Virginia State

Coast Guard Rescues Three Adults, Child From Sinking Ship Off Virginia Coast

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago

All hands were on deck on Sunday afternoon as the US Coast Guard came to the aid of a family whose boat was taking on water in Virginia.

The Coast Guard was called in to rescue three adults and a child from a vessel taking on water at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Thimble Shoal South Island - also known as First Island - near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, officials said.

The Coast Guard rescued three adults and a child from a recreational vessel taking on water Sunday at Thimble Shoal South Island, also known as First Island, by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

US Coast Guard

US Coast Guard

The crew of a 22-foot white center console contacted the Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center on Sunday afternoon, alerting them that they were disabled, taking on water, and drifting toward the bridge, though communication was quickly cut off.

However, officials say that a Good Samaritan enjoying the water on Sunday was able to provide the exact location of the sinking ship, while another mariner was able to tow the boat away from the rocks.

While the boaters were rendering aid to the distressed group, a Coast Guard Station Little Creek 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew disembarked the people from the vessel, which reportedly had at least two feet of water on deck.

The Coast Guard rescued three adults and a child from a recreational vessel taking on water Sunday at Thimble Shoal South Island, also known as First Island, by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

US Coast Guard

Two Coast Guard crew members were able to begin de-watering efforts and towed the disabled vessel toward Lynnhaven, while Virginia Beach Police brought it to their station as a precaution.

Once in Lynnhaven, the boaters were transferred to a state police boat and the Virginia Beach Fire Department, who towed the boat to a nearby boat ramp.

No injuries were reported.

“We heard the original callout from the vessel asking for help and immediately began preparations to launch,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Cassidy said. "This case was successful because the mariners were prepared with a VHF radio, and both the station and multiple good Samaritans quickly responded."

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Comments / 0

