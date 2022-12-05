ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

froggyweb.com

Fire damages home in Fargo, no injuries

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters responded to a report of a kitchen fire at 1446 4th Ave. N shortly before 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. While en route, dispatch updated responding units that the caller was outside with four children. One occupant had come out and then gone back into the house to try to put the fire out. The first arriving unit reported black smoke coming from the house.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Driver seriously injured in rollover near Hope, ND, faces DUI charge

STEELE COUNTY, ND (KFGO) – A man is hospitalized at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo with serious injuries after his pickup crashed near Hope, North Dakota shortly before midnight Tuesday. The Highway Patrol says the 29-year-old driver from Luverne, North Dakota lost control of his pickup on a gravel...
HOPE, ND
froggyweb.com

Treacherous roads in the F-M metro during Tuesday commute

FARGO (KFGO) – State patrol on both sides of the North Dakota/Minnesota border, along with police and fire crews in Fargo and Moorhead are responding to a number of traffic accidents due to slippery and snow-covered roads Tuesday morning. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 1pm.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

UPDATE as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7: The Fargo Police Department can confirm Alfred VonBank has been located and safe

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Alfred VonBank suffers from dementia and other health problems and is without medication. His last known whereabouts were Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of 29th Avenue South. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Man rescued from railroad bridge over I-94 in Moorhead

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A man was taken to a hospital after he was rescued from the top of a railroad bridge, about 25 to 30 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94 in Moorhead Monday. Around 4 p.m. police were dispatched to a report of a suspicious man and...
MOORHEAD, MN
froggyweb.com

Vehicle of Moorhead homicide victim found in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The vehicle of a Moorhead murder victim has been located in at a manufacturing plant in Wahpeton. Moorhead Police said Receia Kollie’s black 2016 Honda Pilot was found by employees of Masonite International on Wednesday and will be taken to the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension.
MOORHEAD, MN

