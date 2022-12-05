Read full article on original website
One critically injured in crash on Drake Avenue involving electrical wires
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police say their car crashed into a ditch bringing down electrical wires.
WDEF
Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
wrganews.com
GSP reports on Fatal Wreck that occurred in Gordon County last Week
According to the Georgia State Patrol at around 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash involving an overturned concrete truck on Hall Memorial Road. The investigation revealed that the truck, driven by Carlos Abdel Cabrera Melian, age 47, of Calhoun, was traveling south on Hall Memorial Road NW. The right-side tires traveled slightly off of the west side of the roadway. The truck re-entered the roadway, traveling across both lanes with the left side tires traveling slightly off of the east side of the roadway. The truck, once again, traveled back across both lanes of the roadway, while yawing to the right. As the truck left the west side of the roadway, it overturned onto its left side and struck a utility pole with the top of the passenger compartment of the truck. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the truck, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
wrganews.com
Polk County Police respond to Fatal Shooting
According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, an altercation between two armed men that occurred in the 2700 block of Esom Hill Road last weekend left one dead. The Polk County Police Department reported that on Sunday at 4 PM, 42-year-old Mark Adam Griffin was shot during the altercation and died from his injuries. Polk County Police are still investigating the incident.
WTVC
Driver killed in accident on Hale Road, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office investigating
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A driver was killed in an accident on Hale Road Monday and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating. According to HCSO it was a single vehicle crash in the 7900 block of Hale Road:. The driver was taken to the hospital in...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Wednesday December 7th
Fonda Ross, 62 of Fort Payne, was arrested Tuesday, December 6th at 12:01 PM, charged with a court order. Today 88 inmates are housed in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
wrganews.com
Shots fired at Riverside Parkway Business on Monday Morning
On Monday morning at 10:20 AM, the Rome Police Department was requested by 911 dispatch call to investigate a shooting that occurred at a business at 550 Riverside Parkway. It was reported that the employee pulled out a weapon and fired several rounds in the direction of other employees and then ran from the facility. No one was injured in the discharge of the weapon. The offender was not present at the scene and the incident is still under investigation. This did result in a lockdown of the nearby schools for a short period of time until it was determined the shooter was no longer in the area. The names of those involved are not being released at this point as the investigation is in its early stages.
Jackson County man faces mountain of theft charges following investigation
A Jackson County man is facing a mountain of theft-related charges after authorities say he was found with the stolen items.
Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Officers reportedly responded to the residence on a domestic disturbance or a welfare check. Hayden police and Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Investigation of woman’s death underway in Collinsville
Collinsville police are conducting a death investigation after the discovery of a body Tuesday night. Police Chief Andy Brown said officers were called to Watts Avenue at about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday on a report of an unresponsive woman. The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead...
weisradio.com
18 Wheeler Accident At Cherokee Health & Rehabilitation Center / UPDATED
Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon around 5:30 – when an 18 wheeler ran off the Cedar Bluff Road hitting 4 vehicles in the parking lot of Cherokee Health and Rehab. The occupied vehicle was pinned between the big rig and the Nursing Home building. The truck driver sustained some cuts and bruises to the head but was able to assist in backing the truck away from the pinned vehicle.
wrganews.com
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Hamilton (Hamilton, TN)
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Hamilton. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 7900 block of Hale Road in Middle Valley.
wvtm13.com
Shooting incident involving law enforcement officer in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — An investigation is underway into a law enforcement officer shooting in Blount County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that their investigators were called to investigate Wednesday. Hayden's police chief told WVTM 13 News that one of Hayden's police officers was involved. We've learned that...
Polk Jail report – Monday, December 5, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, December 5, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, December 5, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
WAAY-TV
Owens Cross Roads Police increase neighborhood patrols after string of car break-ins
More communities are on guard to protect you from becoming a crime victim over the holidays. Owens Cross Roads Police alerted residents that patrols will be more common as a part of this effort. The stepped up patrols started two weeks ago, after Owens Cross Roads Police noticed an uptick...
wvtm13.com
Alabama father searching for ibuprofen at Dollar General likely hit by bullet that fell from ceiling
Cora Grace is celebrating her birthday today, three days later. Adam Grace is celebrating the fact that he’s alive. This is the story about a trip to Dollar General that turned into a near miss. A miss that Adam and Cora are thankful for today. It was last Friday,...
Guns, chainsaws recovered after Scottsboro burglary
Several guns and chainsaws were recovered and three men arrested after a burglary was reported in Scottsboro.
wbrc.com
BCSO: 1 killed in officer-involved shooting
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office were involved. The shooting happened on the west side of the county. No deputies or police officers...
WTVC
Fire ruins Christmas for 18 employees at longtime Chatsworth eatery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Christmas is going to be tough for 18 workers at a restaurant in Chatsworth, after fire destroyed it late last month. The owner of the Little Rome Restaurant on Highway 411 says an electrical malfunction is to blame for the devastating fire. The fire left the...
