'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer: 7 warriors take on 'unstoppable' empire

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series The Witcher: Blood Origin .

Michelle Yeoh stars in "The Witcher" prequel "The Witcher: Blood Origin." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The streaming service shared a trailer for the fantasy miniseries featuring Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh and Minnie Driver .

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel to the Netflix series The Witcher . The new series takes place 1,200 years before The Witcher in the "elven Golden Era" and follows warriors Éile (Sophia Brown) and Fjall (Laurence O'Fuarain).

Michelle Yeoh, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis and Dylan Moran also star.

" The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Éile and Fjall must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent's oppressors. But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry sage unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one..." an official synopsis reads.

The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres Dec. 25 on Netflix.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games.

The show will return for a third season in 2023, with Liam Hemsworth to replace series star Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Season 4.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com