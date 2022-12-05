Read full article on original website
247Sports
Sources: CJ Brown, Tyrone Webber no longer with Oklahoma State football program
STILLWATER, Okla. — The attrition hits keep coming for Oklahoma State football as two first-year offensive players are no longer with the program, sources confirmed to GoPokes247 on Wednesday. True freshman running back CJ Brown and junior college transfer offensive lineman Tyrone Webber have both left the team. Neither...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Dec. 8): Transfer Portal Brings a Mason Cobb-Sized Solution
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Here’s some good news – OSU landed a linebacker in the transfer portal that led his team in tackles last year and was an all-conference player. Get to know him more here in this older TulsaWorld piece.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Tulsa Transfer Linebacker Justin Wright Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys picked up their first transfer portal commitment of the 2023 cycle Wednesday, and it was a big one. Justin Wright, a 6-foot-2, 244-pound linebacker from Tulsa, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State after leading the Golden Hurricane in tackles this past season. As a senior in 2022, Wright...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Dominic Richardson, Trace Ford Enter the Transfer Portal
Two more Oklahoma State impact players are looking for a new home. According to Zach Lancaster of Pokes Report, running back Dominic Richardson and defensive end Trace Ford have both entered their names in the transfer portal. Richardson, a Bishop McGuinness product, came to OSU as part of the 2020...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Star, Four-year Starting QB Spencer Sanders Enters Transfer Portal
It appears as if the Spencer Sanders era at Oklahoma State has come to an end. Sanders, Oklahoma State’s starting quarterback for the past four seasons, is entering the transfer portal, he announced Monday on social media. Sanders threw for 9,553 yards, 67 touchdowns and 40 interceptions in 43 games with the Cowboys. He also ran for 1,956 yards and another 18 scores.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Starting Safety Thomas Harper Enters Portal
A second Oklahoma State opening day defensive starter is headed to the portal. Thomas Harper is in the transfer portal. A senior safety from Tennessee, Harper has played in seven games this season while battling through injury. On the year, he has 30 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Four-star Recruit Braylin Presley Entering Transfer Portal
The first official day of the transfer portal opening up was a big one for OSU and the offensive side of the ball as former four-star recruit Braylin Presley joined QB Spencer Sanders in hitting the portal, according to the Tulsa World. Presley was the fifth highest ranked signee in...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Safety Kanion Williams Enters Transfer Portal
Kanion Williams, a senior safety, becomes the third scholarship Oklahoma State player to enter the transfer portal on Monday — the portal’s opening day. Williams, a senior entering the portal as a graduate transfer, has played a major role on Oklahoma State’s special teams the past few seasons, playing 115 total snaps in 2022 with the majority of those being on special teams. On the season, he has six tackles. Williams is highly thought of in the OSU locker room, as he was voted a team captain for the Cowboys’ Fiesta Bowl-winning 2021 season.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Players Recap Sam Houston Win
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team beat Sam Houston 65-51 on Tuesday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena. After the game, Mike Boynton, Moussa Cisse and Bryce Thompson met with reporters to discuss the Cowboys’ first Quad 1 win of the season.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Junior College Defensive Back Lardarius Webb Jr. Commits to Oklahoma State
A junior college defensive back with an NFL pedigree will be a Cowboy. Lardarius Webb Jr., out of Jones College in Mississippi, committed to Oklahoma State late Monday night. He becomes the 12th commitment in the Cowboys’ 2023 recruiting class and the first from the junior college ranks. Webb...
Ponca City News
Cowboys land back in Arizona to face a new head coach at a bowl game again
Body Dec. 5—Oklahoma State’s bowl scenario is similar to a year ago. The Cowboys are headed to Arizona to face a team that will now have the same head coach as it started the season. However, it’s not an identical situation. Oklahoma State isn’t playing in a New...
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Boynton Said after Oklahoma State’s Win against Sam Houston
“It’s not often when you’re at a place like this you get a Quad 1 opportunity in December, but that’s a pretty damn good basketball team. They’re going to win a lot of games. Obviously, they’ve shown they can go in places like this and win. Thankful that our guys stuck with our gameplan and were able to come out with a win that I think will carry them for a while.”
pistolsfiringblog.com
Portal Offers: Who Oklahoma State Has Offered Since Monday’s Portal Opening
It has been a crazy few days for college football with the transfer portal opening and then overflowing with players looking for greener pastures. Oklahoma State, like just about every other program around the country, is having to deal with the effects of some of its players looking to go elsewhere, but the Cowboys have also sent out a few earlier offers. Oklahoma State was active in the transfer market before Monday — sending out offers to a pair of Tulsa defenders and a pair of Ivy Leaguers — but here is a look at guys who have announced offers after Monday’s opening. This list will be updated as more offers come out.
Former OU Coordinator Kevin Wilson Officially Announced As Next Tulsa Coach
Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson will be the next head coach of Tulsa Golden Hurricane football, according to the University of Tulsa. Wilson previously coached at the University of Oklahoma from 2002-10 as either Offensive Coordinator or Co-Offensive Coordinator before becoming the head coach at Indiana from 2011-16. He joined the Ohio State staff in 2017.
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Podcast Ep. 497: A Crazy Portal Monday
Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell discuss the transfer portal opening and its impact on Oklahoma State. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud. As...
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
