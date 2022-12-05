FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters responded to a report of a kitchen fire at 1446 4th Ave. N shortly before 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. While en route, dispatch updated responding units that the caller was outside with four children. One occupant had come out and then gone back into the house to try to put the fire out. The first arriving unit reported black smoke coming from the house.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO