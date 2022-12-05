ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Breakfast Club

Angela Yee's Last Interview On The Breakfast Club w/ Babyface Ray!

The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQLvo_0jXr6yix00

Last week we had a huge send off for Angela Yee and The Breakfast Club As You Know It last days. You know we have somethings brewing behind the scenes! Babyface Ray came through to talk new music, major record deal and more! This would be Angela’s last interview with The Breakfast Club.  Check out her last full interview above with Babyface Ray!

Brace yourself, The Breakfast Club as you know it is over, but welcome to the evolution!

