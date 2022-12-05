Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
LAIC Executive Director provides update to Lake County Commission
Lake Area Improvement Corporation Executive Director Brooke Rollag presented her quarterly update to Lake County Commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday. Rollag told commissioners that daycare continues to be a top initiative for her office. Amazing Madison · Laic – Rollag.MP3. Rollag said that housing is another area...
amazingmadison.com
County approves personnel items
The Lake County Commission approved a few personnel items during its regular meeting on Tuesday. Commissioners approved the hiring of a new full-time Correctional Officer to work within the county’s Sheriff’s Office. They approved the hiring of Kaylee DeVries at a rate of $19.35 an hour, effective November 29th.
amazingmadison.com
City commission discusses sidewalk resolutions
The Madison City Commission has approved a resolution for the city’s 2023 sidewalk repair improvements and acknowledged a resolution for the city’s 2023 sidewalk improvement project. During their meeting Monday, commissioners approved a resolution of necessity outlining the areas where property owners need to make necessary sidewalk repairs....
KELOLAND TV
Making the case for replacing the pen
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
brookingscountysd.gov
Brookings County Commission Recognizes Jeff Anderson for 30 Years
At their December 6th meeting, the Brookings County Commission recognized Jeff Anderson of the Highway Department for 30 years of service to Brookings County. Thank you for your service, Jeff!
amazingmadison.com
Krebs to speak at DSU Fall Commencement Saturday
Dakota State University in Madison will be holding its Fall Commencement on Saturday. The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the DSU Fieldhouse. A Hooding Ceremony for graduate students will take place at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. The 198 students who will graduate this...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities asking for help in Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has requested the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect and vehicle tied to a recent burglary at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. The following options may be used to report the identity of the individual or the...
KELOLAND TV
State Penitentiary dealing with ‘fluctuating’ water temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Corrections told KELOLAND News the State Penitentiary is dealing with issues of fluctuating water temperatures. In an email to KELOLAND News, Michael Winder said allegations of long-term hot water issues at the State Penitentiary are false....
sfsimplified.com
What Gov. Kristi Noem's proposed budget means for Sioux Falls
Simplified: Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday told lawmakers how she'd like them to spend state tax money over the next 18 months. Here's a look at some takeaways that – if passed by the Legislature – will affect folks in Sioux Falls. Why it matters. While the Legislature...
dakotanewsnow.com
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
amazingmadison.com
Angels still available on Lake County Food Pantry’s Angel Trees
The Lake County Food Pantry is looking for people to help fulfill all the wishes of children on the county’s Angel Trees. There are still close to 90 angels on the trees in need of adopting at this time. The Angel Trees are located at Gary’s Bakery, Montgomery’s and the Madison Public Library.
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota Ave. crash; New organ for Cathedral; Snow chances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. A man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland has three months to make a plea deal with prosecutors. A 52-year-old...
KELOLAND TV
More charges in Aberdeen murder case; Man’s body found in pickup crash; Noem to share budget priorities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories to start the day on Tuesday, December 6. People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are relieved a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August.
Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline
A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
2 people killed in train vs pickup crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A deadly crash is under investigation south of Harrisburg. Late Wednesday afternoon emergency crews were called to the area for a pickup versus train crash. Authorities say that two people were killed in the crash and another person was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.
KELOLAND TV
How traffic cameras help multiple city departments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the tools Sioux Falls police used in the investigation of Paul Billion’s death was the city’s traffic cameras. Court documents say the cameras helped investigators map out where the suspects were the night he was shot. There are more than...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a collision with a train late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on 274th St., about one mile south of Harrisburg. According to the Department of Public Safety, two people were...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota today and into Friday. As of around 10 a.m., KELOLAND Meteorologists said the storm was moving slower than originally projected. Still anticipating brief freezing rain this afternoon, changing to snow this evening through the overnight. Indications are still for around 3″ in Sioux Falls, though recent model trends have been for a touch more.
