Covington, LA

Covington says goodbye to Father Otis Young

 3 days ago

A funeral mass will take place this morning in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church.

Father Young and Pastoral Associate Ruth Prats will brutally murdered last week.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Peter’s YouTube Channel.

Father Young will be interred at the St. Joseph Abbey Cemetary in St. Benedict, Louisiana.

Instead of flowers, supporters are asked to donate to the St. Peter Church Angel Tree.

On Sunday St. Peter Catholic Church gathered for the first time since the death of Father Otis to attend mass.

The funeral for the second victim of the brutal double homicide, Pastoral Associate Ruth Prats will also be at St. Peter Catholic Church on Friday, December 9 from 6 pm to 8 pm and Saturday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Funeral Mass following.

