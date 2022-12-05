Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
Boy aged 10 in gang who pushed motorcyclist off bike in Edinburgh
A boy of about 10 was part of a gang of four people who attempted to steal a motorbike while it was stopped at traffic lights in Edinburgh. Police said a man in a balaclava pushed the motorcyclist off his KTM bike and tried to take it on Saturday afternoon.
BBC
'If I buy a bus ticket I can't eat for two days' - asylum seeker Aymen
Aymen Alkhawlani wakes each morning and asks himself the same question: Do I buy a bus ticket and go hungry, or eat and be alone?. Such dilemmas are familiar to people in the UK asylum system. With most barred from working, they rely on UK government support. Typically this is...
BBC
Seaton crash: Man in hospital after being hit by car
A man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Devon. The crash, involving a Kia Ceed, happened on Harbour Road in Seaton at about 17:10 GMT on Wednesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said. The man, who is in his 70s, was flown to Derriford Hospital with...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Man arrested after rapper fatally stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an aspiring rapper was stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard, 21, from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was attacked in Ladbroke Grove, west London, during the event in August. The Met said an 18-year-old had handed...
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
Just Stop Oil: Protesters guilty of John Constable masterpiece damage
Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of causing criminal damage to a John Constable masterpiece. Eben Lazarus, 22, and Hannah Hunt, 23, both from Trowbridge, Wiltshire, taped a "dystopian version" of The Hay Wain on to the original artwork on 4 July. They then glued their hands...
BBC
Man arrested after baby girl dies in head-on crash
A man has been arrested after a seven-month-old baby girl died in a head-on car crash. Thames Valley Police said a grey Peugeot 508 collided with a green Fiat 500 on the H10 Bletcham Way in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, at just after 21:50 GMT on Sunday. The baby, travelling in...
BBC
'Train strikes mean I won't see my son over Christmas'
Owen will no longer be able to see his son over the festive period due to the Christmas rail worker strikes. The 34-year-old from Doncaster was planning to travel to see his 12-year-old boy who lives with his mother in Derby on 27 December, but will not make it because of the walkouts.
Comments / 0