ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson RB enters transfer portal

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEjUA_0jXr7I8000

With the transfer portal officially open for fall-sport athletes, another Clemson football player is on the move.

The Clemson Insider has learned Kobe Pace is entering the portal. The junior running back ran for 77 yards and three touchdowns in eight games this season.

Pace spent the majority of his three seasons with the Tigers as a backup. With Will Shipley and Phil Mafah ahead of him on the depth chart, he served as Clemson’s No. 3 back this season. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder missed a handful of games with an ankle injury before returning against Miami on Nov. 19.

Pace rushed for 793 yards and nine touchdowns on 152 carries during his Clemson career.

He’s the latest Clemson player to officially enter the portal or with plans to do so. The list includes quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, receiver E.J. Williams, cornerback Fred Davis and defensive end Kevin Swint.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

What Dabo Swinney said about the Tennessee Vols on Wednesday

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney met with reporters in Miami on Wednesday for a joint Orange Bowl press conference. Swinney was asked a couple of questions about the Vols and he was more than complimentary toward Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy