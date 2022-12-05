ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, SD

amazingmadison.com

LAIC Executive Director provides update to Lake County Commission

Lake Area Improvement Corporation Executive Director Brooke Rollag presented her quarterly update to Lake County Commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday. Rollag told commissioners that daycare continues to be a top initiative for her office. Amazing Madison · Laic – Rollag.MP3. Rollag said that housing is another area...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
amazingmadison.com

County approves personnel items

The Lake County Commission approved a few personnel items during its regular meeting on Tuesday. Commissioners approved the hiring of a new full-time Correctional Officer to work within the county’s Sheriff’s Office. They approved the hiring of Kaylee DeVries at a rate of $19.35 an hour, effective November 29th.
amazingmadison.com

City commission discusses sidewalk resolutions

The Madison City Commission has approved a resolution for the city’s 2023 sidewalk repair improvements and acknowledged a resolution for the city’s 2023 sidewalk improvement project. During their meeting Monday, commissioners approved a resolution of necessity outlining the areas where property owners need to make necessary sidewalk repairs....
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Making the case for replacing the pen

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Krebs to speak at DSU Fall Commencement Saturday

Dakota State University in Madison will be holding its Fall Commencement on Saturday. The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the DSU Fieldhouse. A Hooding Ceremony for graduate students will take place at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. The 198 students who will graduate this...
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities asking for help in Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has requested the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect and vehicle tied to a recent burglary at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. The following options may be used to report the identity of the individual or the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

State Penitentiary dealing with ‘fluctuating’ water temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Corrections told KELOLAND News the State Penitentiary is dealing with issues of fluctuating water temperatures. In an email to KELOLAND News, Michael Winder said allegations of long-term hot water issues at the State Penitentiary are false....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sfsimplified.com

What Gov. Kristi Noem's proposed budget means for Sioux Falls

Simplified: Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday told lawmakers how she'd like them to spend state tax money over the next 18 months. Here's a look at some takeaways that – if passed by the Legislature – will affect folks in Sioux Falls. Why it matters. While the Legislature...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Angels still available on Lake County Food Pantry’s Angel Trees

The Lake County Food Pantry is looking for people to help fulfill all the wishes of children on the county’s Angel Trees. There are still close to 90 angels on the trees in need of adopting at this time. The Angel Trees are located at Gary’s Bakery, Montgomery’s and the Madison Public Library.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Ave. crash; New organ for Cathedral; Snow chances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. A man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland has three months to make a plea deal with prosecutors. A 52-year-old...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline

A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 people killed in train vs pickup crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A deadly crash is under investigation south of Harrisburg. Late Wednesday afternoon emergency crews were called to the area for a pickup versus train crash. Authorities say that two people were killed in the crash and another person was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

How traffic cameras help multiple city departments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the tools Sioux Falls police used in the investigation of Paul Billion’s death was the city’s traffic cameras. Court documents say the cameras helped investigators map out where the suspects were the night he was shot. There are more than...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a collision with a train late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on 274th St., about one mile south of Harrisburg. According to the Department of Public Safety, two people were...
HARRISBURG, SD
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino

LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota today and into Friday. As of around 10 a.m., KELOLAND Meteorologists said the storm was moving slower than originally projected. Still anticipating brief freezing rain this afternoon, changing to snow this evening through the overnight. Indications are still for around 3″ in Sioux Falls, though recent model trends have been for a touch more.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

