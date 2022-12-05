Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Related
Tim Duncan Opened Up On How Losing $20 Million Changed His Approach To Doing Business
Tim Duncan once lost $20 million by trusting the wrong person and explained how the experience changed his approach to business.
BREAKING: Klay Thompson Makes NBA History In Pacers-Warriors Game
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is now 14th All-Time in three-pointers made.
Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance
Isiah Thomas reveals Karl Malone reached out to apologize to him for hitting him in the face.
Sporting News
Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun suffers medical emergency on air
Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun was rushed to hospital after suffering an apparent medical emergency live on air Monday night. Alongside analyst and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins ahead of their game against the Thunder, Rathbun appeared to be in distress mid-conversation before he was taken to the back of State Farm Arena where he was treated by medical staff.
“I think we can pay you a little bit more than that” — When Gregg Popovich saved Devin Brown from an overnight stocker job
Thanks to Gregg Popovich's training camp invite, Devin Brown was able to live his NBA dream.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime
Michael Jordan once claimed he would have beaten LeBron James in his prime in a one-on-one game.
Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, Nia Long split
Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and longtime partner Nia Long have split. The development comes in the wake of his suspension by the Celtics after it was revealed Udoka had been having an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. The split was first reported by People’s Joelle Goldstein and Lanae Brody.
JJ Redick explains why Anthony Davis isn’t the only reason for the Los Angeles Lakers' recent turnaround
While Anthony Davis has been great as of late, the real reason for the Lakers recent hot streak is because of their sudden ability to hit threes at a high level
“Being able to stay out to 5AM and still score 40” — Dwyane Wade on his favorite memory from the 2006 Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade still couldn't help but be elated whenever he looked back at his 2006 run with the Miami Heat.
"I want the SOB out of here" — How the NBA's drug problem got Ron Harper traded out of Cleveland
Lenny Wilkens believes that if the Cleveland Cavaliers had kept Ron Harper, then they would've ousted Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls
Injury Report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins OUT vs. Jazz
The Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded vs. the Utah Jazz
Chris Paul’s official status for Suns vs. Celtics, revealed
Chris Paul is close to returning, and the Phoenix Suns indicated as much as they upgraded his status for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics. It is still unknown if All-Star point guard will actually be able to play, but the Suns labeled him as questionable for the contest. He has been out for 14 games now, so the change in his status is certainly a significant development for the team.
KENS 5
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Rockets
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-18) will look to snap their 11-game losing skid today as they host the Houston Rockets (7-17). The Spurs are coming off a 133-95 home loss versus the Suns. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and five rebounds to lead the team while...
Devean George clears up the rumors on Shaquille O’Neal allegedly taking a ‘s–t’ in his shoes
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Devean George disputed the rumor that Shaquille O’Neal took a s— in his shoes during their time with the Lakers. The rumor, which was brought up by Tyronn Lue on a podcast appearance, appears to be false. Lue had said that O’Neal was angry that George didn’t bring donuts to a meeting, leading to him using the forward’s shoe as a toilet.
Legendary NBA Fan Reportedly Died Over The Weekend
The Lakers lost one of their most famous fans over the weekend. Norm Pattiz, the founder of the original Westwood One and PodcastOne, passed away at 79. Pattiz owned courtside seats to the Lakers for over three decades. He had the chance to watch a plethora of superstars, like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
Spurs vs. Rockets GAMEDAY: Injury Report, How to Watch & More
The San Antonio Spurs look to snap an 11-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Fans React to Suns’ Blowout Loss
For just the second time this season, the Phoenix Suns have lost back-to-back games. After an embarrassing 125-98 loss to the first-place Boston Celtics, the Suns are now tied for second with the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference. To make matters worse, tonight was the first time since November...
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Includes Three Lakers Among His Five All-Time NBA Favorites
JTA avoids listing players he never saw.
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Cavs Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Comments / 0