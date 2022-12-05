ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Sporting News

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun suffers medical emergency on air

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun was rushed to hospital after suffering an apparent medical emergency live on air Monday night. Alongside analyst and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins ahead of their game against the Thunder, Rathbun appeared to be in distress mid-conversation before he was taken to the back of State Farm Arena where he was treated by medical staff.
ATLANTA, GA
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s official status for Suns vs. Celtics, revealed

Chris Paul is close to returning, and the Phoenix Suns indicated as much as they upgraded his status for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics. It is still unknown if All-Star point guard will actually be able to play, but the Suns labeled him as questionable for the contest. He has been out for 14 games now, so the change in his status is certainly a significant development for the team.
PHOENIX, AZ
KENS 5

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Rockets

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-18) will look to snap their 11-game losing skid today as they host the Houston Rockets (7-17). The Spurs are coming off a 133-95 home loss versus the Suns. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and five rebounds to lead the team while...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Lakers Daily

Devean George clears up the rumors on Shaquille O’Neal allegedly taking a ‘s–t’ in his shoes

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Devean George disputed the rumor that Shaquille O’Neal took a s— in his shoes during their time with the Lakers. The rumor, which was brought up by Tyronn Lue on a podcast appearance, appears to be false. Lue had said that O’Neal was angry that George didn’t bring donuts to a meeting, leading to him using the forward’s shoe as a toilet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Legendary NBA Fan Reportedly Died Over The Weekend

The Lakers lost one of their most famous fans over the weekend. Norm Pattiz, the founder of the original Westwood One and PodcastOne, passed away at 79. Pattiz owned courtside seats to the Lakers for over three decades. He had the chance to watch a plethora of superstars, like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Fans React to Suns’ Blowout Loss

For just the second time this season, the Phoenix Suns have lost back-to-back games. After an embarrassing 125-98 loss to the first-place Boston Celtics, the Suns are now tied for second with the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference. To make matters worse, tonight was the first time since November...
PHOENIX, AZ

