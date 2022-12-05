Chris Paul is close to returning, and the Phoenix Suns indicated as much as they upgraded his status for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics. It is still unknown if All-Star point guard will actually be able to play, but the Suns labeled him as questionable for the contest. He has been out for 14 games now, so the change in his status is certainly a significant development for the team.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO