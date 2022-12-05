After months of unseasonably warm weather the UK is set to enter its first cold snap of the season, with temperatures dropping down to around minus 10C in some parts of the country.With energy bills at record highs many people across the country will try to keep warm without turning up the thermostat too much.But how can you stay warm this winter without burning large amounts of expensive gas?Layer upAn extra jumper, a pair of thick socks, a pair of long johns or a base layer beneath your clothes can help keep you warm during the colder days.Wearing layers is...

