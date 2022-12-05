ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

THV11

Arkansas Department of Transportation prepares for winter weather

ARKANSAS, USA — The saying "it takes a team" has proven to be true for the Arkansas Department of Transportation Strike Team. “[There are] 90 members or so of the strike team,” said ARDOT Spokesperson Dave Parker. “A collection of people, primarily maintenance workers statewide, who their primary...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Dec. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. It’s almost Friday which also happens to be our only day of dry weather and sunshine this week. Rain has been heavy overnight and that’ll continue for the rest of the day. Temperatures may briefly get close to 70 again today. Rain will be centered along the AR/MO state line and then slowly drop south this evening as a cold front finally pushes all the moisture out.
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Multiple Missouri schools temporarily closed due to sickness

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple Missouri schools have closed their doors temporarily. According to the Doniphan R-1 School District, it will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 9 as a large number of students, faculty, and staff have been absent due to sickness. AMI assignments will...
MISSOURI STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Are the Chances of Having a White Christmas in Arkansas?

As it gets closer to Christmas Day we all dream of a white Christmas but in the state of Arkansas such an occurrence is rare but you can never rule out the possibility. So, if we do get any snow at all in Arkansas it's more than likely to happen in January or February such as in February 2021 when we were hit with a record amount of snowfall that was so bad it shut down the power grid in our neighboring state Texas. Besides the very frigid record, and low temperatures snow stayed on the ground for weeks, and it snowed twice during the week if I remember correctly.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Severe storms could return to Arkansas next week

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Another round of storms could return to Arkansas next week. After quiet weather on Sunday, warm and humid air will surge back into Arkansas on Monday and Monday night. This will set the stage for thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday across Arkansas. Some of these...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Man killed in hit and run

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died Sunday afternoon after police said a semi-truck struck him while he put gas in his SUV. Arkansas State Police said the incident happened at 3:34 p.m. Dec. 4 on Interstate 40 near the 260-mile marker in St. Francis County. According to the preliminary...
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

State grants to improve Arkansas law enforcement agencies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With crime rising across the board, the state of Arkansas wants to make sure officers, state and local, are prepared. On Thursday, Dec. 1, $7 million worth of grants were awarded to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Among the...
JONESBORO, AR
THV11

Arkansas doctors give advice during height of flu season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The flu has continued to spread rapidly here in Arkansas, and there's no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. The latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 45 flu-related deaths have been reported since October 1. According to ADH, we're at the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Turnto10.com

Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
FRANKLIN, TN
KHBS

December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas

CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

XNA to start terminal work

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill will begin a $34 million terminal renovation project before saving more than $1 million over 25 years by purchasing electricity generated from a solar array. In a recent special-called meeting, the XNA Board of Directors approved general contractor Nabholz to complete the terminal...
THV11

New mayors elected across Arkansas in 2022 runoff elections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several cities in Arkansas elected new mayors Tuesday night as runoff elections were held across the state. Here's a breakdown of many of those races. In Earle, the town elected 18-year-old Jaylen Smith, who will become the youngest Black mayor in the United States. Several...
ARKANSAS STATE

