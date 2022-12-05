Clemson RB enters transfer portal

With the transfer portal officially open for fall-sport athletes, another Clemson football player is on the move.

The Clemson Insider has learned Kobe Pace is entering the portal. The junior running back ran for 77 yards and three touchdowns in eight games this season.

Pace spent the majority of his three seasons with the Tigers as a backup. With Will Shipley and Phil Mafah ahead of him on the depth chart, he served as Clemson’s No. 3 back this season. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder missed a handful of games with an ankle injury before returning against Miami on Nov. 19.

Pace rushed for 793 yards and nine touchdowns on 152 carries during his Clemson career.

He’s the latest Clemson player to officially enter the portal or with plans to do so. The list includes quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, receiver E.J. Williams, cornerback Fred Davis and defensive end Kevin Swint.