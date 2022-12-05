Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Appleton North Edges Stevens Point Girls
SPASH vs Appleton North at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. SPASH is 3-3 on the season and is 0-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
onfocus.news
Pacelli Throttles Tri-County
The Pacelli Cardinals throttled Tri-County in CWC Boys basketball, 84-24. Pacelli scoring: Beduhn 3, Van Order 3, Birrenkott 7, Burch 4, Mayer 12, Haemmerle 4, Jeidy 2, Schurk 14, Awe 18, Miller 5, Flaker 2, Eckendorf 2, Flees 8. Tri-County stats not reported.
onfocus.news
2022-23 Marshfield Tigers Boys Swimming Schedule
1st Day of practice 11-14-22 TBD Marshfield High School TBA.
onfocus.news
Mosinee Girls Basketball Upends D.C. Everest
The Mosinee Girls Basketball team downed D.C. Everest in nonconference girls basketball, 62-46. Britt Fitzgerald scored 15 points and Taelyn Jirschele added 14 to lead Mosinee. Mosinee scoring: Selle 7, Gonzalez 7, Kramer 6, Fitzerald 15, Jirschele 14, Spink 1, Munoz 6. D.C. Everest scoring: Wooley 4, Schulz 3, Hall...
onfocus.news
Cyclones split series with defending champion Rochester Grizzlies
Cyclones split series with defending champion Rochester Grizzlies. (Wausau, WI) –The Wausau Cyclones took on the Rochester Grizzlies over the weekend as the Cyclones took on the top team in the Central Division. Wausau fell 2-0 Friday night and won 3-2 in the final seconds on Saturday, which moved their season record to (5-12-3-0).
onfocus.news
Brock Moss Joining Woodchucks as Field Manager
Wausau, WI – The Wausau Woodchucks are excited to announce their new field manager for the 2023 season, Brock Moss, the current head baseball coach at Eastern Oklahoma State College. “We are excited to welcome Brock and his family to Wausau this summer. When searching for a new Field...
WEAU-TV 13
Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WEAU) - We would like to take a moment to remember a dear friend and colleague, John Froyd. A former News Anchor here at WEAU, Froyd has passed away at the age of 89. Froyd spent more than 40 years in broadcasting, coming to WEAU in 1991 and serving as the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. News Anchor until 1998.
cwbradio.com
Mary's Place Expanding to Wisconsin Rapids
Mary’s Place is expanding their supportive transitional housing program to Wisconsin Rapids. This expansion has been made possible thanks to a generous grant from the Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin. With the funding, Mary’s Place has purchased a vacant apartment building at 520 8th Avenue South and Altmann Construction has started renovating the property.
Wausau area births, Dec. 6
Xee Xiong and Heather Kuechenmeister announce the birth of their son River Greyson, born at 12:33 a.m. Nov. 20, 2022. River weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Damian and Destiney Wampole announce the birth of their son Parker Gene, born at 10:41 a.m. Nov. 21, 2022. Parker weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
WSAW
Man of Honor Society ham giveaway set for Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Man of Honor Society annual ham giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 10. The 14th annual ham giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. at the midway at Marathon Park. Veterans and active military members can drive through and receive a free ham. You must show a DD Form 214, current military ID, or current VA ID card.
WSAW
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-vehicle, head-on collision occurred on Wisconsin Highway 107 at Highland Drive around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple individuals were transported by Wausau Medical and SAFER to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. All north and southbound lanes were blocked for nearly three...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols this Dec.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement this Dec. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
WEAU-TV 13
Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire recognized for maternity care
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire is being recognized as one of the best in the country for maternity care. U.S. News and World Report released its list of the best hospitals for maternity care Tuesday, with Marshfield Medical Center of Eau Claire’s Birth Center being one of only a few hundred earning honors. Evaluations include how well hospitals perform, c-section rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates, and more.
WEAU-TV 13
Tomah man sentenced to 78 months for methamphetamine trafficking
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah, Wis. man is sentenced to 78 months for methamphetamine trafficking. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin is announcing that 57-year-old Stephen Thompson of Tomah was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 78 months in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
‘Careless use of smoking material’ cause of Saturday night blaze at Tomah residential facility
The fire department was called to 110 East Council Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Those first on scene said that heavy fire was coming from the Northwest side and was growing quickly.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire holds first Santa Cycle Rampage
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Cyclists in Eau Claire got together for the city’s first Santa Cycle Rampage Sunday afternoon. “We’re just getting a bunch of Santas together. We had a couple different routes just to keep things fun and festive, also safe for everyone that is riding it,” said Brandon Lafave, an organizer familiar with the Wisconsin Bike Fed.
onfocus.news
General Motors Recognizes Wheelers for Installing First GM EV Charger in Nation
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – General Motors recognized Wheelers Family Auto Group this week for being the first dealership in the nation to participate in General Motors’ new Dealer Community Charging Program. The story was featured on the GM home page and national news outlets including CNN. On October...
Consultant proposes 65% increase in Wausau water rate for 2023
Amid skyrocketing utility-related debt in Wausau a financial consulting firm is proposing the city increase water rates by 65 percent in 2023, along with a 5 percent hike in sewer rates. Water bills for city residents are projected to rise about $140 per quarter, up from about $85 and is...
onfocus.news
Tiffany Schara Joins MMCCU as Consumer Loan Officer
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Tiffany Schara has joined the Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union (MMCCU) team as a Consumer Loan Officer. Originally from the Marshfield area, Schara recently returned to Wisconsin. She attended school at Mid-State Technical College (MSTC) for computer sciences, though ended up going into finance and...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
