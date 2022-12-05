Southfield’s Atwell Finances Acquisition of Cross Surveying in Florida

Atwell, a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm in Southfield, has provided the financing to a private investment group that has acquired Cross Surveying, a 28-person land surveying firm based in Florida.

As part of the transaction, Atwell will work with Cross Surveying on expansion opportunities and all Florida surveying operations. Cross Surveying specializes in providing a comprehensive approach to surveying and mapping projects. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This acquisition will immediately enhance the depth and breadth of Atwell’s surveying capabilities within the real estate and land development and power and energy teams in the Southeast region, especially in Florida and Georgia.

“Atwell and Cross Surveying share the same client-focused model for service excellence,” says Ron Waldrop, vice president of real estate and land development for the U.S. Southeast at Atwell. “We’ve worked with Cross Surveying for several years and are collaborating on several projects currently. Cross Surveying complements our current suite of services and helps fill important geographic gaps.”

Cross Surveying originated in 1989 when owner and founder Robert Cross formed Bob Cross Professional Land Surveying. In 1995, Cross purchased Global Surveying and expanded into seven locations across Florida.

“Teaming with Atwell allows us to unlock added value for our clients by tapping into a broader range of services backed by regional and national expertise,” Cross says. “We look forward to supporting Atwell’s growth in Florida and the Southeast region.”

Cross Surveying is comprised of professional surveyors and mappers, CAD technicians, and office personnel. The firm’s services include boundary surveys, construction stakeout, control surveys, design surveys, residential surveys, topographic surveys, and more.

“We continue to focus our growth in ways that best support our clients,” says Matt Bissett, vice president of power and energy at Atwell. “We’re well positioned for organic growth by expanding Atwell’s relationships in the Southeast region.”

The post Southfield’s Atwell Finances Acquisition of Cross Surveying in Florida appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .