San Francisco, CA

NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Get Rough Injury News On Offensive Star

The Seattle Seahawks picked up an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, keeping pace with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West race. The victory snapped their two-game losing streak, but it didn’t come without a cost. In the process of their comeback win,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
defpen

Anthony Brown Out for Season with Torn Achilles

The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting cornerback Anthony Brown for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles. He suffered the injury in the team’s 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football in Week Thirteen. The night of the game Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feared the worst and Monday afternoon Head Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the torn Achilles to the media after Brown underwent an MRI. This injury is devastating to Brown, the team, and their overall depth at the position. The team considers itself a Super Bowl contender and this could hurt them moving forward.
Yardbarker

Raiders Are Proving Everyone Right With Pivotal Waiver Wire Pickup

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, as all three phases of their gameplan are clicking at the moment. Make no mistake, though, the defense is holding up their end of the deal, and they deserve their flowers. One player in particular, however, is proving what so many fans and analysts were right about this past offseason. Of course, we’re referring to bringing in an interior pass-rushing lineman.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team

Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
crete

Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner

The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
Yardbarker

The Raiders Made Chargers WR Keenan Allen Eat His Words

In a bit of lighthearted NFL news, it’s been a rough 24 hours for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. After the Las Vegas Raiders served him a nice serving of humble pie on Sunday, social media has been ablaze, literally, thanks to his “barbecue chicken” remarks prior to the game. To say Raiders players took offense is putting it lightly.
defpen

Spencer Petras Out for Music City Bowl after Shoulder Surgery

The Iowa Hawkeyes will be without starting quarterback Spencer Petras in the 2022 Music City Bowl. He suffered a shoulder injury against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and while he was hoping to play in the bowl game, he had to undergo surgery. The team will play the 2022 Music City Bowl on December 31st against the Kentucky Wildcats. Head Coach Kirk Ferentz said the following about the injury: “The injury he had in the Nebraska ball game was significant enough to require surgery, so, he’s not going to be able to compete. Nobody’s more disappointed than him, obviously.”
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: NFL Team Is Projected To Have Embarrassing Crowd

Even when the Rams are at full strength, home fans have a tough time filling out SoFi Stadium. On Thursday night, a battered 3-9 Rams squad will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders for a primetime matchup. With neither Matthew Stafford nor Cooper Kupp scheduled to take the field, the fan projections for this game are looking pretty bleak.
defpen

defpen

