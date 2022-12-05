Read full article on original website
Harbor Bridge lane closures for safety inspections announced
The Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi is scheduled to undergo routine safety inspection during the weeks of Dec. 5 through 9 and Dec. 12 through 16, said a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The inspection will require multiple daytime lane closures of U.S. 181. The release said all lanes in the opposite direction of the closures […]
Lane closures on Nueces River Bridge Project
Two of the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 will close on that bridge beginning Thursday night at nine.
Bob Hall Pier pylon construction to be completed soon, county officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pieces of what was left of Ball Hall Pier are still visible -- leaving a potential hazard to drivers and beachgoers. Just a few weeks ago near Bob Hall Pier, some pylons were exposed because of erosion on the beach. Director of Nueces County Coastal Parks Scott Cross said that while his department is fixing the issue -- it isn't as easy as some might think.
Emergency crews respond to 18-wheeler rollover in Kleberg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kleberg County first responders are currently on scene of an 18-wheeler rollover on SH-285 near Santa Rosa Ranch. Both SH-285 and US Hwy 281 are closed so crews can clean up the wreckage. Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) will conduct an investigation...
More than one-third of the streets in Corpus Christi in need of reconstruction
The Public Works Director will present to City council a plan to help prioritize which streets need to be worked on.
Corpus Christi residents will soon have better control over their water bill
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents water bills for the next year are about to be set thanks to the winter quarter averaging method used by the Corpus Christi Water Department. Winter quarter averaging helps consumers by providing customers the ability to control their water usage in the winter months,...
Recent annexation approval leads to more growth for the city of Portland
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Portland is about 4000 acres bigger than it was -- this, after another round of annexation was approved by Portland's city council. The effort is part of a comprehensive plan to expand the city and control growth. 3NEWS spoke with the city and a handful of residents that are being affected.
Corpus Christi area sees low law enforcement recruitment numbers
The CCFD said they were able to become fully staffed by hiring 175 cadets since 2019. The department will be looking to hire from a new pool of candidates in 2023.
One dead after head-on crash in Kleberg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on crash on SH-285 in Kleberg County Tuesday evening. Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a silver Nissan was traveling westbound when the driver crossed the center stripe line and crashed head-on into a Ford F-250. The driver, identified as Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, of San Antonio, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Corpus Christi City Council to get briefing on Westside Area Development Plan
Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Corpus Christi City Council will work to continue to finalize its Westside Area Development Plan.
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV
Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
CCPD investigates shooting near Uptown Corpus Christi
CCPD responded to a shooting at about 9:15 p.m. at the Bay Vista Pointe Apartment complex located on the 800 block of Caranchua Street.
TPWD Sets Public Hearing On Nighttime Flounder Study
The Coastal Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is holding a public meeting in person and online to discuss a new nighttime flounder harvest study. This meeting will answer questions related to the study and teach recreational anglers how to self-report their flounder catches using the My Texas Hunt Harvest App. Participation from the recreational angling community is imperative to this research study and will help the Coastal Fisheries Division obtain vital information regarding flounder populations on the coast.
For the first time, community hears from Tesla about proposed facility
Tesla wants to invest $350 million to build a lithium refinery, the first of it's kind in the US. Tesla is seeking tax incentives from Nueces County and surrounding school districts.
Nueces County creates new job position to prevent illegal game room activity
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners are moving forward with making sure local game rooms are kept in check to prevent illegal cash payouts and other criminal activity. Wednesday, county leaders officially created a game room administration position. Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney told 3NEWS the human resources...
Texas traffic stop turns into largest seized liquid fentanyl in US history
U.S. Border Patrol Agents and the Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized three gallons comparative to 25 pounds of liquid fentanyl during a traffic stop on Highway 77 south of Robstown, near Corpus Christi. The liquid fentanyl seized during the traffic stop was valued at $1.8 million, according to a...
Fentanyl bust in Robstown biggest in US history
A traffic stop in Robstown on Friday led to what is being called the largest liquid fentanyl bust in US history.
'Fearing for our life': South Texas drag productions company says they're upping security at shows due to threats
PORTLAND, Texas — A drag productions company in Portland took to social media to announce they are upping security at their shows due to threats of violence surrounding drag shows nationwide. The post said the company is aware of a threat and anyone who attends their shows will be...
