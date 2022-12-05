Read full article on original website
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Does Not Allow Killer Robots For The Time BeingAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark Star
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Get Rough Injury News On Offensive Star
The Seattle Seahawks picked up an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, keeping pace with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West race. The victory snapped their two-game losing streak, but it didn’t come without a cost. In the process of their comeback win,...
49ers get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury
Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the injury will force the quarterback to miss the remainder of the season. That may not be the case, after all.
49ers Share New Details On Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury, Recovery Timeline
When reports surfaced yesterday that injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may return for the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers fanbase was elated. This would mean the Niners not having to rely on the likes of Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson in meaningful postseason games. Moreover, Jimmy G's return ...
Denver Broncos Are Cutting Veteran Player Following Tough Loss On Sunday
The Denver Broncos have now lost eight of their last nine games after falling to the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. Despite allowing just 10 points to the Ravens in their Week 13 loss, Denver has reportedly cut a veteran member of their secondary this afternoon. Per ESPN's Adam ...
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: NFC East owns top two spots; 49ers fall after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The beasts of the NFC East rule the NFL Power Rankings. With five weeks remaining in the regular season, the top two spots on our big board go to the Eagles and Cowboys, two longtime rivals who each fit the profile of a Super Bowl favorite. Only one team can win the division title, but both these squads have the talent, depth and coaching to go all the way.
Anthony Brown Out for Season with Torn Achilles
The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting cornerback Anthony Brown for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles. He suffered the injury in the team’s 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football in Week Thirteen. The night of the game Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feared the worst and Monday afternoon Head Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the torn Achilles to the media after Brown underwent an MRI. This injury is devastating to Brown, the team, and their overall depth at the position. The team considers itself a Super Bowl contender and this could hurt them moving forward.
49ers’ Brock Purdy Has Chance To Do Something No QB Has Ever Done
The San Francisco 49ers were in a tough spot against the visiting Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down early with an injury to his foot that will ultimately keep him out of the lineup for the remainder of the season. Keeping up with the explosive...
Joe Montana: San Francisco 49ers can win Super Bowl even with 'Mr. Irrelevant' at QB
Legendary San Francisco 49ers QB Joe Montana believes his former team can end its Super Bowl title drought even with Brock Purdy at the controls.
Report: QB Jimmy Garoppolo won't need foot surgery, could return in playoffs
The 49ers may get QB Jimmy Garoppolo back in 2022. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday reported that doctors concluded the broken foot Garoppolo suffered in Week 13 against Miami won’t require surgery, making it possible for him to return in seven or eight weeks. Of course, a seven...
Yardbarker
Raiders Are Proving Everyone Right With Pivotal Waiver Wire Pickup
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, as all three phases of their gameplan are clicking at the moment. Make no mistake, though, the defense is holding up their end of the deal, and they deserve their flowers. One player in particular, however, is proving what so many fans and analysts were right about this past offseason. Of course, we’re referring to bringing in an interior pass-rushing lineman.
Kyle Shanahan issues caution about Jimmy Garoppolo injury comeback
One report on Tuesday increased optimism that Jimmy Garoppolo could make an unlikely return in the playoffs despite breaking his foot on Sunday. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, however, downplayed that possibility a day later. Shanahan said Wednesday that there is a “way outside chance” of Garoppolo returning at...
NFL Playoff Projection: Cowboys can still steal the NFC East title from the Eagles
Hey, remember that blatantly missed facemask penalty on the Washington Commanders that probably cost the Philadelphia Eagles their only loss of the season? Eagles fans certainly do. That one missed call could change who wins the Super Bowl, or at least who makes it out of the NFC. There are...
Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team
Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner
The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
Yardbarker
The Raiders Made Chargers WR Keenan Allen Eat His Words
In a bit of lighthearted NFL news, it’s been a rough 24 hours for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. After the Las Vegas Raiders served him a nice serving of humble pie on Sunday, social media has been ablaze, literally, thanks to his “barbecue chicken” remarks prior to the game. To say Raiders players took offense is putting it lightly.
Spencer Petras Out for Music City Bowl after Shoulder Surgery
The Iowa Hawkeyes will be without starting quarterback Spencer Petras in the 2022 Music City Bowl. He suffered a shoulder injury against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and while he was hoping to play in the bowl game, he had to undergo surgery. The team will play the 2022 Music City Bowl on December 31st against the Kentucky Wildcats. Head Coach Kirk Ferentz said the following about the injury: “The injury he had in the Nebraska ball game was significant enough to require surgery, so, he’s not going to be able to compete. Nobody’s more disappointed than him, obviously.”
Look: NFL Team Is Projected To Have Embarrassing Crowd
Even when the Rams are at full strength, home fans have a tough time filling out SoFi Stadium. On Thursday night, a battered 3-9 Rams squad will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders for a primetime matchup. With neither Matthew Stafford nor Cooper Kupp scheduled to take the field, the fan projections for this game are looking pretty bleak.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Chargers are shocking, Eagles are flocking, more best bets
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, and we are down to the last month of the regular season. As teams jockey for the playoffs, things are heating up as a slip up here, or there can lead to losing home-field advantage or, worse, being left out of the festivities altogether.
NFL playoff scenarios 2022: 3 teams with playoff-clinching scenarios in Week 14
What teams will make the NFL playoffs in 2022? As we hit December in the National Football League, the intensity
