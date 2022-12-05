ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan

Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst

VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
2023 Predictions From Standard Chartered: Bitcoin $5,000, Gold Soars, And Trouble For Biden

According to Standard Chartered analysts, the present crypto winter might grow even colder. Eric Robertsen, the bank's Global Head of Research, forecasted numerous possibilities for 2023, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency, falling to as low as $5,000 next year, along with the impeachment of President Joe Biden, among other unexpected shocks.
AutoZone, Toll Brothers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $25.30 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 1.5% to $2,565.00 in after-hours trading.
Cramer Recommends Avoiding This Trump-Linked SPAC: Here's Why

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Symbotic Inc SYM is a "money-losing SPAC. We’re not recommending any money losers." "Everybody’s in this darn business," Cramer said when asked about Penn Entertainment Inc PENN. "I do like Penn. They’re good guys, but I can’t recommend the stock right now."
