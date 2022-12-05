ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Bridge lane closures for safety inspections announced

The Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi is scheduled to undergo routine safety inspection during the weeks of Dec. 5 through 9 and Dec. 12 through 16, said a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The inspection will require multiple daytime lane closures of U.S. 181. The release said all lanes in the opposite direction of the closures […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Bob Hall Pier pylon construction to be completed soon, county officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pieces of what was left of Ball Hall Pier are still visible -- leaving a potential hazard to drivers and beachgoers. Just a few weeks ago near Bob Hall Pier, some pylons were exposed because of erosion on the beach. Director of Nueces County Coastal Parks Scott Cross said that while his department is fixing the issue -- it isn't as easy as some might think.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Head on Collision in Riviera Leaves One Dead

RIVIERA - According to KIII-TV, around 7 pm on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, there was a major head on vehicle collision West of Riviera near Highway 285 and US Highway 77. The collision resulted in the death of Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, of San Antonio. According to the Department of...
RIVIERA, TX
KIII 3News

One dead after head-on crash in Kleberg County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on crash on SH-285 in Kleberg County Tuesday evening. Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a silver Nissan was traveling westbound when the driver crossed the center stripe line and crashed head-on into a Ford F-250. The driver, identified as Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, of San Antonio, was pronounced dead at the scene.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
themercedesenterprise.com

Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV

Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
fishgame.com

TPWD Sets Public Hearing On Nighttime Flounder Study

The Coastal Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is holding a public meeting in person and online to discuss a new nighttime flounder harvest study. This meeting will answer questions related to the study and teach recreational anglers how to self-report their flounder catches using the My Texas Hunt Harvest App. Participation from the recreational angling community is imperative to this research study and will help the Coastal Fisheries Division obtain vital information regarding flounder populations on the coast.
ROCKPORT, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas traffic stop turns into largest seized liquid fentanyl in US history

U.S. Border Patrol Agents and the Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized three gallons comparative to 25 pounds of liquid fentanyl during a traffic stop on Highway 77 south of Robstown, near Corpus Christi. The liquid fentanyl seized during the traffic stop was valued at $1.8 million, according to a...
ROBSTOWN, TX
