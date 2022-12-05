ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football’s Terry Roberts, Jestin Jacobs Enter the Portal

Bad news came in doubles early in the week as Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs entered the transfer portal Monday night. Teammate Terry Roberts followed suit Tuesday morning. Both players started the year on Iowa’s defense, but had their seasons cut short due to injuries. Jacobs got hurt in just the second game of the year and had to undergo surgery shortly afterwards, while Roberts was having a very nice season until he sustained an injury in practice leading up to the Ohio State game.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

At a glance: #20 Iowa State Cyclones

TOPG: 12.6 / 20.8 (!!!) T.J. Otzelberger, 2nd season at Iowa State, 7th overall. Record: 29-14 (.674) at ISU, 128-77 (.624) overall. RPG: Aljaž Kunc 6.4 (1.8 ORPG); Grill 4.1 (0.5 ORPG) APG: Tamin Lipsey 3.8; Holmes 3.4. FG%: Hason Ward 61.9%; Lipsey 55.6%. 3P%: Holmes 40.0%; Grill 34.8%
AMES, IA
At a glance: #15 Duke Blue Devils

At a glance: #15 Duke Blue Devils

The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) take on the #15 Duke Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0) in Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic. #17 Illinois takes on #2 Texas so the Hawks are, admittedly, the odd man out. But that doesn’t mean there’s not a huge opportunity for the guys in black & gold to get a big win - it would be Fran McCaffery’s 500th - in an event with cancer research at the center of it.
DURHAM, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic

Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic. Even though Amaya Sandifer's killer is still on the loose her mother finds joy in celebrating the young woman's...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

New Lexington outpatient rehabilitation clinic unveiled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington now has a new outpatient rehabilitation clinic, one that features updated equipment. University of Kentucky HealthCare Rehabilitation services unveiled a new outpatient therapy space at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital. The 19,500-square-foot clinic houses three new individual gyms for neurological rehabilitation, orthopedic rehabilitation, and vestibular rehabilitation, as well as a seating and mobility clinic.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soaking rains will move in this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Enjoy the dry moments while they last because several rounds of rain will be moving in soon. The first trace of showers will find us later today. These chances will not be significant or widespread. Most of you will see scattered showers develop by this afternoon and through the evening hours. You shouldn’t expect any of these to be on the heavy side. Most of that will show up once we get to the middle of the week.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police investigate after car crashes into home

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is looking for the person responsible after a car crashed into a home Sunday night. Police say the incident happened in the 1600 block of Russell Cave Road just after 8 p.m. Police say a vehicle left the road and hit two other vehicles and a home.
LEXINGTON, KY

