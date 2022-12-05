Read full article on original website
froggyweb.com
State trooper credited in finding and saving life of missing Detroit Lakes woman
DETROIT LAKES (KFGO) – A Minnesota State Trooper is credited for finding and saving the life of a missing Detroit Lakes woman. The elderly woman with dementia was reported missing after leaving the 1400 block of Madison Ave. in Detroit Lakes just after 1:30 p.m., Thursday. Trooper Mike Lundeen...
froggyweb.com
Fire damages home in Fargo, no injuries
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters responded to a report of a kitchen fire at 1446 4th Ave. N shortly before 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. While en route, dispatch updated responding units that the caller was outside with four children. One occupant had come out and then gone back into the house to try to put the fire out. The first arriving unit reported black smoke coming from the house.
froggyweb.com
Driver seriously injured in rollover near Hope, ND, faces DUI charge
STEELE COUNTY, ND (KFGO) – A man is hospitalized at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo with serious injuries after his pickup crashed near Hope, North Dakota shortly before midnight Tuesday. The Highway Patrol says the 29-year-old driver from Luverne, North Dakota lost control of his pickup on a gravel...
froggyweb.com
Treacherous roads in the F-M metro during Tuesday commute
FARGO (KFGO) – State patrol on both sides of the North Dakota/Minnesota border, along with police and fire crews in Fargo and Moorhead are responding to a number of traffic accidents due to slippery and snow-covered roads Tuesday morning. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 1pm.
froggyweb.com
UPDATE as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7: The Fargo Police Department can confirm Alfred VonBank has been located and safe
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Alfred VonBank suffers from dementia and other health problems and is without medication. His last known whereabouts were Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of 29th Avenue South. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
froggyweb.com
Federal suit filed by the family of a man who bled to death in the Cass County Jail
FARGO (KFGO) – The family of a man who bled to death in a cell at the Cass County Jail two years ago has filed a wrongful death suit in federal court against Essentia Health, Cass County, Sheriff Jesse Jahner and individual employees of the hospital and county who the family says deprived Luke Laducer of the medical care that could have saved his life.
froggyweb.com
Man rescued from railroad bridge over I-94 in Moorhead
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A man was taken to a hospital after he was rescued from the top of a railroad bridge, about 25 to 30 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94 in Moorhead Monday. Around 4 p.m. police were dispatched to a report of a suspicious man and...
froggyweb.com
Vehicle of Moorhead homicide victim found in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The vehicle of a Moorhead murder victim has been located in at a manufacturing plant in Wahpeton. Moorhead Police said Receia Kollie’s black 2016 Honda Pilot was found by employees of Masonite International on Wednesday and will be taken to the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension.
froggyweb.com
Person burned in roll-over crash north of Glyndon; State Fire Marshal’s office investigating
CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – Glyndon Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash that left one person injured. Fire Chief Bob Cuchna says the vehicle rolled and started on fire. The victim was burned and was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived. The person was flown by AirMed to a Fargo hospital. A condition report was not available.
