a sunlit meeting room at a retreat center in the forest outside of Portland, 30-some students sit in rapt silence, at fold-out tables and on cushioned seats on the floor, while a woman lectures from a podium, a screen behind her. It could be a college seminar or yoga...
PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
Channel 6000
Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
Double Take: New Donut Shop in Toledo, Oregon
The one thing we might love more than donuts is the chance to debut an incredible new donut shop in our hometown of Toledo, Oregon. This new donut shop is called Double Take and offers a delicious one-of-a-kind menu!
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
WWEEK
City Commissioner-Elect Rene Gonzalez Shares Map of Portland Shootings, Mistakenly Asserts It Shows Homeless Camps
On Wednesday morning, social media accounts for City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez posted a screenshot of a city-generated map that shows gun violence hot spots across the city. Gonzalez’s Instagram account captioned the photo: “Map here of homeless camp clusters with shootings overlay (dots).”. That’s incorrect. The map, created...
