The Iowa Hawkeyes will be without starting quarterback Spencer Petras in the 2022 Music City Bowl. He suffered a shoulder injury against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and while he was hoping to play in the bowl game, he had to undergo surgery. The team will play the 2022 Music City Bowl on December 31st against the Kentucky Wildcats. Head Coach Kirk Ferentz said the following about the injury: “The injury he had in the Nebraska ball game was significant enough to require surgery, so, he’s not going to be able to compete. Nobody’s more disappointed than him, obviously.”

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO